To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Oct. 21-28)

FILM
Dinner Noire et Juane: An Outdoor Cinema Café
Breaking bread becomes a show of solidarity. This outdoor gathering puts an activist spin on the Dîner en Blanc concept, in which participants share a meal while dressed in white, by switching the dress code to black and yellow (Noire et Juane), the colors for the Black Lives Matter movement. Gamecock Picture Show will follow dinner with a screening of the 2014 academia drama “Dear White People.” The free screening is at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the University of South Carolina’s Davis Field. Find more info and reserve tickets via Eventbrite. PAT MORAN
DANCE
Plaza Rhythms: Garba Dance
The Gujarati folk dance Garba is performed around a flickering lamp or a statue of the Goddess Durga. Symbolizing the cycle of death and rebirth, the circular dance revolves around the nine forms of the mother goddess. It’s a celebration of the divine feminine, the only constant in a changing universe. Local dancer and educator Panna Chauhan will teach this class that’s open to all ages. The 2 p.m. event on Oct. 25 on Boyd Plaza outside the Columbia Museum of Art costs $10 to attend. Head to columbiamuseum.org to find out more. PAT MORAN
FILM
Movie Night: “Hocus Pocus”
The Front Coffee and Tap hosts a screening of the 1993 family-friendly screamfest “Hocus Pocus” at the Esplanade of CanalSide apartments. Bette Midler plays the leader of three resurrected witches in the creepy comedy. There’s a talking cat, demonic soul-sucking and tons of maniacal laughter in this overtopped cauldron of special effects, plot twists and supernatural rules that seem to change by the minute. The screening at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 is free to attend. Reserve tickets and find out more info via Eventbrite. PAT MORAN
FILM
Columbia Drive-in Movies Northeast
The outdoor screenings abound this week. Through a partnership with The Luminal Theater, a nomadic cinema that seeks to provide, per its website, “fully-curated exhibitions of diverse cinema and media of the Black/African diaspora,” Spotlight Cinemas and The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia are bringing drive-in movies to Northeast Columbia on Oct. 23 and 30. The first edition features “The Wiz,” the 1978 “Wizard of Oz” remake with an all-Black cast. The screening will also include the short film “Cuidate” by Columbia native Joseph Michael Johnson, who will be on hand for an interview. As with this week’s screening and the Oct. 30 showing of “The Last Dragon,” local DJ (and frequent Free Times contributor) Preach Jacobs will spin a set inspired by the night’s films. Both editions of Columbia Drive-in Movies Northeast start at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8. For more info, and to reserve free tickets, head to luminaltheater.org/events. JORDAN LAWRENCE
PUNK
Laura Jane Grace’s “Stay Alive”
Released earlier this month, “Stay Alive,” a welcome return to acoustic sounds and pseudo-home-recording from Against Me! leader Laura Jane Grace, is the kind of record you might have expected more of during the COVID-19 era. Full of brittle, soul-baring punk-folk tunes raging at personal insecurities and political realities alike, there’s never been a better moment for Grace’s fiery, hook-filled bedroom anthems. Kyle Petersen
THEATER
“The War of the Worlds”
Jeff Wayne’s musical version of The War of the Worlds debuted in 1978 as a progressive rock album with an eclectic roster of talent including Justin Heyward (The Moody Blues), Phil Lynott (Thin Lizzie) and Richard Burton. A stage version of Wayne’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ 1898 science fiction classic followed in 2006, dramatizing the Martians’ towering fighting machines, hapless earthlings being incinerated by the aliens’ death ray and other awe-inspiring stagecraft. View a performance filmed at London's O2 Arena in 2012 from Oct. 23 to 25 via The Show Must Go On YouTube channel. PAT MORAN
FILM
“Black Box”
An Amazon original film, this psychological thriller explores the inner depths of the human mind. The film concerns a young man experiencing memory loss due to a car accident, but one doctor believes her invention can pull his memories back out. An exciting yet horrific adventure follows, leaving you guessing — especially with an unexpected twist that makes this an experience for the bravest movie fans. HALLIE HAYES
BOOK
Elif Bautman’s “The Idiot”
Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction in 2018, Elif Batuman’s semi-autobiographical novel The Idiot (she, like the protagonist, went to Harvard) is a sharp, incisive send-up of higher ed and the college experience that works as both as nostalgic escapist exercise and cunning social commentary. Even if satires aren’t typically your thing, Batuman’s gift for character studies is worth it for any fan of fiction. KYLE PETERSEN