To-Do List: Columbia arts and entertainment picks (June 9-16)

INDIE POP

Babe Club, A La Mids

At what might be New Brookland Tavern’s biggest show since COVID-19, three groups showcase the power of their female singers. Charleston’s Babe Club delivers indie pop with charismatic polish and a mischievous sneer, with vocalist Jenna Desmond splitting the difference with commanding verve. Columbia’s Rex Darling brings similar instrumental clarity to songs that tilt more toward chamber-informed intimacy, a perfect fit for Catherine Hunsinger’s expressive and sonorous voice. In between, local vocal supergroup A La Mids unites Hunsinger with Cayla Fralick and Stagbriar’s Emily McCollum, highlighting their resplendent harmonies. Jody Jackson opens the 7 p.m. concert on June 10. Admission costs $12 ($8 in advance). Find out more at newbrooklandtavern.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

CULTURE

Main Street Caribbean Festival

Summer’s here and it’s time to feel the heat at the Main Street Caribbean Festival, a three-day event that aims to be a feast for the senses. The theme is “Music, Food & Culture,” and you’ll get the best of all three, with music from J’ouvert (10 p.m. June 11 at Dance South), Block Party (noon June 12 at Main Street block party) and Punch’d (noon June 13 at the Robert Mills House and Gardens). There will also be arts and crafts, and more food than any reasonable human could ever want. The event, hosted by the South Carolina Carnival, was created to pay tribute to Caribbean Heritage Month. Tickets range from $20 to $55. Main Street party is free. For more info, visit southcarolinacarnival.com. VINCENT HARRIS

COMEDY

Doo Doo Brown

A rapper, actor and film producer as well as a comedian, Brown first broke through as one of P. Diddy’s Bad Boys of Comedy. Though a near-death experience at a 1990s concert led Brown to religion, he hasn’t blunted his confrontational style. Brown attacks the audience, leaving them rocking on their heels before lightening the mood with sharp observations about Black masculinity. He performs at The Comedy House June 11 and 12, with showtimes at 7 and 9 p.m. both nights. Tickets cost $10. For more info, go to comedyhouse.us. PAT MORAN

MUSIC/ARTS

1 or 2 Sessions LIVE

On June 11, we invite you to join us outside at the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens for 1 or 2 Sessions LIVE. Playing short sets, 12 of the local performers we have highlighted in our socially distanced performance video series will give you the opportunity to see them do their stripped-back thing live and in person. The lineup highlights varying shades of spoken word (Tammaka Staley), hip-hop (LaLisa, H3RO), jazz (Dante Lewis, Amos Hoffman), pop and R&B (Ara-V, Katera, Brien), folk and country (THE Dubber, Admiral Radio) and rock (Dear Blanca, Boo Hag). And another artist featured in the “1 or 2” series, DJ Preach Jacobs, will keep things moving between sets. The concert is free, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and music starting at 5 p.m. We remain grateful to our partners One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC for helping us make the series — and this live event — happen. More details are available at free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FAMILY

Storytime in the Garden

So it’s Saturday afternoon and you’ve got to get the kids out of the house; you need a family-friendly activity, pronto. Why not take the little ones to Storytime in the Garden at the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens? The event, presented by the Richland Library, features fun stories, songs and activities, and it’s free. Storytime starts at 2 p.m. on June 10, and masks are required for those 3 and older. Registration is also required, and you’ll need a blanket or lawn chairs for outdoor seating. Visit richlandlibrary.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

METAL

Record Store Day 2021 Part 1

West Columbia record and comics haven Scratch N’ Spin celebrates the latest RSD Drop — wherein Record Store Day has broken up its slate of promotional releases for indie shops to make them more conducive for pandemic shopping — by inviting two promising South Carolina heavy bands for in-store performances. Columbia instrumental group FireNest bring humid intensity to riff-packed jams that suggest Pelican, and while the arrangements aren’t as invigorating as that perennial powerhouse, the local crew has a foreboding and engrossing atmosphere that could grow into something truly special. Splitting membership between the Palmetto and Tar Heel states, Shun arrives a little more fully formed, uniting math-y melodies with stomping rhythms steeped in Southern metal. The free show starts at 12:30 p.m. on June 12. Scratch N’ Spin is open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for shopping. Head to facebook.com/scratchnspinofficial to find out more. JORDAN LAWRENCE

ARTS/SHOPPING

Antiques and More Galore

North Main’s vendors-and-art venture NOMA Warehouse is keeping up a steady stream of fun programming with Antiques and More Galore, which aims to provide shoppers with vintage, antiques, collectibles and various oddities while offering live music and a classic car show outside. If you haven’t visited the spot yet, the adaptable space is worth checking out, and returning to. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. on June 13. Find more info at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. KYLE PETERSEN

CLASSICAL

Concerto for Two Pianos

Inspired by the sound of a Balinese gamelan, Poulenc's “Concerto for Two Pianos” poses challenges to the finest keyboardists. The South Carolina Philharmonic’s season finale features Marina Lomazov and Joseph Rackers performing Poulenc's magnum opus. Jessica Zhang, first prize winner of the 2019 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition, performs Mendelssohn’s Concert No. 1. The concert, the kickoff to the Southeastern Piano Festival, starts at 6 p.m. on June 12 at the Koger Center. Tickets cost between $20 and $55. Head to scphilharmonic.com. PAT MORAN

POP-ROCK

Opus and the Frequencies

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: There’s a vaguely fratty, undeniably tuneful pop-rock quartet of USC grads ready to take the world by storm that’s led by a genre-fluid Black frontman with enviable vocal talent. Sure, catching the lightning in a bottle would be hard to do twice, but Hootie & the Blowfish never mustered Bruno Mars-level of pop-funk perfections like Opus and the Frequencies’ “F.A.M.” The group headlines at The Main Course on June 12 at 9 p.m.. Tickets are $10. More info is available at maincoursesc.com. KYLE PETERSEN

VISUAL ART

”Twilight Zone 2020”

Columbia artist Thomas Crouch’s latest exhibition, recently extended through June 26 at Tapp’s Outpost, emerges from quarantine to respond to pressing issues — the American police state and immigration policy, divergent reactions to the (hopefully) waning pandemic. His arresting style layers varied colors and symbols — trapping animals within architecture to comment on the environmental impact on humanity, for instance. There will be a reception with the artist on June 18 at 6 p.m. Find out more info at outpostartspace.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE