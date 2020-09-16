To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Sept. 16-23)

LIVE-STREAM

Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture

For obvious reasons, it would have been a damn shame if COVID-19 had kept Historic Columbia’s Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture from happening in 2020. But that won’t the case, as the organization will celebrate the past and present of Black expression with a live-stream event from noon to 3 p.m., including a virtual tour of the Mann-Simons Site and a preview of new exhibits at the Modjeska Monteith Simkins House, along with performances from the likes of enervating Charleston rapper Matt Monday and boundary-averse George singer AE the Cool. The festival, which is in its 42nd year, can be viewed through an online stream on Sept. 19 at JubileeSC.org and WACH.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

EXHIBITION

Anima: The Essence of Blacknuss

Like the call and response of a gospel tune, Columbia Museum of Art’s national exhibition Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite receives a local reply with Anima: The Essence of Blacknuss. Featuring a narrative composed of 10 black-and-white photographs by Columbia multimedia artist Dalvin “Mustafa” Spann, the display takes its name from “Anima,” Latin for “soul,” and jazz artist Rashaan Roland Kirk’s tune “Blacknuss.” The exhibition runs through Sept. 27. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. PAT MORAN

FILM

Rebuilding Paradise

As a devastating firestorm engulfs America’s West Coast, director Ron Howard’s moving documentary of a community recovering from a conflagration is more topical than ever. In 2018, a rampaging wild fire swept through picturesque Paradise, California, killing 85 people and displacing 50,000. Sadly, Westerners are now seeing similar levels of destruction, but they, and all Americans, can draw strength and hope from this tale of resilience in the face of tragedy. The Nickelodeon Theatre is streaming the film virtually through Sept. 16. Access costs $12. Find more info at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

LIVE-STREAM

Xenia Rubinos

With vocals inspired by Billie Holiday, rap and Nina Simone, bilingual songwriter and performer Xenia Rubinos draws on indie rock, jazz and R&B to craft her eclectic compositions. On her 2016 sophomore album Black Terry Cat, Rubinos tackles race and class inequalities with tunes like “Mexican Chef” and “Just Like I.” In 2019, she released a coruscating Spanish-language cover of the Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” She performs a Sept. 17 live-stream at 6 p.m. Access costs between $20 and $25. Find out more at songkick.com. PAT MORAN

LITERATURE

James Baldwin essays

At a time of racial unrest in America, there is no surprise that the works of James Baldwin have been resurfacing. There hasn’t been a more poignant voice on what it means to be Black in America, and Baldwin’s work reads as if it is today. Start with the book titled James Baldwin: Collected Essays and then venture on over to A Fire Next Time. PREACH JACOBS

INDUSTRIAL

Cold Waves IX 2020

In the 1990s, the aggressive, bleak and mechanized beats of Industrial music filled dance floors. The Cold Waves festival celebrates the jagged jack-hammer genre — this year in virtual fashion — kicking off with a 2012 concert featuring Chemlab, Damage Manual and members of the Revolting Cocks, who ruffled feathers with their hilariously filthy cover of Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.” Day two features live and recorded performances by Meat Beat Manifesto, The Young Gods and more. The free proceedings take place between Sept. 18 and 20 and can be accessed via coldwaves.net. PAT MORAN

BEER/FOOD

Wurst Wagon at WECO

Among the many, many event casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic are pretty much all of the Columbia area’s many great Oktoberfest celebrations. But you can still relish German food and beer at WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia on Sept. 19 — coinciding with the release of Comfort Monk and Hazelwood Brewing’s collaborative beer, which you can read about in the food section. Ever-great sausage-slinging food truck The Wurst Wagon will return to service after a few months off, while the host, which has done a particularly nice job providing a place to enjoy good beer with comfortable social distancing, will put a special emphasis on German beers for the occasion. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. JORDAN LAWRENCE

DIY

Learn how to sample records

Have nothing to do on a Sunday afternoon? Stop by a record store, grab a bunch of dollar records, and dust off the drum machine you purchased on a whim (or should) and make some beats. Sure, they will sound terrible, but what else are you going to do? Sampling records is a history lesson for your ear holes and, at the very least, will give a greater appreciation of unique producers you hear on your Spotify playlist. Free software options include FL Studio, Garage Band or a trial of Logic Pro. For hardware guys, MPC studio or anything by Maschine is a plus. PREACH JACOBS