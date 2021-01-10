To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Jan. 13-20)

CLASSICAL
South Carolina Philharmonic: Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings
Some people want to go out. Some people want to stay home. The Philharmonic adapts to this awkward, fiercely debated reality of the continuing pandemic with the first concert of its 2021 season. The orchestra will play on its traditional stage at the Koger Center, appropriately choosing to frame its program as a “celebration of resilience,” and presenting selections from American composers Jessie Montgomery, George Walker and Reena Esmail before closing with the titular piece from the legendary Russian. You watch in person as part of a reduced, socially distanced audience with extensive COVID-19 safety precautions. Or you can watch via an online live-stream. Access to the virtual version of the concert (starting at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16 and lasting for a week) costs $15. In-person tickets range from $20 to $55 (with two Jan. 16 performances at 6 and 8 p.m.). Season packages are available for both virtual and in person. Find out more at scphilharmonic.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE
FILM
“Beautiful Something Left Behind”
The Nickelodeon Theatre shut back down last week after trying 25 percent capacity screenings for less than a month. But the city’s lone arthouse cinema continues with its Virtual Screening Room. This documentary selection digs into an organization whose support groups allows children grieving the loss of a parent or sibling to cope through play — “giving in to rage in 'the volcano room' and saying goodbye to a dying teddy bear patient in 'the hospital room’” are the examples given by IMDB. The 2020 film won the Documentary Feature Competition at South By Southwest. You can access it for $12 through Jan. 21 at nickelodeon.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE
STORYTELLING
FAAAC Presents: MLK Celebration
The night before his iconic “I have a dream” speech, Martin Luther King sought his staff’s advice. “Don’t use the lines about ‘I have a dream,” his advisers said. “It’s trite, it’s cliché.” Instead, King went off script and followed his heart. Similarly, local storytellers will follow their hearts, sharing personal experiences in a live-streamed storytelling event included in the celebration of King’s life presented by the Friends of African American Art and Culture. The free online event goes from 1 to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. The museum will be open with free admission that day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
OUTDOORS
Botany Walk on the Historic Horseshoe
We could all use a little peaceful reflection time out in nature, and the staff of the University of South Carolina Herbarium have come up with a way for folks to do all kinds of reflecting while getting some exercise. The Botany Walk on the Historic Horseshoe is a free and informal tour of the Horseshoe, starting on the steps of the McKissick Museum and taking in all of the herbs, shrubs, trees and whatever else catches your eye. The tour starts at 11 a.m. on Jan. 19 and should take about an hour. Find out more at facebook.com/USCHerbarium. VINCENT HARRIS
SHOPPING
Sunday Market at The Well Co
If you’ve been reading the To-Do List regularly, you’ve no doubt learned that the Midlands have a great many options when it comes to outdoor shopping. This monthly event at The Well Collective brings another such opportunity to the Rosewood area. The small local vendors are, per the Facebook event, hand selected, and range from food and art to candles and plants and beyond. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 17. Get more info at facebook.com/thewellcollectivecola. JORDAN LAWRENCE
VISUAL ART
Virtual Gallery Tours
January brings with it more opportunities to virtually appreciate local artists. The Jasper Project continues the online version of its Tiny Gallery, this time featuring Tennyson Corley, who creates wonderfully textural pieces in acrylics and mixed media. The pieces in her “Microcosm” show will be available to see (and purchase) at the-jasper-project.square.site/tiny-gallery through Jan. 31. On Jan. 14 at 1 p.m., Lori Larusso will lead a virtual tour of her exhibition at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art via facebook.com/701CCA. The Kentucky artist who “deals with food, domestic labor and giving care” in her work, per the 701 CCA website, created the works in the show while in residence at the center. The show opens to the public on Jan. 14, as well, and exhibition hours run from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. JORDAN LAWRENCE
COMEDY
Joe Pettis
Maybe comedian Pettis got his signals crossed about the performer’s remedy for stage fright. You’re supposed to imagine the audience IN THEIR underwear, not show up onstage IN YOUR underwear. But that’s what Pettis does with his Underwear Comedy Party, where his personal dress code is less is more. Clothed or not, Pettis finds humor in run-ins with the law, finding sobriety, and life before said sobriety. Don’t blame him if he’s wearing more than underwear for his Jan. 15 show at Art Bar, as it will be outside if the weather allows. The 8 p.m. event costs $10 to attend. Find out more at facebook.com/artbarvista. PAT MORAN
FOOD
Country Shrimp Boil
Ah, the shrimp boil, probably my favorite communal Southern meal. Corn, potatoes and shrimp boiled together can be zesty perfection, and a great companion for good beer and good conversation — especially when it’s outside and socially distanced during this ongoing pandemic. Second Wave Coffee and More in Lexington offers such an opportunity, augmented by live music from Chris Reed, promising shrimp boil and frivolity around a campfire on Jan. 16 (rescheduled from Jan. 8) at 6:30 p.m. $12 tickets are available via Eventbrite. More info is available via facebook.com/SecondWaveCoffeeBooks. JORDAN LAWRENCE