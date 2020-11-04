To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Nov. 4-11)

FILM

Visions From India Film Club

The Columbia Museum of Art kicks off the film club corresponding with its new featured exhibition with a virtual screening of the 2015 drama “Masaan.” The title means “crematorium,” a location that figures in two entwining tales. The dead weight of traditional morality and India’s crushing caste system thwart two young people trying to make sense of their lives in the wake of personal tragedies. A discussion with director Neeraj Ghayawan follows the free virtual screening. Access it on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. via columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

FOLK

Boomtown Trio Album Release

In a rarity for local groups, the chamber-bluegrass Boomtown Trio meticulously prepared the release of its debut LP, waiting months after recording to make sure every detail was considered and prepared for an April release. Then, 2020 happened — hence the album release celebration this Friday (outside and socially distanced) at Indah Coffee. Luckily, the appeal of the group’s classically indebted, gorgeously nimble sound has a timeless quality, and the trio is joined by another local Americana group with a 2020 debut, Admiral Radio. The $5 event starts at 6 p.m. Find more info at.facebook.com/boomtowntrio. KYLE PETERSEN

COMEDY

Art Bar Comedy Night

With COVID-19 cancelling many of Columbia’s weekly events, Art Bar is finally bringing back a local favorite with its open mic comedy night. Back in action every Tuesday at 8 p.m., the event features a new, COVID-safe environment — happening outdoors, allowing for six feet of social distance between groups, but still offering a lot of laughs. A signed waiver and temperature check are required at the door. Masks are to be worn at all times while moving around the building. HALLIE HAYES

CLASSICAL

South Carolina Philharmonic

The Philharmonic keeps up its autumnal COVID-19 strategy this week, hosting intimate chamber performances outdoors at several spots around town. Catch the Nov. 5 Concert in the Gardens at the Hampton-Preston Mansion (starts at 5 p.m., costs $50 or $250 for a circle of six patrons), the Nov. 6 dinner with music at Segra Park (seatings at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., $12.50 admission does not include food or drink) or the Nov. 8 performance at Saluda Shoals Park (starts at 4 p.m., admission costs $12.50.) Head to scphilharmonic.com for more info. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM

“Ganja & Hess”

Director Bill Gunn’s 1973 masterpiece is a landmark in Black independent cinema. The plot, revolving around a romance between an anthropologist-turned-vampire and the widow of one of his victims, is merely a launching pad to explore Black assimilation and cultural imperialism. The film eschews crypts and coffins for a lush almost tropical milieu. Star Duane Jones also played the lead in George Romero’s horror classic Night of the Living Dead. Watch it via the Nickelodeon Theatre’s virtual screening room from Nov. 4 to 6. Access via nickelodeon.org costs $10. PAT MORAN

THEATER

”Macbeth: A Conjuring”

“Alas poor country, almost afraid to know itself.” On their website, Shakespeare’s Globe notes time’s cyclical nature. In 1606, Shakespeare wrote “Macbeth.” A plague ravaged the land and all the theaters closed. In 2020, the company stages a reading of “Macbeth.” A plague ravages the land and all the theaters are closed. There’s also modern resonance in “a tale full of sound and fury,” about an arrogant ruler brought down by hubris. The virtual offering, which stosts $19.36 to access is available from Nov. 5 to 11 at shakespearegloge.com. PAT MORAN

FILM

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Time feels like it's going backward, and one of those accompanying reasons could be that there's a new Borat movie out. Unlike the 2004 hit, Sacha Baron Cohen's latest offering has one problem: People know who Borat is, and it sometimes kills the joke. The movie feels like it's a produced reality show with moments of organic chaos. Still, it’s diverting and incendiary enough to keep you watching until Rudy Giuliani's instantly infamous hands-down-pants scene arrives late in the film. Watch it via Amazon Prime. PREACH JACOBS

BOOK

Steven Hyden’s “This Isn't Happening”

Reading a book about a single album is always kind of limited to obsessives, but for a band like Radiohead that’s really okay. Steve Hyden takes that fact to heart, combining straight-up recording minutiae with discursive fanboying digressions, zeitgeisty blogosphere analysis, and druggily navel-gazing memoir-ish-ness. It’s ideal for band obsessives and, to Hyden’s credit, for general readers who embrace Chuck-Klosterman-esque entreaties on popular culture. KYLE PETERSEN

FILM

“The Lie”

This Amazon original film starring Joey King should have spectators on the edge of their seat with each new sequence. The movie features an average family keeping an anything-but-average secret, taking a dive into the teenage mind and begging the question: How far would one go to protect their child? The ending is chilling. Spoiler alert: It’s all a lie. Watch it via Amazon Prime. HALLIE HAYES