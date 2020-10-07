To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Oct. 7-14)

ART
A Virtual Evening with the Guerrilla Girls
Guerrilla Girls are fierce feminists who embrace the anonymity of simian masks to keep their focus on exposing gender and ethnic bias in politics, painting, film and more. Adopting the names of dead artists to keep undercover — Frieda Kahlo hosts this live online presentation — Guerrilla Girls fight discrimination with projects ranging from posters to performances to stealth projections on museums that blast income equality and the super-rich hijacking art. Registration is required for this free virtual event put on by the Columbia Museum of Art and the University of South Carolina’s School of Visual Art. Tune in on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. via columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
FOLK
Admiral Radio Virtual Album Release Show
The beauty of Admiral Radio’s “Sounds Like You” seems effortless. Clearly the album’s finely composed and smoothly played tunes took effort to make. But like the best such records with tried-and-true talent on deck, the beautiful harmonies and sparkling chemistry of core married duo Rebecca Smith and Cory Hoover and fun, expressive folk backing (Steep Canyon Rangers are a good reference point) hit like they just happened. The Columbia group finally finds a way to really celebrate the August release with a virtual performance filmed at the Sumter Opera House. Watch at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 via Admiral Radio’s YouTube channel. JORDAN LAWRENCE
THEATER
Trustus Fest 24: Homecoming
Trustus Theatre’s popular program migrates to the virtual world. Starting Oct. 10 and spreading over three weekends, a total of six plays will be written, rehearsed and performed in just 24 hours. Each Friday at 7 p.m., Trustus will select two teams that will immediately get cracking to craft a pair of brand new 15-minute plays, which will then be performed in a live broadcast the following night. Donations accepted. The first session can be viewed on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. via trustus.org. PAT MORAN
TV
”Agents of Chaos”
What happened during the 2016 Presidential Election? The answer is quite muddy and disturbing. Directed by Alex Gibney and Javier Alberto Botero, the two-part “Agents of Chaos” documentary series tries to make sense out of the rubble. It feels like reliving stressful times that weren’t in our so distant past and, unfortunately, still could have an impact now. It hits on the classics from four years ago — from Russian bots to Hilary Clinton’s emails. The episodes are both available to stream via HBO. PREACH JACOBS
R&B
Joji’s “Nectar”
Japanese artist Joiji released his hotly anticipated new album, the follow-up to 2018’s “Ballads 1,” bringing a smooth mix of alternative R&B, IDM and pop. “Nectar” is a psychedelic experience, with electronic instrumentals intertwined with soulful ballads. The album is riskier than the first, as Joji experiments with his sound, offering a rush of emotions from the album’s opening number to final track. The new outing also features Omar Appolo, Lil Yachty, rei brown, Yves Tumor, and Diplo. HALLIE HAYES
BOOK
“God-Level Knowledge Darts”
Desus and Mero are one of the great gifts American late-night television has given in the past five years. It’s been nice seeing their rise from Vice to Showtime, as they’ve become stars in the process. They can now add The New York Times bestseller to their list of accomplishments, with their book “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons From the Bronx,” which is filled with wild stories that are like their hilarious podcast in book form. PREACH JACOBS
FILM
”Ruby Sparks”
Written by Zoe Zazan, who also plays the female lead, this indie romantic-comedy compares the idealization of someone’s “perfect” partner and love to the actuality of it. The film showcases a struggling novelist (Paul Dano) who idealizes his perfect partner and brings her to life through the words that he writes, giving him the ability to control her every move. It showcases the danger of making an individual into your ideal person, rather than allowing them to grow themselves, ultimately approaching the question, “Would you let someone go if you love them enough?” It’s available to stream via Hulu. HALLIE HAYES
ELECTRONIC
Sylvan Esso’s 2020 LPs
Durham electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso have released LPs this year that satisfy in different ways. The new studio effort “Free Love” finds the duo further blurring the lines between moments of folk-informed sparsity and deep emotionalism with inventive takes on club-thumping elation. It jerks tears and elicits movement in equal measure. The year’s other Sylvan Esso album, the live document “WITH” (also a free concert film available via YouTube) finds the pair blowing out the human element that distinguishes their electronic music, recruiting Amelia Meath’s bandmates from the stunning Mountain Main to lend backing vocals and adding multiple percussionists and a horn section. JORDAN LAWRENCE
FILM
”Tenet”
I did something that I hadn’t done since March: Go to a frickin’ movie theater. My paranoia level was high until I looked at all of the local theaters’ precautions to make customers feel safe. When I went to see “Tenet,” I was the only guy in the theater, and I sat feeling like I rented the whole spot out for 10 bucks. Sure, I had no idea what the hell the movie was about, but it was great to see it in its visual splendor on a big screen, and for two hours, things felt a bit more normal again. PREACH JACOBS