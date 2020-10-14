To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Oct. 14-21)

VISUAL ART

”Visions of India” Preview Day

Far older than ancient Egypt or Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley civilization stretches back 8,000 years. But instead of delving into the subcontinent’s wealth of ancient art, “Visions of India” focuses on 21st-century painting, interactive sculpture, and multimedia works from India and its diaspora. This stint at the Columbia Museum of Art will be the only opportunity to see “Visions from India” in the United States, and the preview day on Oct. 16 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) offers a free first look. The display will remain on view through Jan. 10. Find more info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

JAZZ

2020 SC Jazz Festival

Celebrating the 103rd anniversary of the birth of legendary trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, the 2020 SC Jazz Festival goes virtual with concerts from Oct. 18 to 24. With Mark Rapp, head of the scene-boosting nonprofit ColaJazz, leading the charge this year, the programming between Sunday and Wednesday will include The Cousins, Alexa Tarantino & Steven Feifke, “100th Anniversary Festival Highlights,” Emmet Cohen, Nicki Parrot, the ColaJazz Little Big Band featuring Cleave Guyton, Tia Fuller’s “Diamond Cut” and Rod Foster & Company. Find a full schedule and access the free programming via scjazzfestival.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

ART/MARKET

Everybody's Birthday Pop Up Market

Almost a year after its move from Main Street to Five Points, the relentlessly free-thinking and community-focused art center Tapp’s Outpost hosts a birthday-themed market with 15 to 20 local vendors in the parking lot behind its storefront, hoping to help attendees “re-celebrate the birthdays they spent in quarantine.” On view in the center's gallery space will be a new exhibition that opens on Oct. 16, "Your Own Worst Enemy," featuring works by Sava Kucherin curated by Tabitha Ott. Tapp’s Outpost is at 713-15 Saluda Ave. The market lasts from 2 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 17. Find out more at outpostartspace.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

THEATER

Shakespeare’s “Henry IV”

Even though he gets the choice line, “Uneasy is the head that wears a crown,” the title character of “Henry IV” doesn’t do much else in the play that bears his name. Instead, the king’s son Prince Hal grabs the spotlight as he transitions from partying with Sir John Falstaff to accepting the weighty crown to become the courageous King Henry V. Coming of age tales are rarely this heartbreaking. Donations accepted for this filmed production from Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse. It’s available to watch from Oct. 16 to 22 via stannswarehouse.org. PAT MORAN

FILM

AMC FearFest

From classic horror like “The Shining” to modern horror like “The Conjuring,” if you’re a horror movie junkie, AMC FearFest may be the way you want to spend the remainder of your October nights. The television network has a lineup of 91 horror movies set to play all throughout the month of October while also having the movies listed online to give spectators the opportunity to binge multiple in one night. It’s the perfect opportunity to keep the Halloween spirit alive without leaving your couch. Programming goes through Oct. 31. HALLIE HAYES

TV

“Fargo”

It's a golden era for television. Big-time actors who once winced at the idea of doing the silver screen are jumping at the opportunity because shows are shooting with care and Hollywood-level budgets. The latest season of FX’s “Fargo” is a masterclass of directing, storytelling, and casting (with Chris Rock playing the head of a Black mafia family in the 1950s and Jason Schwartzman playing the head of the Italian mob). As a bonus, it has Timothy Olyphant rocking a cowboy hat and a gun again. All's right with the world. Episodes are available to stream via Hulu. PREACH JACOBS

THEATER

“Sherlock in Homes: An Online Murder Mystery”

Don your deerstalker because the game’s afoot! The solution is anything but elementary when Sharp Teeth Theatre’s production transports its virtual audience to gaslit Victorian England where they investigate a shocking and heinous murder at The Bearded Lady’s Circus of Wonders. A slippery selection of suspects await interrogation as detective teams race to unmask the culprit. $13.05 per device. There are 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. sessions on Oct. 17 and 18. Access the program via bristololdvic.org. PAT MORAN

TV

“South Park: The Pandemic Special"

“South Park” has been on the air for 25 seasons. Long enough to lose interest, get it back and repeat the process at least a few times. It's been a while since I've seen an episode with Cartman and friends, but I suggest you check out the hour-long season premiere titled “The Pandemic Special.” I dare not give spoilers, but even then, it's kind of impossible because the guys are all over the place, commenting on every social issue that exists as well as being a vessel to say what many of us feel. PREACH JACOBS