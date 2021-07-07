To-Do List (July 7-14): Carolina Summer music festival, Southeast Crab Feast

ROCK

Carolina Summer Music and Arts Festival

Founded by Charlotte-born musician and songwriter Joe Firstman, Nashville’s Cordovas weave influences past and present, touching on The Band, The Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers to craft their potent mix of country rock and classic Americana. They’re headlining a festival that also includes Howl in the Valley, Dear Blanca, Rex Darling, and Olympia Press on an eclectic bill. Tickets for the July 9 festival start at $12. Music gets going at 4 p.m. at Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater. Get more info at icehouseamphitheater.com. PAT MORAN

BEER/FOOD/MUSIC

Craft and Draft 7th Anniversary Party

Craft and Draft, which has two locations for you to explore a huge range of beer from South Carolina and elsewhere, celebrates its seventh anniversary in largely the same fashion it has its other non-COVID-impacted milestones. The party will feature beers pouring inside and out at the original Devine Street spot, with a music lineup headlined by rumbly, bendy indie rock mainstay Dear Blanca, and food from Chubby’s Burgers and a Low Country Boil put on by Irmo Craft and Draft chef Ros Graverson. The festivities go from noon to 7 p.m. on July 10. Find out more at facebook.com/craftanddraftsc. JORDAN LAWRENCE

MUSIC

We Run the World

This benefit for Sistercare, the Columbia nonprofit that provides advocacy and services for survivors of domestic violence, looks to emphasize Beyoncé’s point about who runs the world with a lineup that foregrounds great local female artists. At the top of the nine-act, short-set bill are Paisley and the Birdwalkers (who blend a variety of classic and indie rock traditions behind a powerhouse singer), Milah (a rapper and singer whose evocative words are matched by eminently adaptable vocal talents) and A La Mids (the lowkey but powerful vocal trio uniting Cayla Fralick and members of Stagbriar and Rex Darling). For more on the July 8 concert, which costs $10 to attend, head to newbrooklandtavern.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

HISTORY

Behind the Scenes Tour: Gadsden Place

Constructed in 1920, two identical side-by-side buildings on Gadsden Street have housed tenants including a bottling and fountain drink supply company and an auto parts distributor. The tour of the property takes in the quaint complex, which is currently being divided into 12 work/living spaces that will retain historic features like thick chamfered posts, hardwood floors and early 20th century elevators. The event on July 8 takes place at 6 p.m. and costs $35. Find out more at historiccolumbia.org. PAT MORAN

PUNK

Punking in Tents II

Get ready for loud, fast and energetic music, outdoors in the summer heat; clouds of dust kicked up in mosh pits, and the slick sting of sweaty sunburns. For some, this is a picture of paradise. For them, Punking in Tents II — taking place July 10 and 11 at the Florence Motor Speedway — is the stuff of summertime daydreams. Pop-punk veterans The Queers, whose mix of sophomoric humor, Ramones-y riffs and Beach Boys pop sounds good more than 30 years on, headline. But don’t sleep on the undercard, which features a bevy of upbeat highlights, such as Columbia’s Brandy and the Butcher, Soda City Riot, and Les Merry Chevaliers, along with more than a dozen others. The music starts at noon. Single-day passes are $15, and two-day passes, including camping, are $30. For tickets and info, search for the festival on eventbrite.com. BRYAN C. REED

FOOD

Southeast Crab Feast

Look, it’s not our prerogative to tell you what to do, but when you hear the phrase “all you can eat blue crabs,” you need to get moving. That’s right, the Southeast Crab Feast is back at Saluda Shoals Park this Saturday, with the aforementioned blue crab and a side of fish and chips, to boot. This family-friendly, COVID-conscious event is destined to fill your belly and put a smile on your face. It’s also the only time you’ll be able to say “I wanna get some crabs” with a straight face. The feasting begins at 1 p.m. on July 10, and admission is $29 ($15 for kids). Visit southeastcrabfeast.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

ARTS

The NoMa Flea

With a surge of events as COVID-19 is beginning to wane, this would be a fine time to check out a growing weekly tradition. The NoMa Flea is an opportunity to visit the new NoMa Warehouse arts co-op, peruse and buy from local artists and artisans. Typically, there’s live local music next door at Indah Coffee, though word on who might be playing was still out as Free Times went to press. There will definitely be food and beverages, if you care to consume. The weekly Friday happening goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Find out more at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. JORDAN LAWRENCE

PERFORMANCE

Cabaret

Hallmarks of Columbia’s events landscape are popping back up all over the place. And the Cabaret at The Comedy House is one of those. The Vegas-style drag impersonator show stars former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Dorae Saunders and a selection of other performers, and promises “big hair, gowns, heels, jewelry and make-up.” Tickets for the July 11 performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m. cost $10. Get more info at comedyhouse.us. JORDAN LAWRENCE

COUNTRY

Cash Unchained

As it ramps back up into regular business, Columbia’s largest rock club, The Senate, has largely been getting by with cover and tribute acts. One coming through this week is Cash Unchained, which plays the music of Johnny Cash. And while the group takes its name from the gravelly and grave collection that the Man in Black knocked out in the years leading up to his death, it plays music from across his career — “from the early days with Sam Philips at Sun Records to the later years with ‪Rick Rubin and American Recordings,” per the band’s website. Cash Unchained plays on July 10. Show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets range from $15 to $100. More info is available at thesenatecolumbia.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

RECREATION

Tube the River

You’re floating lazily down the river. Beer in hand. Not a care in the world. Yeah, a tube and a six-pack and transportation is all you need for some prime relaxation on Columbia’s rivers. You can rent a tube (or buy your own, if you prefer). Just park a car at the West Columbia Riverwalk Park Amphitheater, where there’s an easy spot to take out. Then put in and ride your tubes from the access off Candy Lane, near the entrance to the recently opened Saluda Riverwalk. The trip takes you down the Saluda River through the confluence onto the Congaree. You can use the shuttle service offered by Palmetto Outdoor. For more info on that, go to palmettooutdoor.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE