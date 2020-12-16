To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Dec. 16-23)

JAZZ

Eve of the Eve: Santa Swings

If you weren’t feeling comfortable about sitting inside Trustus Theatre to catch one of trumpeter and band leader Mark Rapp’s Jingle Bell Jazz concerts last weekend, consider this your at-home makeup date. The musician’s nonprofit scene-booster ColaJazz and the Koger Center present this free streaming concert from the auditorium’s stage, with ColaJazz’s Little Big Band playing holiday arrangements made popular by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Wynton Marsalis, and featuring vocals from Eboni Ramm. Find out more about the 8 p.m. concert on Dec. 23 and watch it at facebook.com/colajazz. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM

“76 Days”

As COVID-19 spread through Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, the city locked down on Jan. 23, 2020, and did not come out of quarantine until 76 days later. This documentary tells the human stories at the heart of the pandemic — a woman yearning to bid farewell to her ailing father, a couple desperate to meet their newborn child, an old man with dementia trying to find his way home. View it through December 18 via the Nickelodeon Theatre’s virtual screening room. Access via nickelodeon.org costs $12. PAT MORAN

ART/MUSIC

Light in the Dark Fest II

Free Times’ Music Crawl isn’t the only virtual festival this weekend featuring exciting local talent. For the second time this year, Light in the Dark Fest rallies an expansive crew to support Save Our Stages, the movement (pushed in large measure by the National Independent Venue Association) to ensure the continued existence of all the great local music spots that help make America’s cities what they are. The lineup joins national artists such as Laraaji, Emma Swift (feautring Roby Hitchcock) and Birds of Chicago) with familiar South Carolina names like Mel Washington, Megan Jean & the KFB, sandcastles., and Daniel Machado (of The Restoration). Find out more and watch starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 19 at lightinthedarkfest.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

TV

”Sisterhood South Carolina Suffragettes: The Rollins Sisters”

The second of a three-part series focusing on different sets of South Carolina suffragette sisters features the remarkable Rollin sisters — Frances, Lottie, Louise, Kate and Florence. During Reconstruction, the courageous mixed-race siblings scandalized the planter class by advocating for equal rights for all women, black and white. The Rollin sisters laid the groundwork for the early 20th century accomplishments of the Pollitzer sisters, covered in episode three of the series. Watch it on Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. Visit scetv.org for details. PAT MORAN

SHOPPING

Meeting Street Artisan Market

We’re coming up fast on Christmas, and you’re running out of chances to finish up your shopping list. So why not head to the Meeting Street Artisan Market at 425 Meeting St. from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and shop local? There are vendors selling handmade art, collectibles and other goods, and you can check out some breweries, restaurants and Biergartens before or after you’re done browsing. And don’t worry, masks ARE required, and handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations are on-site. Visit westcolumbiasc.gov for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

CLASSICAL

Palmetto Chamber Orchestra

Music Director Suzanna Pavlovsky has put together a typically eclectic program for the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra’s virtual Columbia Celebrates! Concert, which will be broadcast via facebook.com/RichlandLibrary starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 20. The genre-hopping trip into modern classical music will feature Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer” alongside the “Lady Gaga Fugue,” a classical composition based on Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” and that’s before you get to the two Trans-Siberian Orchestra pieces, “Wizards In Winter” and “A Mad Russian’s Christmas.” VINCENT HARRIS

FAMILY/SHOPPING

Presents and Ponies

You need more than presents and ponies? OK, well this holiday market has games, a selfie booth, a bonfire and face painting in addition to the horseback rides, local vendors and food trucks you’d expect from its title. Knock out some last-minute holiday shopping out in the country while the kids are distracted by all the farm activities (to which $5 grants an individual unlimited access)? Sounds like a plan to me. The market goes from 2 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Blue Moon Corral in Hopkins. Find out more at facebook.com/BlueMoonCorral. JORDAN LAWRENCE

COUNTRY/ROCK

Kenny George Band

Aiken’s Kenny George Band offers what I hope for every time there’s a band I don’t know setting up when I show up at a brewery. The group’s sound, sweeping but gritty, straddles the line between serious Americana, rollicking country and airy alternative rock. They play great, well-chosen covers, and their satisfying originals show that they’ve learned a few things by tirelessly tearing through classic songs. This particular performance is your last local chance to catch the band with guitarist Scott Rankin, who exits the fold after two more dates this month. The Dec. 18 show at Steel Hands Brewing starts at 6 p.m. and is free to attend. Find out more at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. JORDAN LAWRENCE