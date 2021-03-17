To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (March 17-24)

FILM

“Ceviche o no Ceviche”

Trustus Theatre continues to bring fresh creative voices to the area with the virtual premiere of “Ceviche o no Ceviche,” a film by La Tropa, the state’s only Spanglish theatre. Shot entirely on Zoom and cellphones, the film follows a complex plot about a family from Colombia that travels to Columbia for their daughter’s wedding. Language barriers complicate everything, and then, just as the family is about to board a plane to return to Colombia, a hurricane strikes. And that’s before COVID-19 rears its ugly head. Trustus is hosting a free virtual screening of the film along with a conversation with the cast and crew. The event starts at 8 p.m on March 20 at facebook.com/TrustusTheatre. VINCENT HARRIS

CLASSICAL

South Carolina Philharmonic

It’s been a tough 12 months for the South Carolina Philharmonic and, consequently, classical music lovers in the Midlands. But with the warming weather comes a bevvy of opportunities to engage with Columbia’s preeminent orchestra. The full ensemble continues its hybrid in-person/virtual season at the Koger Center on March 20, with a program that includes works by Bach, Stravinsky and Tailleferre. There will be two in-person performances at 6 and 8 p.m., with the latter concert streaming online and then remaining watchable for a week. Access ranges from $15 to $55. March 24 brings the spring restart for the expanded outdoor satellite offerings the group started in response to the pandemic, with chamber ensemble performances at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery on March 24 (6 p.m., $15) and at the Hampton-Preston Gardens on March 25 (5 p.m., $50 for individual tickets, $250 for parties of six). Find out more at scphilharmonic.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

VISUAL ART

Tiny Gallery: “Little Pieces”

The canvas you choose to paint on can change everything. This month’s featured artist in The Jasper Project’s virtual Tiny Gallery series proves the point. For the tiny, affordable works (get it?) that she produced for the series, Shelby LeBlanc painted landscapes on puzzle pieces. Sometimes, the puzzles are squared out like a normal canvas. Sometimes the puzzle-piece ends are left unfinished at the edges. The amount to which this choice changes the perception of the images — some feeling complete, some seeming like pieces of a larger whole — is fascinating. “I have always loved putting together puzzles — losing yourself in concentration trying to piece together a window into a different place,” she writes in the artist statement framing “Little Pieces,” explaining that puzzles help her while away hours stuck at home during the pandemic. The pieces will remain on virtual display (and on sale) through March 31 at the-jasper-project.square.site. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM

Doko Virtual Film Festival

The Doko Film Festival is only a couple years old, but it’s a great concept. Created by Raymond Smith, associate dean of the University of South Carolina’s Executive Development Department in the Darla Moore School of Business, the festival is for high school filmmakers, who submit films in six different categories, including one for movies entirely produced using a smartphone or iPad. This year’s version of the festival is virtual and will include master classes and professional panels along with the films. Tickets for the March 20 festival are required but are available for free at dokofilmfest.com. VINCENT HARRIS

SHOPPING

2021 Spring Arts & Crafts Market

The 11th Annual Spring Arts & Craft Market, one of two annual events organized by The Midland's Crafter's Association, takes place this weekend at the State Farmer’s Market. More than 25 crafters and vendors will be hawking their wares, a veritable smorgasbord of everything from ceramics and plants to Tupperware and CBD oil products. If the wide range of shopping options weren’t enough, the market also features a silent auction to benefit Prisma Health Children's Hospital. The Market runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 20 and noon to 4 p.m. on March 21. Find more info at facebook.com/MCACraftShowsLMS. KYLE PETERSEN

ROCK

St. Pat’s Olympia

Granby Grill, which opened amid the ongoing pandemic, has made a habit of hosting guerilla music festivals on its outdoor patio, and will do so again to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. And for those raring to see local rock bands play outside in March, an opportunity typically afforded by St. Pat’s in Five Points, this should serve as a fine substitute. E.Z. Shakes — which charts spiritual anxieties with a mix of moody folk atmosphere and driving, Heartbreakers-esque thrum — headlines, joined by the Brett Lundy Band, Catherine Hazan, Ruba Say and the Cosmic Rays, and Tom Hall and the Plowboys. Music starts at noon, with E.Z. Shakes’ closing set starting at 5 p.m. Admission is free (which should facilitate food and drink purchases). Find more info at facebook.com/thegranbygrill. JORDAN LAWRENCE

TALK

Meet the Artist: Hunter Holmes

McKissick Museum will be hosting another interactive Q&A via Zoom and Facebook Live this week. This time, the subject is Hunter Holmes, a Laurens-based roots music connoisseur who has been researching, performing and collecting traditional Southern music since 2005. With a focus on the Piedmont region, Hunter’s research has a wealth of knowledge about the historical legacies of blues and ragtime in the Carolinas. Learn more about “hillbilly records'' than you ever realized you wanted to know. The free Q&A happens at 7 p.m. on March 19. More info available at facebook.com/mckissickmuseum. KYLE PETERSEN

FILM

“Party Hard”

The 2020 indie film “Party Hard,” shot in Columbia, is both a story about a directionless young man out for a night of fun with his friends and a tribute to the city’s nightlife. Director and co-writer William Nicholas Clay filmed scenes at New Brookland Tavern, CJ’s in Five Points, Bar None, and East Room, and features performances by local arts and music fixtures like Jenn Snyder, H3RO, Cole Connor, Miles Kendrick, Preach Jacobs, and DJ Matty Matt. “Party Hard “is now available for rent and purchase via Amazon. VINCENT HARRIS

CLASSICAL

Ron Davis

Ron Davis, professor emeritus at Shandon Presbyterian College, built his reputation as conductor of the Presbyterian College Choir. Taking over choir duties in 2018, Davis bolstered the college’s renown for musical excellence, taking the choir on annual tours across America. Davis has also presented concerts in Europe, including Westminster Abbey in London. Now Shandon spotlights Davis in a different role — as a solo organist performing a virtual recital. The free virtual concert is available via Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. on March 18. Find out more at shandonpresbyterian.org. PAT MORAN

METAL

Demiser’s “Through the Gate Eternal”

With their full-length debut, South Carolina’s Demiser have, in their own words, set out to be “the filthiest, [most] evil, satanic speed metal band in the United States.” Echoes of extreme-metal forbears from Venom and Bathory to Slayer and Motörhead provide a sturdy foundation for Demiser’s swift and brutal attacks, and they never sacrifice compelling riffs and hooks in the name of brutality or technical prowess. Read more about the album, which came out on Friday, in our interview with the band at free-times.com. BRYAN C. REED