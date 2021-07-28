To-Do List (July 28-Aug. 4): CMA Underground, Cowboy Mouth, 'Jungle Book Kids'

[Editor’s Note: On July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In areas with “high” or “substantial” transmission, the recommendation is for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors. The Midlands counties of Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg are all categorized as areas of high transmission; Newberry County is currently listed as moderate. For more information about the new guidelines, visit South Carolina's state public health site at https://bityl.co/849y.]

ART/PARTY

CMA Underground

The Columbia Museum of Art’s “Ironic Curtain” exhibition celebrates art from the Soviet underground. Thursday’s CMA Underground shindig, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on the museum’s Boyd Plaza, celebrates underground arts and culture from all around. Students from the Columbia Arts Academy will deliver punk-rock performances. DJ Kingpin will spin some throwback hip-hop. The sidewalk-shredding cube gleamers of Bluetile Skateshop will demonstrate sweet skateboarding tricks. There’ll be pop-up vintage clothing and accessory shops from The Beautiful Neighborhood and Internet Crush by Nori Noir, a pop-up vinyl booth run by Scratch N Spin and retro arcade games provided by Transmission Arcade, too. Admission is $10, but museum members get in free. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. PATRICK WALL

ROCK

Cowboy Mouth

Although they rode the ’90s grunge wave to a handful of major label deals, New Orleans-based Cowboy Mouth cut a swath distinctly different from their flannel-wearing peers. Cowboy Mouth kicks up a racket with the best of the grunge brigade but they also pioneered a commercial brand of roots rock a good decade before the style became fashionable again. With The Capital City Playboys. Tickets to the July 30 concert at The Main Course start at $25. Music begins at 8:30 p.m. Find out more at maincoursesc.com. PAT MORAN

METAL

Vatican

The Georgia band Vatican augments its brutal battery of double-kick drums and chugging metalcore riffs with accents of electronic dance music that add atmospheric relief and explosive dynamics. In a sense, it’s a nü nü-metal, but this collision of genres serves only to make Vatican’s barrage of breakdowns all the more potent. They’ll be complemented by the more death-metal-driven Augusta band Backslide, as well as North Carolina hardcore acts Thirteenth and Chained. Nuclear Desolation opens. New Brookland Tavern hosts the bill, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, and increase to $16 on the day of the show. For more info, head to newbrooklandtavern.com. BRYAN C. REED

ROCK

Halloween in July

The name is what you get. A midsummer party and rock concert at Art Bar wherein attendees are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy local bands. Costumed faux-French punks Les Merry Chevaliers are an obvious fit, and they join the far-ranging Harry and the Hootenannies and the more straight-ahead Transonics on the eight-act bill. The special treat is a one-time performance from Poltergasm, the band seen playing in local filmmaker Chris Bickel’s wild new movie “Bad Girls.” The July 31 event starts at 6 p.m. Cover is $8. Find out more at artbarsc.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

THEATER/FAMILY

”Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids”

Harbison Theatre provides its pleasantly professional stage and facilities for this production of Disney’s “The Jungle Book Kids” by the Chapin Children’s Theatre. Although based on the Disney film (itself an adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling collection), this highly sanitized version keeps some of the choice songs and simplifies the cast and plot to make it more enjoyable for children actors and audiences alike. Tickets are $10. Show opens July 29 and runs through Aug. 1 with various times. More info is available at harbisontheatre.org. KYLE PETERSEN

JAZZ

Darius Starks

Saxophonist Darius Starks knows where his bread is buttered, so his svelte smooth jazz grooves often find their home in minimalist or R&B-lite settings with pre-recorded backgrounds. It makes him adaptable to the kind of romantic and atmosphere-oriented venues, everything from jazz-oriented clubs to more general audiences like those at the Grand. No cover. Music runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 4. Find out more at thegrandonmain.com. KYLE PETERSEN

FOLK/COUNTRY

Nashville Nights

Steel Hands’ Nashville Nights concert series rolls on with two very different performers. Nate Frederick’s style is closer to rough-hewn Americana than country, with influences ranging from Creedence to Guy Clark, so expect a bit of rock grit and a lot of interesting characters in his songs. Gabe Lee, on the other hand, is about as pure country as it gets, a solid storyteller with a twang in his voice and incisive detail in his songwriting. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. on July 30, and the show is free. Visit steelhandsbrewing.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

“The Green Knight”

Director David Lowery’s version of the 14th century poem captures the ethos of the middle ages with an understanding of the era’s magical mindset that’s rarely seen in Arthurian fantasy films. Lowery focuses as much on the wheel of the year, a time period crucial to a Christian/pagan agrarian society, as Gawain’s quest. The Green Knight joins John Boorman’s 1981 masterpiece “Excalibur” in capturing the era’s brutality and mysticism. The film opens at the Nickelodeon Theatre on July 29. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

CLASSICAL/FOLK-ROCK

Žena Strings, Todd Mathis

Hard to think of a better match than this. Todd Mathis, a wry and thoughtful Columbia singer-songwriter who proves that intellectual and emotionally rich music can be one in the same, opens for the string quartet Žena Strings, which proves that intimate orchestral music isn’t just for the chamber-philes out there — check their “Hello” post-COVID video on YouTube and its rich and enveloping instrumental arrangement of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” for an example. The show starts at 7 p.m. on July 30. Tickets cost $10. More info available at curiositycoffeebar.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

ROCK

Precocious Pompiina, Added Color

Having released their debut EP only a year ago, Columbia indie rockers Precocious Pompiina top tonight’s bill, bringing a new-slacker vibe to their fuzzy, hooky rock songs — a bit like Bully or Yuck in its mix of heavy riffs and laid-back approachability. New York’s Added Color merges bright melody with driving grooves born of funk and post-punk. Indie rock classicists Dead Spring and eclectic jammers Solunacy round out the bill. The doors at New Brookland Tavern open at 7 p.m. Cover is $8. More info is available at newbrooklandtavern.com. BRYAN C. REED