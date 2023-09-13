To-do list (Sept. 13-19): Meeting Street Music Fest, Steel Hands' Oktoberfest

September 14
Mt. Joy
With soulful slow-burning folk-inflected tracks, the Los Angeles by way of Philadelphia five-piece Mt. Joy built upon a series of self-released singles and numerous appearances on festival bills across the country to earn itself a large and devoted following. The laid-back indie rockers’ latest album, Orange Blood, imbues the band’s heartfelt Americana-tinged salt rock with dusky hues and a sense of serene yet alien beauty – an appropriate soundscape given that the songs were written in the California desert. Tickets to the September 14 show are $38, $43 and $48.50. More info at thetownship.org PAT MORAN
September 15
Sister Hazel
Hailing from Tom Petty’s hometown of Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel combined a Petty-like mix of jangle pop and folk rock with an earthy melodic take on classic country rock to craft the perfect setting for the group’s warm fine-grained vocal harmonies. On the strength of their highest charting single “All for You,” Sister Hazel became an alternative rock mainstay throughout the 1990 and early 2000s. In 2016, the group embraced their Florida roots, shifting their sound toward a straightforward country direction. Tickets to the September 15 show are $32. More info at icehouseamphitheater.com PAT MORAN
Noah Cyrus
She’s the younger sister of Miley, sure, but Noah Cyrus has charted out a decidedly different path than the provocateur-turned-rock-revivalist pop star. The 23-year-old brings a more soft-spoken voice and writerly perspective to her left-field pop, which often dabbles in indie folk and country soul conventions. While she doesn’t bring the glitz and glam of her more famous sibling, there’s plenty of fascinating creative potential to unfold. Cyrus plays The Senate this Saturday, Sept. 15. Anna Bates opens. Tickets are $28, doors at 7 p.m. More info at the thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
PARK(ing) Day
Columbia’s ninth annual PARK(ing) Day is back on Sept. 15, and we can’t wait to see what our incredible local art community has in store. PARK(ing) Day is a global event where artists, citizens and activists collaborate to turn metered parking spaces into mini parks (or parklets) for a limited time. Columbia has participated in this event since 2015, allowing temporary parklet instillations in parking spaces throughout the city. The purpose? To inspire and challenge how our community views public spaces. More information at columbiacompass.org HALLIE HOWE
Hispanic Heritage Month at The Nick
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month at The Nick! Join The Nick as they embrace Hispanic culture through film. This is your opportunity to take a journey through history, art, love, drama and more, all while learning more about the Hispanic culture that is so widely loved. There are plenty of opportunities as this celebration will start Sept. 15 and go through Oct. 15. More information at nickelodeon.org HALLIE HOWE
Jim Brickman
There’s nothing like a good piano ballad to end your week, if we do say so ourselves. Even better? That ballad being played by Jim Brickman, a profound artist with number-one albums, Top 20 radio hits and two Grammy nominations. You can experience the elevating sound in all its glory at Harbison Theatre on Sept. 15. Brickman is known for stunning collaborations with the likes of Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Martina McBride and more. Tickets are $50. More information at harbisontheatre.org HALLIE HOWE
Anne of Green Gables
Green Gables is a remote farm cottage on Canada's Prince Edward Island, and Anne is a sunny, spirited, 11-year-old orphan who travels there for adventure, brightening lives along the way. L.M. Montgomery's classic novel for children and families comes to life at Lexington's Village Square Theatre, under the direction of Kira Nessell. Run dates for "Anne of Green Gables" are Sept. 15-24. Villagesquaretheatre.com AUGUST KRICKEL
Hispanic Heritage Month Wine Tasting
Once again, Curiosity Coffee Bar goes a little outside the norm for a truly special event. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (which runs from Friday, Sept. 15th to Sunday, Oct. 15th), Curiosity has decided to celebrate Hispanic culture with a little trip to wine country as a way of kicking off this very special month. Starting at 6pm, they’ll be offering an array of wines from producers throughout the Spanish-speaking world. A delicious kind of cultural tour if you will. This event is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
September 16
Meeting Street Music Fest
The streets (specifically Meeting and Lucas streets) will be alive with music this Saturday thanks to the Meeting Street Music Fest. In addition to dozens of arts, crafts and food vendors, you can take in a whole day of fantastic local and regional music, including a top notch variety act (ChaVonne Campbell and TreSounds), local rock champs (Civil Remedy, EZ Shakes and The Reggie Sullivan Band), some hot R&B (Meli’sa Morgan) and even a Billy Joel tribute band (The Turnstiles). The whole shebang starts at 4pm and it’s free to attend. Visit meetingstreetmusicfest.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture
There's a lot more to Historic Columbia than mansions and gardens. Music and culture, for example, not to mention visual art, dance, food and drink — topics dear to this publication's heart. All of these and more will be showcased in the 45th annual Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture. This free, family-friendly celebration will be held on the grounds of the Mann-Simons Site at 1403 Richland Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Artisans, performers and storytellers will join street vendors for cultural and educational activities that commemorate the rich history of Columbia's Black community. historiccolumbia.org AUGUST KRICKEL
Oktoberfest
Yes, we’re still in the month of September, but that matters not to the good people at Steel Hands Brewing. They’re throwing their own early-bird Oktoberfest, featuring live music from The Sauerkraut Band, a slate of German-friendly food specials, a ceremonial tapping of the Oktoberfest Festbier Cask (attendees must have a Festbier Tankard to participate), and a whole lot of fun games and contests, to boot. Whether or not you’re ready for Oktoberfest, it’s here. This event runs from noon-10pm and is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
SC Horror Con Afterparty
If you’re going to the SC Horror Con at the Columbia Convention Center this weekend, you can’t exactly call it a night before the sun sets, right? Fortunately, it’s just a jump, hop and a skip down the street to the Art Bar, which has a macabre-friendly lineup of rock bands to keep the shrieks going. Cacophonous local stoner rock group Carne Los Papas kicks off the night, followed by Asheville’s spunk-punk outfit Cam Girl and then Ohio psychobilly purveyors Hellvis. Doors at 8 p.m., cover at $8. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
September 18
Yoga in the Galleries
Imagine striking the strong mountain pose flanked by 14th century Tuscan sculptures of Archangel Gabriel and Virgin Annunciate, or perfecting the serene savasana beneath Giuseppe Maria Crespi’s 18th century oil painting “Girl with Black Dove.” The Columbia Museum of Art offer timeless experiences like these and more with a restorative beginner’s yoga session spread the CMA Collection’s thematically arranged galleries. The class, appropriate for all skill levels, is taught by local yoga and dance educator Panna Chauhan. The September 18 session is $12 - $15 for members. More info at columbiamuseum.org PAT MORAN
September 19
Keep Flying record release show
Punk rock with horns is supposed to be, by definition, ska, but the Northeast-based outfit Keep Flying upends expectations a bit. The band’s sound is more rooted in pop-punk and high-octane emo than ska, although it's hard not to draw comparisons when the saxophone comes in. Regardless, the net effect is an adrenaline-fueled roller coaster of a sound, one which has already won a devoted audience. They hit New Brookland Tavern Tuesday, Sept. 19 in support of their new album "Daylight." Tickets are $10, doors at 6 p.m. Scumbag Monday, Olympic Goal, and Lola Grace open. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN