To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (March 10-17)

ARTS

Cottontown Art Crawl

In just a few years in existence, the Cottontown Art Crawl has quickly blossomed into a beloved annual tradition in the small-but-increasingly-bustling neighborhood nestled between the Bull Street complex and the slew of NOMA businesses on the tail end of Main Street. Showcasing homegrown artists, this outdoor walking tour showcases more than 80 artists at 40 different locations ranging from front porches to local businesses. Start out at the host station at 2150 Sumter St. to grab a map and some swag, then plot your own adventure. The free event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 13. More information available at cottontownartcrawl.com. KYLE PETERSEN

HARD ROCK

Brandy and the Butcher

Columbia’s Brandy and the Butcher band put out one of last year’s best hard rock releases, and then, well, couldn’t do too much about it due to COVID-19. Now, though, the band, which features the Jam Room Recording Studio’s Jay Matheson on guitar, can finally play a true release show outside at West Columbia’s Scratch N' Spin record shop to celebrate the release of the newly remastered CD version of “Dick Circus.” And if you’re a fan of no-B.S., attitude-laden, four-on-the-floor rock from some wily Columbia music veterans, it’s a can’t-miss event. The free show starts at 1 p.m. on March 13. Find out more at facebook.com/scratchnspinofficial. VINCENT HARRIS

ART

Columbia Museum of Art’s Virtual Trivia Night

How well do you know your art history? Ready to put your pride on the line online to test your skills? The Columbia Museum of Art’s Virtual Trivia Night gives you the chance to do just that. Six teams will battle to prove their art trivia supremacy, with an emphasis on the CMA’s collection. Hosted by CMA staffers Wilson Blame and Dana Witkowski along with a special surprise guest, the games begin at 7 p.m. on March 16. There are prizes for first, second and third place, along with a prize for the most creative team name. You must have the Kahoot! app to play. Find out more at columbiamuseum.org. VINCENT HARRIS

FOLK/FUNK

At the Edition: Harry and the Hootenannies

At The Addition is a virtual house show livestream on Twitch that shines the spotlight on local musicians. Artists play live sets and do interviews, all of which you can watch from the comfort and safety of your own home. This week’s installment features Harry and the Hootenannies, a three-piece Columbia band that brings funk and folk together in a jam-friendly context designed to get people up and dancing. So tune into www.twitch.tv/attheaddition at 7 p.m. on March 14 for an hour of online house show shenanigans. VINCENT HARRIS

FAMILY/FILM

”Frozen II” at the Icehouse Amphitheater

Look, you can pretend that you only saw “Frozen” and “Frozen II” because you had to take the kids, or you can admit that you know every word to “Let It Go,” and that the continuing story of Elsa The Ice Queen has enthralled you. Whether you’re willing to say so publicly or not, the Icehouse Amphitheater has your “Frozen II” fix covered. The downtown Lexington outdoor venue is showing the film for free at 6 p.m. Bring the kids if you still need to keep up the lie. Find out more at icehouseamphitheater.com. VINCENT HARRIS

PROG ROCK

On The Reel: Rian Adkinson

Self-described “hillbilly progger” Rian Adkinson lands in the progressive rock category for his alternate tunings, strange chords and ambitious vision. His 2015 debut album “Villain” contains the heart-rending song “Les Revenants.” About a dead man looking down upon his family, it’s dedicated to Adkinson’s father who hung himself. The multi-instrumentalist’s 2017 follow-up “Heathens” delves into Southern spirituality. On the Reel’s live session streams emanate from Warehouse Live in Columbia, and Adkinson plays the next one at 8 p.m. on March 15. More info is available at facebook.com/onthemarcstudio. PAT MORAN

PODCAST

”Historically Complex”

As cities and states across the country take a hard look at the monuments they’ve erected and contemplated what they meant then and now, Historic Columbia has been offering a series of offerings to assist folks in understanding the layers and nuances of our own city. “Historically Complex,” a podcast narrated by Lydia Mattice Brandt, associate professor of architectural history and art history at the University of South Carolina, is an audio companion to an online walking tour of the Statehouse grounds and does a masterful job of unraveling the onion layers of time and place. Spoiler alert, a lot of it involves white supremacy. More info is available at historiccolumbia.org/historically-complex-podcast. KYLE PETERSEN

CULTURE

47th Annual Conference on SC Archaeology

The Archeological Society of South Carolina hosts a virtual edition of its 47th annual conference via YouTube this week. The conference’s theme, “A History of Fishing in South Carolina,” will explore the culture of fishing and also showcase how the practice and technology of fishing has stayed relatively constant over the centuries. Keynote speaker David J. Cranford will discuss his work with the North Carolina Fish Weir Archaeological Project. The free programming on March 13 starts at 10 a.m. Find out more at archaeologysc.org. PAT MORAN

TALK

The Politics of COVID-19

Last month, the European Union and its governing body, the European Commission, were criticized for a slow coronavirus vaccine rollout. Vaccinations came to stop because of a lack of doses in hard-hit European countries such as Portugal. The Folks Center for International Business at the University of South Carolina hosts a discussion with NPR Paris Correspondent Eleanor Beardsley on how the European Union is dealing with COVID-19. South Carolina native Beardsley is a Moore School international business alumna. The free virtual discussion on March 10 starts at 4 p.m. More info available at facebook.com/mooreschool. PAT MORAN

FILM

“Coming 2 America”

It's been 30-something years since the OG “Coming to America” hit screens, and now Eddie Murphy has decided that 2021 is the right time to make a sequel. The positives: Ruth E. Carter's costume designs are amazing, and Wesley Snipes steals the show. But everything else about the movie is god-awful. Like, I had to pause several times to get through it (as soon as Gladys Knight popped up and sang "Midnight Train to Zamunda," I knew there would be trouble). I still say my Blackness at least required me to watch it, so you should do the same. Stil, its nostalgia is heavy-handed without much heart. The sequel and the original are available to watch via Amazon Prime. PREACH JACOBS