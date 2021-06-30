To-Do List (June 30-July 7): Fourth of July fireworks, new Columbia Museum of Art exhibit

CLASSICAL/FIREWORKS

Fireworks with the Phil

If you’re looking for the most quintessential Independence Day experience that’s not actually on July 4, you would be hard-pressed to do better than to take in the South Carolina Philharmonic concert at Segra Park on July 3. The combination of minor league baseball stadium, fireworks and a patriotism-and-pops program (the Phil will be playing selections from “Hamilton” and “West Side Story,” among others) should scratch all of the nostalgic itches you might have, and then you can take in the actual holiday safely in your backyard. Tickets are $10 (children 12 and under free), and music starts at 8:30 p.m. More info available at scphilharmonic.com. KYLE PETERSEN

VISUAL ART

“The Ironic Curtain: Art from the Soviet Underground”

The Columbia Museum of Art isn’t sitting long without a cool new main exhibit. “The Imaginative Worlds of M.C. Escher” closed on June 6, and less than a month later, we get “The Ironic Curtain” on July 3. The new display, which remains on view through Sept. 12, “features artists who worked under political repression in the decades just before the fall of the Soviet Union, often making ‘official’ art by day and their own experimental art in secret” and explores Sots Art, a Soviet version of Pop Art, per the museum’s website. It presents an opportunity to ponder how authoritarian limits impact creative efforts, while generally looking at some really cool art. For more info, go to columbiamuseum.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

RECREATION/FIREWORKS

4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray

What might be the Midlands’ most notable Independence Day celebration happens on what is definitely the area’s most notable lake. The 33rd 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray takes place on July 3, with the famed boat parade proceeding from Bomb Island to the dam at noon (register at lakemurraycountry.com to take part), and what the event claims is the largest fireworks display in the state at 9:15 p.m. Best viewing for the fireworks is advised to be from Spence Island (by boat) and Dreher Island State Park (by boat or on land). JORDAN LAWRENCE

MUSIC/FIREWORKS

Independence Day Celebration

There’s more Independence Day celebrating going down at Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater on July 2. The 246th Army Band will do the military band thing at 7 p.m. to get your “USA!” revved up right. And then there will be a fireworks show at 9 p.m. that you can view from the amphitheater — or Lexington Square Park, the Lexington Veterans Monument, restaurants along Main Street or any public parking lit in the downtown area, per the venue’s website. If you care for patriotic music during the fireworks from your remote watching spot, 93.1FM The Lake will be broadcasting a soundtrack. Find out more at icehouseamphitheater.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

BLUES/R&B

Blues Fest

“Blues” earns a loose and contemporary definition for the post-COVID return of this outdoor festival, and the show is all the better for it. Headliner Tucka “King of Swing” is a smooth and supple R&B artist who croons baby-making grooves that recall the heyday of Barry White. The eclectic bill is filled out with Big Pokey Bear, Labrado, Lil Ceaser, Kipp Taylor & Nu Loo and more. The concert, which starts at 4 p.m., is also a return to live popular music at Segra Park ( (following the SC Philharmonic, which has been utilizing the venue). Tickets cost $50. Find out more info by searching eventbrite.com. PAT MORAN

FAMILY

Storywalk

Get active. Read books. The two perennial and often difficult goals for kids during their summer away from school. Richland Library has a fun solution to the conundrum in the form of its Storywalk. Stroll around a trail in Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood, stopping at stations that pair a page from the book “Rainbow Stew” by Cathryn Falwell with various activities. The featured book will rotate seasonally, with the library set to bring two other Storywalk locations online in the late summer and fall. Find more info, head to richlandlibrary.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

JAZZ

Althea René

A soulful, R&B- and jazz-influenced flautist from Detroit, René has a take-no-prisoners approach to her craft and the music business. The daughter of original funk brother Dezie McCullers, she also worked for 11 years as a Wayne County deputy sheriff. Her 2013 album “In the Flow” topped Billboard’s smooth jazz chart, and she penned “Becoming Chocolate Barbie: A Guide for Professional Women in the Music Business.” Her June 3 concert at Chayz Lounge starts at 6 p.m. and costs $45 to attend. More info is available at chayzlounge.com. PAT MORAN

COMEDY

Gerald Kelly

With a gift for mimicry, an everyman persona and mastery of the slow burn, Kelly has earned the sobriquet the “Black Jackie Gleason.” Honing his comedic chops on radio, Kelly created a host of characters drawn from childhood observations of friends and family. Kelly has appeared in films and television and has hit the stage with his offspring for his Father & Sons Tour. He’s at The Comedy House June 2 and 3. Tickets cost $10 (with some dinner purchases required). Find out more at comedyhouse.us. PAT MORAN

METAL

Decadence

Active since 2007, Columbia’s Decadence fuses melodic hard rock and modern metal. Heavy, chugging riffs and impassioned screams contrast bold, shout-along hooks. Citing acts like Breaking Benjamin and Bullet For My Valentine as formative influences, the band makes clear their intent to merge burly heaviness with the sort of big-stage dynamics and melodic choruses that buoyed their forbears to fame. ReDefind, Sorrow of SIlence, and Imprint share the bill at Art Bar. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the cover is TBD. For more, go to artbarsc.com. BRYAN C. REED

FAMILY

”Brementown Musicians”

Things are getting so back to normal even the puppets are returning to the stage? The Columbia Marionette Theatre is back performing “Brementown Musicians,” a cartoon-like musical take on the classic Grimm’s fairy tale, its first production since March of last year. Designed for the youngest of audiences, this is a good chance to catch some magical artistic talent while also entertaining the little ones. Showings continue Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Sept. 4. Go to cmtpuppet.org for more info. KYLE PETERSEN

ROCK

Tongues of Fire, Dead Spring

Asheville quartet Tongues of Fire offers a slick fusion of post-punk that borrows the moody melodicism of Joy DIvision and the upbeat, staccato attack of Fugazi and their followers. The darkly buoyant vibe is obvious on the band’s recently released live EP, “Live In A Parking Lot” — itself a precursor to a new album expected later this year. This Curiosity Coffee Bar show also marks the return of Dead Spring, whose driving, grunge-inflected indie rock proves a worthy complement. The show starts at 7 p.m. and costs between $7. For more, go to curiositycoffeebar.com. BRYAN C. REED

BLUEGRASS

Mountain Highway

There’s something uncanny about the way Mountain Highway, a Virginia bluegrass family band composed of young teens and their dad, faithfully render traditional tunes. Steeped in OG Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs, the band rarely deviates from expectations, but their cherubic image and tight harmonies make their performances compelling, if you can shake off the slightly awkward homeschool vibes. Regardless, they’ll fit right in among the devotees at Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor’s Pickin' with the Pros on July 2. Open mic starts at 7 p.m., the band goes on at 8 p.m.. Tickets are $10 at the door. Find out more at billsmusicshop.com. KYLE PETERSEN