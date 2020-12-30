To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Dec. 30-Jan. 6)

PARTY

A Night to Remember, a Year to Forget

If you’re looking for a New Year’s celebration where you can have a little fun inside and down a few drinks outside, check out the aptly named A Night to Remember, a Year to Forget party at The Senate and Tin Roof. The conjoined Vista clubs will utilize two inside bars and one outside bar, while presenting two bands (Seventy Six and Sunny, The Barons) on its two stages. Tickets range from $80 to $400, with some including drinks and appetizers. Doors open at 6 p.m., with bands starting at 7 p.m. For more info, go to thesenatecolumbia.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

PARTY

Chapin NYE

The draw for this socially distanced New Year’s Eve soirée set on a Christmas tree farm is Chapin-based musician Marcus Gullen and his six-piece On the Marc Band. The group usually plays Sarasota, Florida, when the ball drops, but the pandemic has kept the band home this year. Gullen’s repertoire of pop covers boasts soulful R&B-tinged arrangements and is delivered with energy and panache. The event starts at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31, and tickets range from $75 to $100. Find out more at facebook.com/onthemarcstudio. PAT MORAN

DRINK

Toast the New Year Outside

If you’re looking to toast the new year and want to do so outside in the more temperate daytime due to the ongoing pandemic, the Columbia area provides more than a few options. Hazelwood Brewing in Lexington will be open until 10 p.m. (with s’mores kits and a special stout cask on offer to enjoy by a bonfire) on New Year’s Eve. WECO Bottle & Biergarten (with its large yard and covered patio) will be open until 7 p.m., and Craft and Draft (which offers covered outdoor seating options at both its Devine Street and Irmo locations) will be open until 9 p.m. Both have fine wine options for those not thirsty for beer. If you’re looking for a fine cocktail, Black Rooster (open until 10 p.m.) and Hendrix (open until 11 p.m.) boast rooftop bars, while The War Mouth (open from 5 to 10 p.m.) will be open to drink (and eat) on its lovely patio. If you’re looking for more options, find listings with contact info at free-times.com/bites_and_sights. JORDAN LAWRENCE

RECREATION

Get Active by the River

New Year’s resolution season is upon us, and with it, the annual impetus for each of us to get a little healthier. Get some outdoor recreation and kickstart your efforts by heading down to one of the area’s great river walks. There are winding, Riverwalk trails along the Congaree River on the West Columbia and Cayce side, and the Columbia Canal trail runs through Riverfront Park (where a nice outdoor workout area is available), on the Columbia side. Find out more info about the area’s riverfront trails at westcolumbiasc.gov/recreation, caycesc.gov/riverwalk, columbiasc.net/parks-recreation and riveralliance.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

VISUAL ART

Virtual Meet the Artist: Sara Schneckloth

In Sara Schneckloth’s conceptual atlas, the far-flung Islets of Langerhans could be an actual archipelago instead of a cluster of pancreatic cells. With her Columbia Museum of Art exhibition “Island Nations/Lands Divided,” Schneckloth blurs the boundaries between lines on a map and the contours of our biology, juxtaposing aerial views of landscapes and the cartography of imaginary places. Her drawings question how science, imagination, and the body inform one another. Meet the artist for free via Facebook Live on Jan. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Find out more at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

MUSIC

Listen Back to 2020

As we turn the calendar to 2021, it’s a terrific opportunity to revel in some of the actual good things we received in 2020.

Among them was a wealth of great records. Why not take some of your New Year’s week downtime, and take a spin through some of the best albums that this terrible year had to offer?

There were many exciting sounds on the pop-leaning end of the spectrum: The hypnotically adventurous dance explorations of Caribou’s “Suddenly,” the swerving angles and uncompromising honesty of Fiona Apple’s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” the epic, club-shattering nihilism of Grimes’ “Miss Anthropocene,” the nervously percolating feels of Sylvan Esso’s “Free Love.”

There were aggressively righteous rap records (Run the Jewels’ “RTJ4” was particularly sharp) and outsize R&B epics (The Weeknd’s “After Hours” played like a ghost of the drunken nights that 2020 forgot).

There was stirring punk and metal, with Touch Amore delivering resilient anthems about aging as a punk on “Lament,” and Pig Destroyer pummeling the machine with another pissed but precise grindcore salvo on “The Octagonal Stairway.”

And there were excellent outings from rock-leaning singer-songwriters, some in the middle of long careers (The Mountain Goats’ divergent 2020 LPs “Songs for Pierre Chuvin” and “Getting Into Knives”) and some still finding ways to surprise us as they continue in their later years (Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter to You”). JORDAN LAWRENCE