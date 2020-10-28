To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Oct. 28-Nov. 4)

CONTEMPORARY/CLASSICAL

Glory: A Tribute to Richard Greener

In early October, the University of South Carolina's reliably ambitious Southern Exposure New Music Series took the ongoing pandemic as an opportunity to think outside its normal performance spaces, allowing students to roam the school's iconic Horseshoe while performing the immersive, thought-provoking work "Ten Thousand Birds." The second performance in this year's series doesn't take such an unorthodox approach to holding a concert, but it does seek to remain equally timely, as faculty will perform a pair of pieces originally commissioned to celebrate the 2018 unveiling of the campus statue of Richard T. Greener, the university's first African-American professor. The outdoor concert at the Russell House Patio Stage will take place at 3 p.m. on Nov. 1, and requires free reservation to attend. Find out more at music.sc.edu. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM

"White Riot"

The “white riot” of The Clash’s debut single, which gives this documentary its name, is a call for whites to fight racism. Jolted by the rise of the far-right National Front and racial slurs from rock royalty like Eric Clapton, British music photographer Red Saunders and like-minded creatives formed Rock Against Racism, the subject of this 2019 documentary, in the late-'70s. Bands like The Clash jumped on board, harnessing their righteous fury and hope to the movement. The film is available virtually via the Nickelodeon Theatre through Oct. 31. Access costs $10. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

VISUAL ART

Art Class: Oil Painting

Artist and art educator Sarah Jane Ballentine, noted for her jazz-themed mural gracing the library at the University of South Carolina School of Music, will lead students through the process of creating an oil painting. The exploration focuses on color blending, brushwork, and glazing. This three-part painting class at the Columbia Museum of Art is perfect for beginning and intermediate students, though all skill levels are welcome. Supplies and equipment will be provided. Participation costs between $112 and $140, and classes will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2, 9 and 16. Find out more at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

BLUEGRASS

Sturgill Simpson’s Cuttin' Grass

For a guy who always sounds like should be fronting a Waylon Jennings cover band, Sturgill Simpson is one wily figure. From his early days of hard-stompin’ country tunes to the cinematic sweep and deep horn grooves of "A Sailor’s Guide to Earth" followed by a left turn into grungy, near-psychedelic guitar rock, Simpson always follows a restless creative mood. That extends even to this cozy outing where he refigures songs from across his catalog into easygoing bluegrass tunes. Turns out he can do that pretty damn well, too. KYLE PETERSEN

INDIE ROCK

Animal Collective Webcast

Still relentlessly weird 20 years into their career, the members of Animal Collective ride an alternative rock whirlwind that encompasses psychedelia, minimalist electronica and warped fireside folk. The 10-year anniversary screening of "ODDSAC," a feature-length visual album the Collective co-directed with Danny Perez, is followed by interviews with cast and crew, a Q&A with Perez and DJ sets by Collective members Avey Tare, Deakin and Panda Bear. The 9 p.m. presentation on Oct. 31 costs $12.99 to access via nugs.tv. PAT MORAN

FILM

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

There are certain guarantees in life: Death, taxes and Aaron Sorkin writing another screenplay that takes place in a courtroom. The latest is "The Trial of the Chicago 7," the Netflix drama about the 1969 trial of seven men charged with conspiracy and inciting riots during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The show has an exciting cast of characters, including an afro-wearing Sasha Baron Cohen playing a serious role (interesting timing as the second Borat film debuted only days later). Call it "A Few Good Men" in Chicago. PREACH JACOBS

RAP

Burna Boy's Nigerian protests

The Nigerian-born Burna Boy became one of the biggest artists in the world thanks to his ability to seamlessly blend elements of Afrobeats and contemporary hip-hop and R&B with a blend of gritty authenticity and pop exuberance (he sings and raps in a pidgin of English and Yoruba), but his music has taken on new meaning in light of the violence-filled weeks-long protest in Nigeria against police brutality. While Burna Boy is an eclectic and variegated artist, he is also the sound and spirit of that movement, and protest tunes like “Ye” and “Monsters You Made” are the anthems. KYLE PETERSEN

TV

"The Boys"

I must admit that I was late to the party for "The Boys" on Amazon Prime. After seeing a ton of pictures of a blonde-hairED, chiseled-jawED, blue-eyed man in a superhero outfit (where the cape is an American flag), I had to check it out, and it's now my favorite show in a long time. A combo of comedy, fantasy, social commentary, and superheroes not being heroes so much makes this essential viewing. These ain't your Marvel's heroes. Seasons one and two are currently available to stream in their entirety. PREACH JACOBS