To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (March 3-10)

FILM

Frame x Frame: “The Watermelon Woman”

The former employees of the Nickelodeon Theatre that comprise the Frame x Frame Film Club continue their efforts to, per their website, “amplify voices that have historically been oppressed and marginalized in the Midlands of South Carolina, and beyond,” with another movie discussion this week. This time, the selection is “The Watermelon Woman,” a 1996 film that “follows Cheryl, played by (director Cheryl) Dunye, as she attempts to make a documentary about Faye Richards, better known as the Watermelon Woman: a gay, black 1930s actress whose roles as mammies and housemaids did not do justice to her elusive and complex life.” The movie is available to watch for free on Kanopy (which you can access with a Richland Library card), and you can join the virtual discussion at 6 p.m. on March 10 via framxframefilm.club. JORDAN LAWRENCE

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

USC Virtual Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

Wikipedia’s gender dysfunction is well documented. The site has fewer and less extensive articles on women, and less than 10 percent of its contributors identify as female. Art+Feminism strives to close the information gender gap with a three-day event dedicated to engaging a wider array of Wikipedia contributors, improving articles about women and championing underrepresented people and topics. When information gets skewed and misrepresented, stories become distorted and history proves unreliable. Find out how to join in between March 8 and 10 at sc.edu. PAT MORAN

AMERICANA

Vilai Harrington Duo

Upstate singer-songwriter Vilai Harrington specializes in a plaintive brand of roots music that riffs and slides through folk traditions while maintaining a subtle but unmistakable foot in the modern era. While not quite as retro-minded as Old Crow Medicine Show or austere as, say, Mandolin Orange, he would find happy company stuck snugly between the two on a streaming playlist or Americana radio set. Harrington and accompaniment play at 5 p.m. on March 4. Head to facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more info on the free outdoor concert. KYLE PETERSEN

FILM

“Test Pattern”

The maddening roadblocks encountered by the protagonists in director Shatara Michelle Ford’s electrifying directorial debut may seem like a Kafkaesque bureaucratic nightmare, but they’re all too real. After Renesha, a Black woman, is sexually assaulted, her white boyfriend Evan drives her from hospital to hospital in search of assistance and justice. Instead, they discover that race and gender are handicaps, while help through healthcare and policing is a demoralizing mirage. The film is available through the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room from March 3 to 5. Access it for $12 via nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

GETTING OUT

Picnic at the Statehouse

Hallelujah, March is here. And with it will soon follow those blissful few weeks when the weather in Columbia is neither too cold or, as is more often the case, too unbearably hot. Celebrate by grabbing a blanket and enjoying a picnic on the well-landscaped grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse. Grab a sandwich (Beezers, Drip on Main and Swanson’s Deli all have great options) or maybe some spicier fare from recent addition Family Fresh Mex, and kick back. Columbi-yeah. (If you feel the need to flash a certain finger or two at Ben Tillman’s statue while you’re there, so be it.) JORDAN LAWRENCE

FOOD

March Harvest Dinner

Speaking of the lovely weather, it should be a good night for one of F2T Productions’ popular Harvest Dinners. This month’s edition, scheduled for March 8, puts a spotlight on new Black Rooster chef Alex Strickland, who has been grabbing attention with his rotating ramen special along with other fun creative flourishes that expand without breaking the West Columbia restaurant’s French-ish Southern vibes. Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. meal (with COVID-19 protocols in place) are $85. Find more info at f2tproductions.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM/FAMILY

Movie in the Park: “Peter Rabbit”

OK, one more post leaning into the hope of better weather. How about grabbing the family, heading to a nice, spacious park, and watching an outdoor screening of a fun family film? While I can’t vouch for the quality of the movie (“Peter Rabbit” carries a score of 63 percent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, so you’ll probably be OK), I can recommend Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood as a nice place to kick back on a lawn and gaze at a screen. The free event starts at 6:30 p.m. on March 5. Non-perishable food donations for the Christian Assistance Bridge are encouraged. To find out more, go to facebook.com/SandyLevelBC. JORDAN LAWRENCE

JAZZ

LIVEstream: Drew Medlin

Jazz guitarist Drew Medlin is the latest featureD artist on ColaJazz’s LIVEstream series — and, like many of the skilled players in the city’s scene, he’s able to cut it up any number of ways. His last appearance in November showcased a swinging and funky quintet with a trombone and sax player sharing the solos. This week’s iteration is bound to be something a little different, so you’ll just have to tune in to catch the vibe. The free stream starts at 8 p.m. on March 10. Access it via facebook.com/colajazz. KYLE PETERSEN