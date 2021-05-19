To-Do List: Columbia arts and entertainment picks (May 19-26)

[Editor’s Note: Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. With few exceptions, the CDC now says it’s fine for inoculated people to gather unmasked and without social distancing, inside or outside. As such, this calendar will no longer exclude indoor events without a firm mask mandate. We will, however, maintain a mix of events with varying coronavirus protocols, and some virtual options, so that Soda Citizens with differing vaccine statuses and comfort levels can find something to do.]
VISUAL ART
“Figuratively Speaking”
This week, Stormwater Studios opens its first exhibition since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The dual display “Figuratively Speaking” finds painter K. Wayne Thornley and ceramic sculptor Lucy Bailey responding to the human form. Thornley applies his expressively primitivist style to paintings that, per his artist statement, “represent the body as the container, the shell that carries such things as memory, belief, or emotion.” Bailey approaches human features in a way that is just a little off, resulting in works that are distinct and winningly unsettling. “Many pieces in this collection involve a reminder of impermanence,” she noted in her artist statement. The exhibition opens with a reception on May 19, with a reception on May 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. It will remain on view through May 29. Masks and social distancing required. Find out more at stormwaterstudios.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE
HIP-HOP
H3RO, PATx
Vaccinated and looking to check out some local hip-hop? The Main Course offers two names on May 20 that you should definitely know. There’s H3RO, who weaves keen responses to social issues into his propulsive flow and charmingly nerdy approach, never letting his heavier moments weigh his music down. And then there’s the more confrontational PATx, who favors coarsely psychedelic beats, and growling, nasal vocals that lend additional bite to his arresting bars. Bright indie rock band Tripping on Bricks opens. Tickets for the indoor show, which starts at 9 p.m., cost between $10 and $50. More info is available at themaincoursesc.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE
POETRY
Our Voices Poetry Slam
The Soda City Youth Slam has been giving young writers a space to speak their truth since 2016 by hosting regular poetry slams for young teens as well as coordinating a competition team. The slams take place once a month online, giving students 12 to 19 a chance to join the team and find scholarship opportunities, as well as just present their work in a warm and welcoming environment. For more information on this month’s event, which goes from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 25, head to sodacityyouthslam.weebly.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ARTS/HIP-HOP
Amigo De Mayo Pop Up Market and Music
Hosted by Chidiebere Udogwu and DJ Lambo, the Amigo De Mayo Pop Up Market and Music at Tapp’s Outpost on May 22 mixes an eclectic mix of vendors and hip-hop centered music together on one bill. The market runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the music goes from 7 to 10, with an artist lineup includes Highway, Daewoo, Tommy Tsunami, Merc the World & Rad Bluebillz, Britton Rauscher, Lisha G, Yung Meme, and Litty Vuitton & Swvnk. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door, and are available at outpostartspace.org. KYLE PETERSEN
FILM
“The Columnist”
Steven Death, a dark-eyed horror writer with a bad boy reputation turns out to be the most well-adjusted character in director Ivo van Aart’s mordant view of online trolling and the abuse commonly heaped upon women. Beleaguered newspaper writer Femke Boot refuses boyfriend Death’s advice to ignore her online haters. Instead, she embarks on a blood-spattered spree of whack-a-troll that grows increasingly – and queasily – over the top. The film screens in the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room through May 27. Access costs $6.99. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN
TOUR
Wednesday Walk: Statehouse Monuments
The 22-acre Statehouse grounds feature more than 30 monuments. This tour does not flinch from pro-Confederacy edifices. Statues commemorating Wade Hampton III, who suppressed black voting through violence and intimidation, and Dr. Marion J. Sims, who performed anesthesia-free experimental surgeries on African American women, may make the walk seem like a murderers row. As Historic Columbia has put an emphasis in the last few years on contextualizing such aspects of the city’s complex past, expect a tour that aims to provide a full picture. The May 19 walk starts at noon and costs between $5 and $10. More info is available at historiccolumbia.org. PAT MORAN
ROCK/FOOD
Beat on the Brats
The show is back on after an April postponement. Beat on the Brats is on for May 20 at Granby Grill. To repeat myself from the last go-round: The five-act lineup is highlighted by Wombat Junction (which filters ’90s indie rock through a rootsier lens) and Harry & the Hootenannies (who indulge disparate inflections from prog to folk that very much earn their claim, “We don't believe in ‘genre.’ We only believe in Hoots”). The event is also a stop on local brewery Bierkeller Columbia’s spring tour around various Midlands locations, with a biergarten to enjoy their ever-refreshing German lagers. Granby Grill provides brats and pretzels and other grub. The event goes from noon to 6 p.m., and admission is free. Find out more at facebook.com/thegranbygrill. JORDAN LAWRENCE
COMEDY
Sean Finnerty
Rock shows and other music events have been cranking back up at New Brookland Tavern for a while now, but this week brings another pre-pandemic hallmark: a touring comedian. Sean Finnerty, who hilariously pointed out the inaccuracies at American-based “Irish” restaurants from an Irish immigrant’s perspective during a 2019 “Tonight Show” appearance, performs on May 21. Local comic Joe Coughlin lends support. The 7 p.m. event costs $10 to attend. Masks required when not seated. Find out more at newbrooklandtavern.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE
FILM
“The Croods: A New Age”
Time to go back to the drive-in, except this time you’ll have to keep it clean because the kids will probably be in the car. Saluda Shoals Park’s Drive-In Movie Night is showing the family-friendly 2020 animated film “The Croods: A New Age” on May 22. It’s the story of some quirky cave people trying to find a land called “tomorrow,” and presumably, hijinks ensue. There will be food from Chick-Fil-a, By the Fire Pizza, Pelican's SnoBalls and more. It’s $15 per car, and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m.. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles during the movie. Visit www.icrc.net for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
JAZZ
Soda City Brass Band
The Columbia Museum of Art’s Jazz Al Fresco series brings some serious Big Easy vibes to tonight’s show with the Soda City Brass Band. A big, bold ensemble dedicated to New Orleans-style Second Line music, the group can tear through R&B, ragtime and jazz with equal ease. The show starts at 11:30 a.m. on May 21 in Boyd Plaza and it’s free, so grab that sack lunch and head on down to soak in the sun and the tunes. The concert is free. Seating is limited. Face coverings required when not eating or drinking and while inside the museum. Visit www.columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
CLASSICAL
SC Philharmonic: Concert in the Gardens
There’s a surreal symmetry between setting and program in the Philharmonic’s latest chamber concert at the Hampton-Preston Gardens. The four-acre gardens were produced in the early-1800s through slave labor. The nostalgic program of light classical music evokes the mid-20th century heyday of the genre, just before the Civil Rights era. Both seem caught out of time. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert on May 20 cost between $50 and $250. More info available at scphilharmonic.com. PAT MORAN