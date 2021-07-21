To-Do List (July 21-28): Girls Rock showcase, 'Pig' screenings, Riff Raff, NUMBTONGUE

MUSIC/FAMILY

Girls Rock Camper Showcase

In what annually proves to be among the most affirming live music experiences you’ll ever have, the Girls Rock Camper Showcase finds a new home on the Boyd Plaza stage this year. Watching these young campers who formed bands just five days earlier charge through their original songs has a power all its own and will make you truly believe that the future is female. Music starts at 11 a.m. on July 24. Donations encouraged. More info available at girlsrockcolumbia.org. KYLE PETERSEN

INDIE ROCK

NUMBTONGUE

New Brookland Tavern keeps booking nights that serve well as a primer of indie-leaning local rock — likely a happy result of every indie-leaning rock band in the city looking to bounce back from COVID-19 at exactly the same time. The July 22 is a prime example, crowned by NUMBTONGUE (whose veering experimental flourishes never keep them from hitting emotive, anthemic highs with pretty much ever song), and also featuring Shows and Hillmouse, two of the more compelling projects to emerge from the Palmetto State during the pandemic. The 7 p.m. show costs $10. Find more info at newbrooklandtavern.com. (If you’re looking to dive deeper into local rock, the July 23 show headlined by the festival-ready feels of The Unapologetic Kind, and the July 24 lineup, where Easy Honey, Tripping on Bricks, and Charlie Boy offer diverging pop infusions, are also compelling). JORDAN LAWRENCE

VISUAL ART

Rasputin’ on the Ritz

First off, shout out to the CMA for one hell of a solid pun in the name of this event. Second of all, you can’t pass up a chance to have drag queen Ebony Wood as your tour guide through the museum’s new exhibition “The Ironic Curtain: Art From The Soviet Underground.” It’s a collection of propaganda-inspired pop art From underground artists working in the Soviet Union just before glasnost ended the Russian Communist Party. The tour begins at 11 a.m. on July 25, registration is required, and it’s $25, or $20 for museum members. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

“Pig”

Nicholas Cage has dialed it up past 11 for so long, it’s a welcome surprise to see a nuanced performance from an almost unrecognizable Cage in “Pig.” He’s a forest-dwelling truffle hunter who sets out to find the person who stole his beloved pig. Just when you have “Pig” pegged as a revenge thriller, it becomes a sympathetic character study of people living in the margins. It Screens at the Nickelodeon Theatre from July 22 to 25. Tickets cost $11. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

JAZZ

Paula Atherton

West Columbia soft jazz (and more) destination Chayz Lounge delivers the expected goods tonight in the form of Paula Atherton. The production on her records has all the sanded textures that will either delight or infuriate you, depending on your affinity for the subgenre, and the saxophonist has a knack for weaving in bright and cozy lines that lift you up without tasting saccharine. Her performance on July 24 starts at 7 p.m. and costs $35 to attend. Find out more at chayzlounge.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

ROCK

Flannelfest

It’s really hot outside, so we do not recommend that you actually wear flannel to Flannelfest at Icehouse Amphitheater on July 23. We do, however, recommend that you go if you’re a fan of bands like Nirvana, Stone Temple Pilots, and Alice In Chains. And that is because there will be three tribute bands performing, playing the songs of Nirvana (Heart Shaped Box), Stone Temple Pilots (Core) and Alice in Chains (Grind). Gates open at 6 p.m., tickets are $12, and it’ll be over by 10 p.m. so your old Gen X self can get to bed early. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

FAMILY

“The Little Garnet Gamecock”

You have to love it when two essential Columbia hallmarks come wrapped up in one neat package. Such it is this week when the great nomadic theater troupe NiA presents “The Little Garnet Gamecock (and The Mr. Darion Who Cried Tiger)” in a livestream via the Richland Library. Hearing/watching the wonderful storyteller and theater artist Darion McCloud deliver a USC-themed riff on classic cautionary tales “The Little Red Hen” and “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” The free presentation takes place via facebook.com/RichlandLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on July 28. JORDAN LAWRENCE

HIP-HOP

Riff Raff

Whether you believe the rapper Riff Raff is a real person is immaterial — he’s performing tonight at The Main Course. The reality-star-turned-hyper-parodic trap artist is probably more famous for being impersonated by James Franco in Spring Breakers than for any of his music, but it’s hard to deny that there’s a certain can’t-look-away-from-a-car-crash spectacle to his mangled flow and gleefully ostentatious persona. And for $25, you can see it in person on July 25. DHD, PATX, and Tyrie Young & Anfernee open. Doors at 8 p.m. Find out more at maincoursesc.com. KYLE PETERSEN

COMEDY

Spunky Robinson

Not to be confused with Smokey Robinson who sang “Tears of a Clown,” Spunky Robinson is an actual clown. Debuting at Miami Improv in 2010, the self-styled Punchlinekang boasts a rapid-fire flow. With a penchant for racy subject matter, Robinson tosses off jokes ranging from home STD tests to etiquette for a straight man at a gay club. He’s at The Comedy House on July 23 and 24. Tickets cost $10. Find out more at comedyhouse.us. PAT MORAN

FAMILY

Free Kids Week at the SC Museum

It’s July. It’s hot. It’s slow. The kids are home from school. What the heck are you going to do to keep them somewhat entertained? The South Carolina State Museum has your back with Free Kids Week, which keeps going through July 25. Admission is free for those 12 and under, and the emphasis is on space-themed activities in line with the ongoing exhibition “Apollo 50: Journey to the Moon” — though the planetarium and 4-D shows are extra no matter your age. More info is available at scmuseum.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE