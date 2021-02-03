To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Feb. 3-10)

FILM

WE DID THAT! Sundance in SC Producer's Panel

The screenings that Columbia scored as a satellite host for this year’s Sundance Film Festival are done, and now it’s time for the people who helped bring it here to take a deserved bow, and tell us a little bit about how they did it. In this virtual discussion, Curtis Caesar John, executive director of the Sundance-hosting Luminal Theater, will appear alongside other stakeholders in the Columbia festivities, with writer, rapper, DJ and frequent Free Times contributor Preach Jacobs playing host. The free event goes from 7 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3. Go to luminaltheater.org/sundance to find out more. JORDAN LAWRENCE

CLASSICAL

South Carolina Philharmonic: Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony

Completed in 1788, Mozart’s “Symphony No. 41 in C Major” is the maestro’s longest and last symphony. In fact, it’s uncertain if the piece was performed in Mozart’s lifetime. Exuberant and humorous, the piece earned comparisons to the grandiose king of the Roman gods, and was therefore dubbed the “Jupiter Symphony.” The South Carolina Philharmonic appends this royal work with pieces by Ravel and Boulogne, performing for a live audience (with limited attendance, distanced seating and more COVID-19 protocols) on Feb. 6 at 6 and 8 p.m., and offering a virtual presentation of the 8 p.m. concert for those who prefer to watch from home. Prices range from $15 to $55 for single-performance tickets. Find out more info at scphilharmonic.com. PAT MORAN

SHOPPING/FOOD

Valentine's Market

Don’t get caught without a Valentine’s gift. Curiosity Coffee Bar has you covered with this market on Feb. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. It looks to be an expanded edition of the outdoor markets the coffee and community spot in Cottontown hosted through the holidays, with vendors spanning candles, plants, art, screen-print T-shirts and more setting up to sell their wares, and Queen’s Kitchen (slinging jerk chicken cheesesteaks, fried frog legs, soft shell crab sandwiches, gator nuggets and more) providing the food. For more info, head to facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. JORDAN LAWRENCE

SCIENCE/FAMILY

Telescope Livestream

Set your sights on the stars, but keep your eyes on your computer screen. The South Carolina State Museum continues to offer a series of telescope streams on Facebook Live this week, with staff guiding viewers and discussing various details about what you can see when you magnify the night’s sky. This week’s observation targets are the Orion Nebula, Betelgeuse and Rigel, and the discussion topics are “how stars form,” “different types of stars” and “binary stars.” Access the free live-stream on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. via facebook.com/scstatemuseum. JORDAN LAWRENCE

AMERICANA

Sweet Sweet

Jeremy Dunham and Kerrine Gifford decided to call their duo Sweet Sweet to reflect the soothing blend of Dunham’s acoustic guitar and Gifford’s cello. Acoustic Americana groups aren’t anything new, but these two have found a sweet spot blending head-spinning vocal harmonies, ragged foot percussion and no-frills instrumental interplay. There’s a sort of mournful calm in the duo’s music. It’s not sad, per se, it’s just contemplative, austere and quietly beautiful. Their Feb. 5 show at Steel Hands Brewing (planned to take place outside) begins at 6 p.m., and it’s free. Head to facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing to find out more. VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

“Deep in Vogue”

Popularized by Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue,” voguing is a stylized dance form that originated in Black and Latinx gay culture in the late 1980s. “Deep in Vogue” celebrates the movement’s latest iteration — the colorful, queer and political world of Northern Vogue in the U.K. With interviews and performances, filmmakers Dennis Keighron-Foster and Amy Watson document the rivalry between four “houses,” or dance troupes, which serve as families for the performers, and bring them a sense of belonging and self-love. The film is showing through Feb. 4 via the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room. Access costs $12. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

FAMILY

Richland Library Storytime

Kids like being told stories. For help fulfilling this perennial desire of our young ones, turn to Richland Library, which offers frequent only storytimes. In the coming days, you can (on Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m.) let Columbia and Richland firefighters treat your children to books and songs, and (on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.) you can check in for a Pajamarama Storytime, which is pretty much the same thing except for the lack of firefighters and the encouragement to tune in while snuggled in your jammies. Both are free to watch and can be accessed via facebook.com/RichlandLibrary. JORDAN LAWRENCE

THEATER

“Othello”

On its surface, Shakespeare’s darkest, most brooding tragedy is a condemnation of the cancer of jealousy. But that interpretation robs the plays of its insidious subtlety. The noble Moor Othello, tricked by his lieutenant Iago into murdering a wife he believes to be unfaithful, is no mere pawn. Othello’s egotism makes him readily susceptible to Iago’s poisoned words. To paraphrase another work of English literature, “Pride goeth before a fall.” Catch a free filmed production of the perennial work for free from Canada’s Shakespeare-focused Stratford Festival between Feb. 4 and 6 at youtube.com/c/stratfordfestival. PAT MORAN