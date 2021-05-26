To-Do List: Columbia arts and entertainment picks (May 26-June 2)

PARTICIPATION

Firefly in The Vista

With access to the actual synchronized fireflies requiring luck in a lottery to enjoy due to COVID-19, the Congaree Vista Guild and the Congaree National Park are working to give you a substitute experience. Visitors to the neighborhood on the evenings of May 28 and 29 are encouraged to pick up personal flashing lights at local businesses and wear them in a mimicking tribute to the Midlands’ natural marvel. Find out more at vistacolumbia.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

HIP-HOP

The WECO Hip-Hop Chronicles

This ongoing hip-hop series highlights the next generation of Columbia hip-hop talent (rappers and beatmakers) alongside some choice out-of-town acts. Organized by local rapper KOS, who is also the promoter behind The Soda City Pop, this edition of the Chronicles will feature Pressure Beats, Tam the Viibe, Infamous Hippy, DHD, DLB, Doug Tarentino, Teedo Gonzalez, Wattson, Dawson Lee, and AR Shad, among others, while North Carolina’s OG Bey Harris, the Remount Classics label co-founder and an MC that’s equal parts 90s Golden Era and indie experimental, is the featured artist from outside the 803. New Brookland is still operating at limited capacity, so this is a seated show. Tickets are $7 or $20 for 4. Doors open at 7. Find out more at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN

FOOD/TALK

Chef Jeff Henderson: Adult Summer Reading Headline Speaker

The Lexington County Public Library System kicks off their adult summer reading program with a virtual live conversation with New York Times Best Selling author Chef Jeff Henderson. While serving 10 years in prison, Henderson developed a passion for cooking. The creator of Food Network’s reality series “The Chef Jeff Project” travels the world teaching life-changing lessons. The free online event takes place at 6:30 p.m. on June 1. Find out more at lexcolibrary.com/summerreading. PAT MORAN

FILM

“Scare Us”

The setting is straight out of Steven King or Ray Bradbury — a small town plagued by a seemingly supernatural killer. The plot plays off audience expectations of horror movie tropes by having the anthology film’s five terrifying tales come from a writer’s group meeting in a bookstore late at night. A team of six directors plays with the notion that we shape reality by the stories we tell. The film is available to watch via the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room through June 3. Access costs $6.99. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

VISUAL ART

“Ugly Painted Lovely”

In pottery, painting and sculpture, Columbia artist Niki Croom frequently filters faces through a variety of colors, shapes and natural patterns, presenting beauty in ways that often aren’t traditionally “beautiful.” That quality seems to be at the center of her “Ugly Painted Lovely” solo exhibition at Good for the Sole in Five Points, where she’ll have original paintings as well as pottery for sale. The opening reception is on May 27 from 4 to 9 p.m. Find out more at facebook.com/croomerart. JORDAN LAWRENCE

R&B

Beverly Crowder & Company Presents an Evening of Songs

Just a quick shoutout to singer Beverly Crowder for having excellent taste. The vocalist has put together an evening of classic songs by divas like Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, Mary J Blige, Toni Braxton, Natalie Cole, Roberta Flack, and Lauryn Hill, but she’s also including material by Oleta Adams, a criminally underrated vocalist with a near-operatic range who always deserved more attention than she’s gotten. Beverly’s “Evening Of Songs” starts at 8 p.m. on May 28. Admission is $25, and seating is limited due to social distancing. Get more info, including the dress code, at chayzlounge.com. VINCENT HARRIS

RECREATION

Yoga on Boyd Plaza

If there was ever a great time to both enjoy the outdoors again AND seek some inner peace, it’s now. Fortunately, the Columbia Museum of Art can help you do both with their Yoga on Boyd Plaza event June 2 at 5:30 p.m. Kudzu Yoga founder Heather Parsons will guide you through a relaxing and gentle yoga session on Boyd Plaza. Registration required as capacity is limited to ensure physical distancing; face coverings required, and guests must bring their own mat. The cost is $15 ($12 for CMA members). Visit columbiamuseum.org to register. VINCENT HARRIS

POP-ROCK

Jackson Michelson

If you remove “country artist” from Jackson Michelson’s description, he’s actually a really strong pop singer/songwriter with an ingratiating voice, a good ear for hooks, and a deft knack for mixing guitars and subtle electronics. Tunes like “Tip Jar” and “One Day,” his most popular songs, are good pop-rock with relatable lyrics about raising hell and raising a kid, respectively. But why on Earth are we supposed to think this guy is a country singer? He isn’t, not really — and there’s nothing wrong with that. There’s way more needtobreathe than Willie Nelson in this guy. His Tin Roof performance starts at 8 p.m. on May 29, and the show is free. Visit www.tinroofcolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

HISTORY

Book Signing with Lydia Brandt

In “The South Carolina State House Grounds,” author Lydia Brandt posits that generations of private citizens and elected officials have shaped public monuments and buildings like the state capitol and its surroundings in order to assert power and authority. Brandt is an associate professor of architectural history and art history at the University of South Carolina. Catch her at this virtual event on May 26 on 6 p.m. Find out more on the free offering at historiccolumbia.org. PAT MORAN

FAMILY

Outdoor Family Story Time

Take the children out for some morning story time this week at the North Main branch of the Richland Library. At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Kids will have the chance to “share stories, songs, and much more while building early literacy skills with fun for the whole family.” If you can’t make it this week, the event repeats each week. Ever more stories to tell, ever more children to listen. Masks are required for those 3 and older. Registration is required for the event in the branch’s courtyard. Find out more at richlandlibrary.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE