To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Feb. 24-March 3)

COUNTRY

Cash Bash

I went on a Johnny Cash kick recently, reveling particularly in the starkly appointed American Recordings albums he made with producer Rick Rubin leading up to his death in 2003. His voice, fathoms deep and powerfully expressive, has yet to be beat. Four locals will see how they measure up at this event, covering Cash on the occasion of his birthday. Particularly intriguing is the notion of Zach Seibert, leader of the haunting folk-rock outfit E.Z. Shakes, taking on the Man in Black. Parker's Back, Darren Woodlief, and Branhan Lowther also take part. The Live from the Back Porch concert at Indah Coffee on Sumpter Street starts at 7 p.m. and is free to attend. Head to facebook.com/indahcoffeeco to find out more. JORDAN LAWRENCE

HISTORY

Virtual Behind the Scenes Tour: Smoked on Main

The latest installment of Historic Columbia’s virtual Behind-the-Scenes Tours explores two side-by-side Reconstruction-era buildings slated for an upgrade. 1643 Main, once home to Erhlich’s Shoe Store from 1868 until 1924, and 1645 Main, which in previous incarnations has been a liquor store and a Piggly Wiggly, will house forthcoming upscale eatery Smoked. Sitting atop a spirited history of liquor and footwear, the restaurant may have big shoes to fill. Access to the online event at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 costs between $10 and $20. Find out more at historiccolumbia.org. PAT MORAN

BEER

Bierkeller Bockbier (and Fastenbier ... and Food) Anstich

Bierkeller Columbia’s prestige on the Columbia beer scene was put into sharp relief last week, when the brewery took the No. 1 and 3 spots on Free Times’ poll to determine “The 10 Best Beers in Columbia.” This week, the German-focused brewery celebrates two spring releases — the pale and powerful Bockbier and the dark, roasty but still quite crushable Fastenbier. Both will be served out of Bavarian gravity kegs alongside traditional German fare (of the nicer, sitdown variety and the pretzel/sausage/cheese snack variety). Bierkeller’s Kellerbier (the No. 1 beer in our poll), Weißbier and Kellerrauch (a smoky version of the Kellerbier) will also be available. $25 gets you a VIP ticket to the outdoor event, guaranteeing you a reserved seat, two beers, a traditional sitdown meal of your choice and a chocolate almond mini torte for desert. $5 crowlers will be available to take home. The event goes from 3 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company (which also houses Bierkeller’s brewing operation). For more info, go to facebook.com/bierkellercolumbia. JORDAN LAWRENCE

CLASSICAL

Columbia Baroque Virtual Concert

Baroque music is defined by flowing melodic lines enlivened by ornamentation, such as trills and turns; dynamic contrast between ensemble and solo performances; and contrapuntal textures where melodies entwine. Or, as the tin-eared emperor in “Amadeus” said, ‘Too many notes.” The Concerti de Casa from Columbia Baroque features all those pesky notes, including music for solo viol by Sainte Colombe, songs from Barbara Strozzi’s musical salons, plus works by Telemann, Abel and Boismortie. The latest entry in the organization’s virtual season takes place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26. More info available at columbiabaroque.org. PAT MORAN

FILM

“17 Blocks”

The title of Davy Rothbart's raw and heartfelt documentary refers to the short distance from the nation’s capital to the D.C. neighborhood where the Sanford family resides. The two locations might as well be on different planets. Filming in bits and pieces, Rothbart follows the Sanfords over two decades, documenting heartwarming gatherings as well as harrowing episodes of horrific violence. A Q&A with the director is included. Watch it March 5 via the Nickelodeon Theater’s Virtual Screening Room. Access costs $12. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

MUSIC

Quarantunes: Instinto Norteño

The McKissick Museum’s virtual Quarantunes concert series comes up a winner with a South Carolina band that plays music straight from the Texas-Mexico border. Instinto Norteño, a sextet led by brothers Jaime and Adrian Real, play an infectious brand of Latin American music led by accordion and quinto, a Mexican stringed instrument similar to the guitar. It’s a danceable, passionate and melodic acoustic-electric style similar to what Los Lobos made on their first few albums. The free show begins at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 via facebook.com/mckissickmuseum. VINCENT HARRIS

GETTING OUT

Capital Culture: Columbia Scavenger Hunt

Sure, sure, we've all looped around the city at one point or another, but have you ever really, you know, looked around? There's some fascinating and/or weird stuff out here between Confederate monuments and abnormally large fire hydrants. Thankfully, a new interactive scavenger experience can help you dig into that reality in earnest as you move from fascinating architectural highlights to entrenched bits of history, during what is hopefully the final few months of this current pandemic era. Compete against other teams as you answer trivia questions and complete photo challenges to win points. This is your chance to prove that you are, in fact, the best Columbian. Tickets available at letsroam.com. KYLE PETERSEN

FOLK

If Birds Could Fly

The Virginia duo If Birds Could Fly COULD come off as generic acoustic Americana, but there are some twists and turns to the music that keeps the outfit from fading into the folk woodwork. First of all, there’s singer Brittany Carter’s voice, a gritty, surprisingly powerful instrument that forgoes polish in favor of passion. She and Andrew Carter’s multi-instrumental skills also help the band stand out — they can handle just about anything with strings, and Brittany throws in percussion and keyboards, to boot. Their free outdoor show on Feb. 26 at Steel Hands Brewery starts at 6 p.m. More info is available at steelhandsbrewing.com. VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

Movies in the Garden: “Scream”

This Historic Columbia event, rescheduled from earlier this month, allows people to watch director Wes Craven’s meta-murder mystery “Scream” in socially distanced pods at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 (gates open at 5 p.m.). Perhaps they have their creepy movies mixed up. “Socially distanced pods” are the subject of the sci-fi classic “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” As for Craven’s gory, self-aware send-up of horror films, it trots out all the scary clichés, but that’s the point. His movie-savvy characters joke about these tired tropes, but that doesn’t save them from their blood-spattered fates. Tickets range from $40 to $50 for a five-person pod at the Hampton-Preston Gardens. Find out more at historiccolumbia.org. PAT MORAN