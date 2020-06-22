To-Do List: Entertainment picks for Columbians getting out or staying home (June 24-July 1)

VISUAL ART
Black is Beautiful Preview Day
The Columbia Museum of Art celebrates the opening of Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite with a free preview. Brathwaite documented life and culture in Harlem and Africa, and popularized the expression, “Black is beautiful.” He also founded the African Jazz Arts Society and Studios, a collective of artists, playwrights, designers, and dancers; and Grandassa Models, a black modeling agency that challenged white beauty standards. The day of free admission at the museum is June 26, with doors opening at 10 a.m. Head to columbiamuseum.org for more info — and to reserve your spot, as space is limited. PAT MORAN
THEATER
Stratford Festival on Film: King John
Ontario's Stratford Festival presents one of Shakespeare’s lesser known plays. King John is remembered as the monarch who signed the Magna Carta, the basis of English Common Law – and by extension, the U.S. Bill of Rights. But John’s one good deed was done under duress. His subjects forced him to the table to grant them rights. This is an eerily prescient tale of a weak, corrupt and egotistical ruler obsessed with projecting strength. A free streaming presentation of the performance is available through July 2 via the festival’s YouTube page. PAT MORAN
MUSIC
Music in Your Gardens
Things are reopening, and there are some options for seeing music in person, but excellent live-stream options remain. And sometimes that means you get to see things you wouldn’t otherwise. For instance, Duke Performances’ Music in the Gardens in Durham, a consistently excellent outdoor concert series that is freely streaming this year as Music in Your Gardens. The impressive slate kicks off today with the alternately meditative and purgative folk-rock of Hiss Golden Messenger on July 1. The lineup also includes Skylar Gudasz, Shirlette Amons, H.C. McEntire and Young Bull, among others. Find more info and view the series on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. by visiting dukeperformances.duke.edu/MIYG. JORDAN LAWRENCE
THEATER
National Theatre Live: Midsummer Night’s Dream
On one level, this other Shakespeare work, a beloved comedy, is a phantasmatic fever dream of feuding fairies, mistaken identity and moonlit magic. But it’s also about the gulf between two worlds, the rational but supercilious court at Athens, and the unbridled imagination and sexual free-for-all of the fairy-haunted forest. Shakespeare aligns himself not with the aristocrats, but with the runaway lovers and lowly artisans set loose in the night. National Theatre Live’s filmed production is available to freely stream from June 26 through July 2 via its YouTube page. PAT MORAN
FOLK-ROCK
Bob Dylan’s Rough & Rowdy Ways
Bob Dylan turned 79 last month, but man does he sound feisty and full of life on Rough & Rowdy Ways, a wallop of an album that came out on June 19. Playing the mystic jokester-bard figure that he’s inhabited for most of the 21st century, he turns in a performance and set of songs that will go down among his career highlights. What’s more, the album is worth even the attention of the casual Dylanite for its commanding humor and erudition, demonstrating why the singer-songwriter folkie was so clearly deserving of the Nobel Prize in Literature that he pulled down back in 2016. KYLE PETERSEN
FILM
Ip Man movies
After checking out the Bruce Lee documentary last week, I went down a kung-fu flick rabbit hole and rewatched the films about Lee's trainer, Ip Man. On Netflix, you can watch three of the four Ip Man movies that are filled with all the nostalgic feels of Shaw Brothers Studios flick. Bonus: The third installment finds Mike Tyson playing a club owner boxing against Ip Man's Wing Chun technique. Nobody ever said these movies were historically accurate. PREACH JACOBS
INDIE ROCK/FOLK
Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher
There’s something devotional about the way fans fall in love with Phoebe Bridgers. The Gen Z singer-songwriter is cheeky online and deceptively funny in her lyrics, but it’s the sad beauty of her voice and the devastating emotional nuance she brings to her subject matter that puts her in a class of her own. And on her new album, Punisher, she pairs that approach with a more muscular sound that leads to musical moments of catharsis nearly as devastating as the songs themselves, and will likely be a contender for the top spot on many a year-end list. KYLE PETERSEN
TV
An even bigger Arrowverse
The Arrowverse – the interconnected multiverse of DC superhero shows on The CW that started with the titular series following the Emerald Archer, Green Arrow — has gotten big. And the bulk of the most recent seasons from its titles are now available to stream: On Netflix, you can see The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, the newly incorporated Black Lightning, and the aforementioned Arrow, which ended its eight-season run this year; on HBO Max, you can find Batwoman. The loopy, quippy, Endgame-ishly outrageous story of how these heroes scattered on different Earths are finally brought together in one reality is told by the massive, five-episode crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths; all of the installments are available within the recently streaming new seasons. If you’re jonesing for more superhero content with big-screen comic book adaptations thus far erased from 2020 by COVID-19, the Arrowverse is an ample resource. JORDAN LAWRENCE
FUNK/ROCK
Parliament/Funkadelic deep dive
From 1970’s self-titled debut album by Funkadelic to 1980’s Trombipulation by Parliament, off-kilter maestro George Clinton and his ever-expanding musical collective made magic. Parliament’s funky, horn-spiked soul and Funkadelic’s gritty, guitar-heavy funk-rock were two sides of the same musical coin, played by incredible musicians like Bootsy Collins, Bernie Worrell, Maceo Parker and many more. With Clinton’s space-age and afro-centric concepts leading the way, this unruly amoeba of a group created classics like “Maggot Brain,” “Flash Light,” “Bop Gun,” the immortal “One Nation Under A Groove,” and “Mothership Connection,” changing both funk and rock music forever. Listening to the collective catalog catalog is like hearing every kind of popular music being played all at once. VINCENT HARRIS