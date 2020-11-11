To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Nov. 11-18)

PERFORMANCE

“1 or 2”

Holy hell, we hit No. 30. With last week’s episode featuring by folk-pop duo Prettier Than Matt, Free Times’ socially distanced video performance series “1 or 2” — presented in partnership with One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — hit this milestone, and they’re all available for you to watch right now (with no need for an online subscription) at free-times.com/1or2. From fiery poet Aisa Blue to the quirky and theatrical children's group Puppet Time Machine Theatre to the jubilant brass band Partly Cloudy to aching folk-rock acts Stagbriar and Valley Maker, the featured artists cut a diverse path through Columbia’s artistic community, and I continue to be impressed by the deft compassion with which they have responded to this stressful slog we call 2020. JORDAN LAWRENCE

VISUAL ART

ArtBreak

To coincide with its “Visions from India” exhibition, the Columbia Museum of Art hosts this international virtual lecture by Dinyar Patel, a former assistant professor of history at the University of South Carolina now teaching in Mumbai. The lecture delves into how Indian art has changed due to Mughal, British, Pan-Asian and modernist influences, and how it has exerted its own influence through centuries of colonialism and cultural exchange. The talk on Nov. 17 at noon is available for free via the CMA’s Facebook page. PAT MORAN

JAZZ

Dick Goodwin

Best known around Columbia for his work with his big band, local trumpeter Dick Goodwin is as skilled an instrumentalist as he is an arranger and band leader. See the longstanding jazz fixture flex his individual talents in a live-stream performance presented by scene-boosting nonprofit ColaJazz at 8 p.m. on Nov. 18. With jazz, as with pretty much all musical performance, there’s no substitute for being there live and in person, watching someone like Goodwin ply his chops and feeling that connection between artist and audience. But at a time when many of us are — justifiably — unready to get back to seeing jazz in traditional venues, we’re lucky to have ColaJazz providing opportunities like this on the regular. Access the concert via colajazz.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

THEATER

“Until the Flood”

Writer-performer Dael Orlandersmith’s one-woman show tells the story of a community on the cusp of mass protest as it grapples with injustice. Drawing on extensive interviews, Orlandersmith’s expose begins in Ferguson, Mo., shortly after a young Black man,18-year-old Michael Brown, has been shot to death by white police officer Darren Wilson. From multiple narratives touching on traumatized citizens and racist policing, a mosaic emerges of a city fighting for change. Donations will be accepted for the video performance that premieres on Nov. 15 via allarts.org. PAT MORAN

INDIE POP

Michael Flynn’s “Survive With Me”

Flynn had a fair bit of success through the 2000s with his sleek, cerebral indie pop group Slow Runner, but his trio of solo releases are actually better demonstrations of sharp, smart and funny songwriting gifts. All of the songs on his latest, “Survive With Me," are built on piano and percussion, with bass, strings and horns dotting the arrangement with simple elegance. Flynn has never sounded more raw and sincere as he delivers his wry, acerbic and often unnervingly emotionally direct lyrics. KYLE PETERSEN

TV

“Ted Lasso”

Basing whole movies or sitcoms on funny sketches has a questionable track record at best, which is why the success of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso is so remarkable. The show follows an American football coach, played by Jason Sudekis, as he comically attempts to manage a Premier League soccer club. Predictable one-liners ensue. It’s not the humor itself so much as the show’s indefatigable positivity and winsome good cheer that has made it an unlikely breakout for the fledgling streaming service. KYLE PETERSEN

POWER POP

Brendan Benson

Since launching his solo career in the late-’90s, Brendan Benson has specialized in power pop that packs a hard rock crunch. In 2005, Benson’s profile spiked when he formed supergroup The Raconteurs with Jack White. Benson continues to juggle his solo career, Raconteurs projects and producing gigs with artists like Robyn Hitchcock. For this live-stream, Benson’s band boasts members of The Shins and Eagles of Death Metal. The performance airs at 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 14 via nonchorus.com and costs $15 to access. PAT MORAZ

JAZZ

Moses Boyd’s “Dark Matter”

With the full bore of electoral anxiety upon us last week, diving into something like the hypnotic, boundary-dispensing solo debut from UK jazz drummer/producer Moses Boyd was almost necessary. Incorporating the full breadth of his skills, there’s bits of drill, R&B, drum and bass, and electronica coloring Boyd’s vision of jazz in the 21st century here, and it’s a panoramic enough vision to fully escape into. KYLE PETERSEN