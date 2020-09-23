To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Sept. 23-30)

THEATER

Down in the Holler

Trustus Theatre presents a virtual reading of Val Dunn’s award-winning drama. Part love triangle AND part ghost story, Down in the Holler follows lovers Juniper and Blake to a mountain cabin. There the couple’s cozy domesticity is shattered when Maeve arrives, telling of Juniper’s previous life as the queer and passionate Gin. As Maeve tempts Juniper to return to her past persona, playwright Dunn pits identity against sexuality, ritual and myth. Donations accepted. Access the reading on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. via trustus.org. PAT MORAN

FILM

A Thousand Cuts

In A Thousand Cuts, which takes its name from a slow and lethal mode of torture, documentarian Ramona Diaz draws parallels from that brutal punishment to the 21st century Philippines, where Rodrigo Duterte’s regime is manipulating social media to destroy democracy. As the film follows investigative reporter Maria Ressa, it becomes clear that the Philippines are the canary in the coal mine, and that Duterte is not the only amoral leader delegitimizing a free press. The film is accessible through the Nickelodeon Theatre’s virtual screening room through Sept. 23 for $12. Head to nickelodeon.org for more info on this and other featured titles. PAT MORAN

JAZZ

The Best of CMA Jazz

With this virtual concert, artistic director Noel Freidline celebrates five years of Jazz on Main at the Columbia Museum of Art. The top-notch band, featuring drummer Al Sergel, vocalist Maria Howell, bassist Zack Page and saxophonist and former Prince sideman Adrian Crutchfield, play fan favorites including Dave Brubeck, Stevie Wonder, and The Beatles. The set is part of the Baker & Baker series, which is devoted to highlighting diverse musical performances. Access to the 7 p.m. presentation on Sept. 25 costs between $5 and $15. Head to columbiamuseum.org to check it out. PAT MORAN

COMEDY

Nate Bargatze’s The Tennessee Kid

Comedian Nate Bargatze’s default position is that of an average guy entirely bewildered by the world around him. Of course, when that world contains a visit to a barely maintained snake museum in North Carolina full of deadly venomous creatures, bewilderment is probably the proper state of mind. That’s just one of the odd experiences that Bargatze talks about in his Netflix special The Tennessee Kid, and his clean, Southern-tinged comedy is sharp, cliché-free and hilarious. VINCENT HARRIS

INDIE/FOLK

Angels Olsen’s Whole New Mess

“When it all fades to black, I’ll be gettin’ back on track / Back to my own head, cleared out, ’til the time comes / Make a whole new mess again,” Angel Olsen sings on the title track of her new album. It’s one of many beautiful and viscerally felt sentiments (some of them originally heard on last year’s All Mirrors) that the North Carolina singer delivers with just guitar and aching warble, captured with pristinely echoing simplicity. And it feels particularly applicable, as we stare out at the world, unsure of when the ongoing pandemic will let us get back to normal, longing to leap back into the regular succession of occasional triumphs and unending f#!k-ups we call real life. JORDAN LAWRENCE

VIDEO GAME

Join a Madden 21 league

We can’t hang out with the homies like we once could, but we can still find a way to talk smack to our friends and feel closer than ever with Madden 21. Sure, it’s fun to play the game by yourself in your own home’s comfort, but how about joining a league and going head to head with your childhood friends? It could either make you guys closer, or a touchdown you put on someone could keep them from talking to you again for years. PREACH JACOBS

THEATER

My Beautiful Laundrette

The 1986 film My Beautiful Laundrette was brought to the stage in 2019 with music by the Pet Shop Boys. The culture clash comedy, which mixes romance with social realism, is set in 1980s London, where British Pakistani Omar attempts to revive a run-down launderette. A confrontation with a racist skinhead gang reunites Omar with former lover Johnny. As the two men join forces to make the business a success, romance is rekindled. The performance is available to view for free via curveonline.co.uk. PAT MORAN

DRINK

Try Snoop Dogg’s wine

In all of the years we’ve known Snoop Dogg, he’s been synonymous with the color blue. Now in the world of ironies, we can associate him with red. The creator of Doggystyle has a wine called Cali Red, and it’s actually pretty damn good. If you want to get fancy, do like me and play his music while drinking it. It’s like watching Inception, but less complicated. Price point is about twelve bucks. PREACH JACOBS