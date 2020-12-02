To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Dec. 2-9)

FILM
“Elf” at Segra Park
As a kid, “A Christmas Story” was the go-to holiday movie that my family and I loved. Over the years, a new star on the rise, Will Ferrell, took over that slot with “Elf.” I’m older now and without kids, so the thought of holiday movies and music comes off as cheesy, but Ferrell’s enthusiasm as the titular character — not actually an elf, but a human raised by them — is infectious, easily rivaling “A Christmas Story”’s iconic “You’ll shoot your eye out” with lines like “Santa’s Coming! I know him.” The newer Christmas classic will be showing at Segra Park on Dec. 4. You can buy tickets in groups of two or four in a seating bowl for $12. Purchase tickets and find out more info via columbiafireflies.com. PREACH JACOBS
FOOD
December Harvest Dinner
Pour one out for Columbia traditions that are finding a way to happen and be COVID-safe. Actually, don’t pour one out, and instead pour a cocktail crafted by Main Street bar Bourbon or a wine curated by Advintage directly into your mouth. Those libations will be on offer at F2T Productions’ December Harvest Dinner, which will happen outdoors — as these typically monthly meals always do — with four courses served at socially distanced tables, and all diners required to wear masks when not seated. Find out more and purchase $75 tickets at f2tproductions.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE
SHOPPING
Holiday Market at Curiosity Coffee Bar
As you may have read in The Post and Courier — or in many other publications — small businesses are hurting this year. So why not go visit a small local business while also shopping goods from other small local businesses. Curiosity Coffee Bar is presenting just such an opportunity at its weekly Holiday Markets, hosting area artisans in their parking lot alongside a rotating schedule of mobile food vendors, with beer, wine and coffee drinks will be available to purchase inside Curiosity (add a shot of CBD oil to really quell your holiday stress). The markets happen from 5 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday through Dec. 23. Find out more at curiositycoffeebar.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE
FILM
“The Lunchbox”
The Columbia Museum of Art hosts a virtual screening of the 2013 romance “The Lunchbox” in conjunction with current exhibition “Visions from India.” A mix-up by urban lunch couriers — apparently Mumbai has 5,000 of them — leads to an unlikely friendship between a neglected wife and a crotchety middle-aged widower played by the late Indian superstar Irrfan Khan. Director/screenwriter Ritesh Batra’s debut develops unexpectedly, driven by character rather than crowd-pleasing tropes. The free screening can be accessed on Dec. 2 at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
FOLK
Christmas at Red Bank 2020
This annual reverential commune of Americana-leaning local acts in the halls of the Red Bank United Methodist Church is another one of those cherished Columbia traditions that was on the COVID chopping block, but event curator (and long-time Free Times contributor) Kevin Oliver has re-imagined his approach with a pre-recorded concert that will stream live from the church’s YouTube channel. Expect a blend of traditional holiday hymns mixed with some left-field takes and originals from a lineup that includes Pocket Buddha, Prettier Than Matt, Todd Mathis, Sean Thomson (who releases his novelty sitar Christmas album this week) and more. The concert premieres at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. KYLE PETERSEN
FILM
“Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams”
Two teams vie to win the 100th annual Koshien, Japan’s popular national high school baseball championship, in this illuminating sports documentary. The film examines Japan’s national character as it sets up tension between the teams’ two competing coaches, contrasting the old-school methods of Tetsuya Mizutani, a self-proclaimed “stubborn man of the 20th century,” with his protégé Hiroshi Sasaki, who adapts to the times. The film is available to stream through Dec. 15 via the Nickelodeon Theatre’s virtual screening room. Access costs $10 and can be attained via nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN
FUNK/ROCK/FOLK
Stevie Harris
“On the Reel: Live Sessions” is a weekly live-streamed concert series from On the Marc recording studios in Chapin, and on the Dec. 6 episode, singer/guitarist Stevie Harris will cut loose with his genre-spanning style, slinging out funk, rock, blues and folk on his six-string. Whether playing solo or with his skin-tight rhythm section, Harris is a musical omnivore with wide-ranging tastes and the playing ability to match. Stevie’s live-streaming show starts at 8 p.m., and you can watch via On the Marc’s Facebook page. VINCENT HARRIS