To-Do List (July 14-21): "Cinderella" at Town Theatre, Anthony Bourdain documentary

ARTS/FAMILY
“Animalia” and “Random Acts of Kindness”
There’s one heck of a one-two punch for the kids at Lexington's Icehouse Amphitheater on July 15. The Charlotte Cirque & Dance Center has combined two fun-filled shows, “Animalia,” and “Random Acts Of Kindness,” into one evening. In “Animalia,” Dr. Knows A. Lot dances his way through a world of panthers, koalas, exotic fish and fowl of all types. In “Random Acts Of Kindness,” the cast shows nothing but love for each other and the audience through impressive dance moves and circus arts. It’s a big, bright evening of entertainment for the kids and their grown-up friends. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater. Tickets range from $15 to $25. Find out more at icehouseamphitheater.com. VINCENT HARRIS
THEATER
”Cinderella”
Community theater is one of the many cultural institutions that was dealt a harsh blow due to COVID-19, so it’s nice to see Town Theatre continue to launch productions. While “Cinderella” itself might seem like a tad weathered and faded as plays go, Town is using the new Broadway adaptation of the classic fairytale to bring a flash of contemporary savvy to the proceedings without jettisoning the Rodger & Hammerstein tunes that provide so much of the charm. The show opens July 16 and runs through Aug. 1 at varying start times. Tickets are $25 for adults. Find out more at towntheatre.com. KYLE PETERSEN
JAZZ
Terence Young
Known around town as The Great Jazz Guitarist in the Sky (on the Billboard?), there’s no denying the acumen and chops of Terence Young, who has both led his own band and played as a sideman and music director for the likes of Ashford and Simpson, and Angie Stone. His deft ability to pivot between good-time R&B party band material to his more languid and smoky smooth jazz originals has kept him busy in Columbia for years and will likely do so for many more to come. This show, billed as “jazz and dinner,” will probably feature a fair bit of the latter jams, but don’t be surprised if things get loud, too. Tickets to the July 17 concert at The Main Course start at $30, three-course dinner optional. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Find out more info at maincoursesc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
FOOD
Hazelwood Brewing Takeover
Mark it as Exhibit Z in signs that normalcy is on the return. On July 15, WECO Bottle and Biergarten is hosting what they describe as their “first beer event in forever…” Lexington’s Hazelwood Brewery is taking over all the taps on the patio bar. That means a whole lot of Hazelwood suds for you to drink, all with the convenience of a shorter drive than Lexington for folks in the city center. In a fitting Hazelwood accompaniment, there will be some plants for sale from the utterly charming Steel Garden Plant Truck. Plus, street food slingers Hot Mess Food Truck are handling the bites. The event goes from 4 to 9 p.m. More info available at facebook.com/WECOBIERGARTEN. DAVID CLAREY
HEAVY ROCK
Space Coke, Bog Monkey, Doomsday Profit
Amp worship’s the name of the game on this bill, which is heavy on heavies. Local act Space Coke play hair-down/volume-up psych sludge doesn’t take itself too seriously — the band mixes a little poker-faced absurdity in with its potent power. Atlanta’s Bog Monkey’s loud and violent noise rock has just enough of a hint of the avant-garde, tracing a lineage to the great New York City trio Unsane. Raleigh’s Doomsday Profit deep-fries its doom riffs in psychedelic scuzz, riding bad vibes toward sweet oblivion. The show’s at Art Bar on July 17; doors open at 8 p.m., and entry’s $5. Visit artbarsc.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
FILM
“Platform” and “Roadrunner”
Why did a man with such an indelible life force choose to end it all? That’s just one of the questions asked in “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.” It’s an intimate look at the chef, writer, adventurer and raconteur. “Platform” follows three Iranian sisters as they vie to become champions in the Chinese martial art Wushu, a full-contact combat sport that combines boxing, wrestling, karate, and taekwondo. The two films available via the Nickelodeon Theatre (“Roadrunner” in person July 15 to 18; “Platform” via the Virtual Screening Room through July 23). Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN
VISUAL ART
“Hindsight 20/20” and “Soup to Nuts”
It’s never just about the big exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art, and so it goes with the recently opened centerpiece display “The Ironic Curtain: Art from the Soviet Underground,” which documents the work of artists who defied their government to create. Two concurrent exhibitions complement it in different ways. Opening July 17 and running through Oct. 17, “Soup to Nuts: Pop Art Prints front he CMA Collection” highlights Pop Art, the American cousin to the style featured in “The Ironic Curtain,” with pieces from the museum’s permanent collection. “Hindsight 20/20” responds to the main exhibition’s political thrust, collecting work from Carolina photographers Vaca Cruz, Thomas Hammond, Catherine Hunsinger, Sean Rayford and Crush Rush documenting “poignant moments” from last year’s Black Lives Matter Protests. “Hindsight 20/20” remains on view through Oct. 24. More info available at columbiamuseum.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE
MUSIC
H3RO, Rex Darling, Opus & the Frequencies
There’s a reason big buffet places like Golden Corral are so popular: They serve up variety at very little cost. This July 17 New Brookland Tavern smorgasbord offers an array of flavors: live band-backed hip-hop from H3RO; chiming indie pop from Rex Darling; polished but jam-friendly pop from Opus & the Frequencies; pop culture-heavy hip-hop from Milo, the Great; and gauzy, sweet-vocaled experimental R&B from Death Ray Robin. The show starts at 7 p.m.; tickets are $12, or $8 in advance. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more information. PATRICK WALL