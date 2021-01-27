To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Jan. 27-Feb. 3)

CLASSICAL

CMA Chamber Music on Main

For this performance, set to be live-streamed from the Columbia Museum of Art, pianist Marta Aznavoorian, an instrumentalist equally at home with modern works as well as the classical repertoire, is paired with and her sister, sensitive and virtuosic cellist Ani Aznavoorian, as well as Columbia native and Philadelphia Orchestra concertmaster and violinist David Kim. The ensemble will perform pieces by Debussy, Kroll, Gershwin, Still and Mendelssohn. Access costs between $5 and $42. Music starts at 7 p.m. Find out more at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

FILM

“Spoor”

The hunters are being hunted in Agnieszka Holland’s “Spoor,” a mystical whodunnit set in the mist-shrouded forests near the Polish-Czech border. Retired engineer Janina Duszejko is content with her dogs, poetry and astrology, but when corpses of hunters pile up in the snow, surrounded only by animal tracks, she wonders if nature is correcting an imbalance. A mix of film noir and fable, “Spoor” exposes ugliness while shining a light on hope, feminism and ecology. The picture is available to watch through the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room through Jan. 31. Access costs $12. More info is available at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

ROCK

Colton Beasley

This episode of the On the Reel virtual concert series, broadcast from the On the Marc recording studio in Chapin, should be a good one. Singer/songwriter Colton Beasley will perform solo, and that’s going to be quite a change from his regular gig, belting out soaring hard rock anthems with his band Osara. It’ll be interesting to see Beasley step away from the blaring amps and into a more intimate setting. The virtual show on Jan. 31 begins at 8 p.m. via facebook.com/onthemarcstudio. VINCENT HARRIS

FOOD

The Brunch Spot

More than most Januarys, many of us are looking for outdoor brunch offerings. Local catering company The Food Academy hosts a pair of options these days with its Brunch Spot services — one at the Lake Carolina development, another out at Saluda Shoals Park. Beyond offering pleasing outdoor settings, they serve a menu that includes grits bowls, salmon croquettes, seafood gumbo, gourmet cupcakes and mimosa samplers, and feature live local music. Both weekly Sunday services run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, head to thefoodacademy.weebly.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

SHOPPING

Dupre’s Mobile Market

Another week, another outdoor shopping recommendation — we really dig the open-air markets here in the Midlands. This time, we head out to Lexington, as Dupre Catering hosts a Market at the clubhouse within The Mill subdivision. The company’s It's a Matter of Taste food truck will be on hand, and there will be an oyster roast and a stand selling fresh produce. You can also pick up Simply Dupre frozen meals to prepare and eat at home. The event goes from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Head to facebook.com/duprecateringevents for more info. JORDAN LAWRENCE

RELAXATION

Spend a Day in Cottontown

The temperate weather of mid-January promises to continue this weekend. So why not spend a little time hanging outside in the bustling Columbia neighborhood of Cottontown. Grab a cup of joe at Curiosity Coffee Bar or Indah Coffee, or knock back a brew at CottonTown Brew Lab’s brewery-adjacent beer garden. Settle in on the patio for a comforting Southern meal with cocktails at The War Mouth, or grab a quicker, plant-based bite at A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen. Head home with a bottle from Vino Garage (and maybe a pizza from Il Focolare). All in a day’s not-work. JORDAN LAWRENCE

VISUAL ART

Public Art Adventure

Another fine use of the agreeable daytime weather would be heading around to peep some of the Columbia area’s many interesting public art displays. One Columbia maintains an easy-to-use director of local public artworks publicart.onecolumbiasc.com. From the lush “Growing Together” mural off North Main Street to enormous robot head called “Green Eyes” in the lower Vista, from the playful “Aaron Graves Tribute” mural on the side of Hunter-Gatherer downtown to the infamous “Busted Plug” sculpture on Taylor Street, there’s plenty to see, and One Columbia can help you with context and planning your personal itinerary. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM

“One Night in Miami”

At a point in time, the four most prominent figures in sports, entertainment and politics were Black men. And those men, Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay), Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Malcolm X, are the centerpieces of the hot new period film “One Night In Miami,” set in the titular city on an evening in 1964. The Regina King-directed offering is a fictional rendition of what these friends would have talked about the night before a heavyweight fight that turned Clay into Ali, and the talented cast features Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. Watch it via Amazon Prime Video. PREACH JACOBS