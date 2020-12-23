To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Dec. 23-30)

VISUAL ART

Tiny Gallery: Roger Reed

Apart from often being terrible and frustrating, the real world can also be terribly boring. Columbia artist Roger Reed pushes against this tedium in his new show “The Magic Universe,” displaying digitally via The Jasper Project’s Tiny Gallery page. “This art show is about abstract, imagination, and creativity, and a little bit more,” he writes of the colorfully immersive patterns and swirls that comprise the exhibition. “I used to be a realist, but I had very little fun at it.” Give it a look. After all, wouldn’t it be nice to ignore reality for a few minutes? The pieces are available to purchase. Check them out through Dec. 31 at jasperproject.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM

Drive-in Holiday Movie: “Jingle Jangle”

With all the excess of your neighbor’s overwrought holiday lighting display, “Jingle Jangle” is the overstuffed Christmas stocking of movie musicals. A disappointed toymaker in a Dickensian steampunk world regains his sense of joy amid a welter of too much plot — but who cares? The production design and elaborate musical numbers are stunning. With John Legend co-producing, the songs are knockouts, too. $20 per car to enter at 1347 U.S. 52, Moncks Corner. The screening starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. Find out more via the Eventbrite page. PAT MORAN

FAMILY

Last Chances for Holiday Lights

There’s still time to get out there and see some holiday lights before the power gets cut and the twinkling strings get rolled up until next year. Saluda Shoals Park’s Holiday Lights on the River continues through Dec. 31 (including Christmas day), with prices for entry varying from $20 to $60 depending upon the size of your vehicle (icrc.net has more info). Riverbanks Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas continues until a little bit after the big day, skipping Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but turning on every other day through Dec. 30, with tickets ranging from $10 to $12 (riverbanks.org has further details). Carolina Lights at the State Fairgrounds continues through Dec. 27, except Christmas Day, with entry ranging from $20 to $70 depending on the size of your vehicle (see scstatefair.org for more info). JORDAN LAWRENCE

SHOPPING

Pre/Post-Christmas Markets

There’s also still time to shop — and shop local — before the holidays are over. Curiosity Coffee Bar continues its outdoor holiday markets for one more week on Dec. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring local artisans and businesses alongside food from Mary’s Arepas. Inside, the coffee shop is ready to fix you a hot beverage, or pour you a beer or wine. Find more info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. And if you’re exchanging presents a little late, there remains the One Market to rule them all, One Market to find them, One Market to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. Soda City Market, very much the lord of Columbia pop-up shopping, will be in action on Main Street on Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with its blocks of varying vendors and diverse mobile food buffet. Head to sodacitysc.com for further details. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FAMILY

Virtual Visit With Santa

Have a kid who’s clamoring to see Santa, but you’re unwilling to take to a crowded mall this year and have thus far been stumped as to what to do? Columbiana Centre is participating in an online program that arranges a virtual visit with Santa, so your little ones can tell the benevolent beardo about that present they want that totally won't arrive on Christmas if they don’t inform Mr. Kringle. The visits continue through Jan. 4, if your child wants to thank Santa after the fact. Find out more info by visiting the event page at facebook.com/ColumbianaCentre. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM

“The Bee Gees: How Do You Mend a Broken Heart”

Not many groups in the history of music can boast of the success the Bee Gees acquired at their peak. When “Saturday Night Fever” came out, they were heroes, but after disco took a nosedive, they became the butt of the industry’s jokes. What happened in between is fascinating, and they show it all on the HBO doc “The Bee Gees: How Do You Mend a Broken Heart.” Bonus: The story behind "Staying Alive" was pure hip-hop. PREACH JACOBS

FAMILY

Pecan Picking

Feel like getting out of the house this holiday weekend? Fancy rounding up some tree nuts? This Saturday is the final day of U-Pick Pecans at The Grove in Leesville. For $3 a pound, you can pick your own nuts — no matter how you pronounce the name — and if you pay a little extra, you can get nuts picked by the staff or even get them shelled. The event will also have hayrides for kids and bonfires to keep warm (and disposable sticks if you’re looking to roast some marshmallows). The festivities on Dec. 26 runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. JORDAN LAWRENCE