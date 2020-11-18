To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Nov. 18-25)

ART/SHOPPING

Vista Lights

The perennial local favorite will be back this year, but it will look different. The 35th annual Vista holiday kickoff will take place from Nov. 16 to 22. The usual large Christmas tree lighting that would take place on Thursday will not take place, replaced by a week in which businesses in the Vista will open their doors to the community with specials and events (with COVID-19 protocols in place). Shop for the holidays, experience art and eat a variety of foods. More info can be found at vistacolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES

ELECTRO-POP

Glass Mansions' Columbia Farewell Show

Glass Mansions has been through a lot during their time in Columbia. They’ve changed their name, gone from a quintet to a duo of guitarist/keyboardist Blake Arambula and singer Jayna Doyle, and even had their equipment stolen during a recent tour. But through it all they’ve created an addictive blend of rock muscle and dance-music electronics, and they’ve become accomplished songwriters as well. The duo is moving to Austin soon, but they’ll be saying goodbye to Columbia with a farewell show at New Brookland Tavern. The show, which also features Jody Jackson and Katlyn Redfern, starts at 6 p.m., and costs $5 to attend ($8 if you're under 21). More info available at newbrooklandtavern.com. VINCENT HARRIS

COMEDY

Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider might be best known for his multiple "Saturday Night Live" characters, or his appearances in several Adam-Sandler-related blockbuster movies, but he’s also a skilled stand-up comedian, channeling his own insecurities and observations of his family life into comedic gold. Schneider’s performance at Segra Park on Nov. 20 is presented by The Comedy Zone and the Columbia Fireflies, and masks are required for entry. Showtime is 7:30 pm, and tickets start at $35. Get your tickets and more info firefliestickets.com. VINCENT HARRIS

ROCK/RAP

Coolaroo

The University of South Carolina’s Sport and Entertainment program has put together Coolaroo at The Senate, an indoor/outdoor concert with seven different acts playing on two stages. The indoor portion features spacy, psychedelic-soul-inflected rap from PATx, sleek electronic dance pop from Kate Vera, funk-rock from Big Thunder & The Rumblefish and retro variety from Spank the 80s. Outdoors, nerdy but hard-hitting rapper H3RO rocks the stage, along with Speenz, and Zola. The indoor portion will have table seating with tables spaced eight feet apart, with guests required to wear masks when unseated. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, and tickets cost between $10 and $15. Find out more info at thesenatecolumbia.com. VINCENT HARRIS

COMEDY

Friday Night Comedy

Is it safe to laugh out loud? Comedy on Main says yes with a stand-up bill featuring eight regional comics, including dating disaster expert Miss Meike, homespun storyteller Yuncle Boudreaux and the whimsical Katie Cutright. For safety’s sake, seating will be limited at one-third capacity, masks will be required when not seated, sanitizer stations will be spread throughout the venue, and the mic will be sanitized before each comic takes the stage. The Nov. 20 show at 1626 Main will start at 7 p.m. and cost $10. Find tickets via Eventbrite. PAT MORAN

EXHIBIT

“Water/Ways”

Congaree National Park hosts the traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Water/Ways” through Jan. 13. The display takes a close look into water, an essential component of life on our planet — environmentally, culturally, historically. During its stay at Congaree it will be enriched by an audio installation from Columbia percussionist Greg Stuart — called “Swales and Sloughs,” it combines field recordings from 50 locations in Congaree National Park. The exhibition is housed in the park’s Harry Hampton Visitor Center Auditorium and is free to the public. Only 10 people will be allowed in the exhibition at a time. Guests will be required to reserve a time for Saturday visits. Head to nps.gov/cong for more info. HALLIE HAYES

JAZZ

HT@MTC Drive-In Music Night

The Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College leans into our new age of live music with itsDrive-In Music Night. Bassist and bandleader Reggie Sullivan will team up with Kanika Moore (vocals), Sean Higgins Jr. (piano), Devin Fuller (drums) and Ranky Tanky’s Charlton Singleton (trumpet) for a night of top-flight jazz, and the performance will be broadcast to the audience’s cars via FM radio. Masks are required when purchasing concessions or merchandise, and parking spaces in the Harbison Theatre lot will be assigned upon arrival. The performance begins at 4 p.m., and admission is $25 per car. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

ROCK/FOLK

Rock the Block

This Trustus Theatre fundraiser turns the parking lot of the stalwart local theater fixture into a rock club for one night only. The bill of Columbia bands includes glam-inflected melodic punk rockers Brandy and the Butcher, bewigged and dandified garage rock courtiers Les Merry Chevaliers and psych country Americana act E.Z. Shakes. Ticketing is limited to allow for safety, masks are required, and there will be mandatory temperature checks upon entry. Entry to the 4 p.m. event costs $10. Find more info at trustus.org. PAT MORAN

BLUEGRASS

Barrett Smith and Mike Guggino

The Steep Canyon Rangers have spent much of the last two decades becoming one of the leading lights of progressive bluegrass, and as they’ve gotten more popular (in no small part due to playing at concerts and on albums with Steve Martin), they’ve naturally been playing larger venues. So this duo gig at the Hunter-Gatherer Brewery’s Hangar location featuring the Rangers’ upright bassist Barrett Smith and mandolin player Mike Guggino is a rare opportunity to see two key members of the Brevard sextet doing their acoustic thing in an intimate setting. The outdoor show begins at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22. Tickets are $20. Get your tickets via Eventbrite. VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

“Harry Chapin: When in Doubt Do Something”

Although he was derided by critics for overstuffed arrangements and melodramatic moralizing, singer-songwriter Harry Chapin dominated 1970s pop radio with a string of hits including “Cat’s in the Cradle,” the haunting and timeless tale of a selfish and career-obsessed father. Featuring interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Richie Havens, Harry Belafonte and others, this documentary delves deep into Chapin’s neglected artistry and his inspiring activist efforts to alleviate world hunger. Screen it via the Nickelodeon Theatre’s virtual screening room for $10 through Nov. 27. Access it via nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN