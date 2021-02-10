To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Feb. 10-17)

THEATER/FAMILY

“Radium Girls"

“Radium Girls,” the first offering from the Columbia Children’s Theatre in 2021, will premiere virtually on YouTheatre as CCT continues to weather the pandemic. A CCTeens production, the play tells the true story of female laborers in the mid-’20s working in a dangerous factory. A dramatic tale of labor versus industry and science versus commerce, it speaks to both a specific historical moment and the perils we continue to face today. Tickets range from $5 to $15. Find out more about how to access the production at columbiachildrenstheatre.ticketspice.com. KYLE PETERSEN

FILM

Movies in the Garden: “Scream”

This Historic Columbia event allows people to watch director Wes Craven’s meta-murder mystery “Scream” in socially distanced pods at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 (gates open at 5 p.m.). Perhaps they have their creepy movies mixed up. “Socially distanced pods” are the subject of the sci-fi classic “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” As for Craven’s gory, self-aware send-up of horror films, it trots out all the scary clichés, but that’s the point. His movie-savvy characters joke about these tired tropes, but that doesn’t save them from their blood-spattered fates. Tickets range from $40 to $50 for a five-person pod at the Hampton-Preston Gardens. Find out more at historiccolumbia.org. PAT MORAN

MUSIC

Steel Hands Mardi Gras

One happy reality for Columbia during the ongoing pandemic is that it’s rarely too cold to do a safe daytime event outside — provided the hosts are willing to enforce social distancing. Steel Hands Brewing takes advantage Feb. 13 with its Mardi Gras celebration. The headliner will please those hungry for more traditional Mardi Gras entertainment, as the second-line-inspired Soda City Brass Band delivers brass-blasted verve from some skilled jazz musicians. Also along for the fun is genre-hopping songwriter Mel Washington. The party gets going at noon, with music starting at 3 p.m. The event is free to attend, leaving you cash to spend on beer and food. Find out more at steelhandsbrewing.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FOOD

February Harvest Dinner

The February edition of F2T Productions’ popular Harvest Dinner features a chef who’s made two spots known for fine libations into destinations for food as well. Chef Rosalind Graverson of Main Street’s Lula Drake wine bar and Craft & Draft Irmo will join F2T to prepare a family-style outdoor dinner at City Roots farm (with COVID-19 protocols in place), featuring seasonal ingredients from local producers. Dinner includes a welcoming cocktail and wine pairings. Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. meal on Feb. 11 cost $85. Head to f2tproductions.com to find out more. JORDAN LAWRENCE

CLASSICAL

Guitar Gala

Once again, I’m here to tell you that a local hallmark won’t happen as normal due to COVID-19. This time, it’s the Guitar Gala, the annual fundraiser for Columbia’s Southern Guitar Festival & Competition, which brings classical guitarists from around the nation and world to town. The Feb. 13 edition of the gala will take place virtually, with a magic show, a comedy sketch, an auction and classical guitar performances from Artistic Director Marina Alexandra, along with Chris Teves, Matt Dingledine and “international young artists.” Admission is $25 per household to access the 6:30 p.m. event via Zoom. Find out more at southernguitarfest.com/guitar-gala. JORDAN LAWRENCE

LITERATURE

Authors of SC: Marjy Marj

The South Carolina State Library’s Authors of SC talk series continues today with Marjy Marj, the author of “The Shimmigrant” and “Same Elephants.” A committed leader in the Spartanburg community with her hand in a variety of non-profit efforts, Marj’s work is inspired by both her activism and her experiences growing up in Ghana and moving to the United States in her 20s. “Same Elephants,” her most recent novel, is an introspective and heartwarming tale of four friends from diverse backgrounds grappling with the challenges and expectations of modern society. This free event will take place virtually at 7 p.m.; register at statelibrary.sc.libcal.com. KYLE PETERSEN

ARCHITECTURE

Virtual Renovation Rodeo: Elmwood Park

Historic Columbia’s Palladium Society continues unabated in the pandemic era, offering virtual versions of their Renovation Rodeo, taking you inside structures of historic and architectural significance in the city. This iteration looks to the houses of Elmwood Park, a neighborhood which contains one of the largest collections of early-20th-century homes remaining in the city. Tour starts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 and costs between $5 and $10 (free for Palladium members). Find out more at historiccolumbia.org. KYLE PETERSEN

FILM

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” which played early in Columbia this month as part of satellite Sundance Film Festival screenings hosted by The Luminal Theater, is as electrifying as it is powerfully unsettling. The two protagonists are Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), the charismatic leader of the Illinois Black Panther Party in the late-’60s, and William O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), the FBI informant who infiltrates the organization. The plot unravels with the intensity of the best crime sagas (it often feels a lot like “The Departed”), but the film never loses its focus on the story’s resonant racial dynamics — give co-writer/director Shaka King loads of credit for achieving such a balance in her second feature. Stanfield and Kaluuya each give stellar performances, owning their respective roles in the title, as does Martin Sheen in more limited action, portraying FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover as a full-tilt wretched villain. The movie is out for wide release on Feb. 12 via HBO Max, and in a few theaters around town. JORDAN LAWRENCE