To-Do List (Aug. 4-11): Harlem Globetrotters, First Thursday, local musician dunk tank

[Editor’s Note: On July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In areas with “high” or “substantial” transmission, the recommendation is for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors. The Midlands counties of Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg are all categorized as areas of high transmission; Newberry County is currently listed as moderate. For more information about the new guidelines, visit https://bityl.co/849y.]

SPORTS/ENTERTAINMENT

Harlem Globetrotters/Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour

It’s a topic of fierce debate whether it’s the right time during the COVID-19 pandemic to get back to it, but this week, the Colonial Life Arena starts a schedule that looks a lot like business as normal. The first offering is an especially familiar one, as those perennial basketball tricksters, the Harlem Globetrotters, return on Aug. 5, boasting that they’ve “teamed up with award-winning experts from Broadway and renowned comedians to create an experience like no other,” which could mean a lot or not much. The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $27. On Aug. 7, the PBR: Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour does some rodeoing. Per the arena, the Professional Bull Riders expansion tour “brings to cities across the U.S. the excitement and top-levels of cowboy and bovine talent that fans have come to expect from the sport’s leader.” Yee-haw. The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $18. For more on both events, head to coloniallifearena.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

MUSIC/ART

First Thursday on Main

There is much music on tap for this month’s First Thursday. At the indie rock show on Boyd Plaza outside the Columbia Museum of Art, you get the echoing and ethereal emotionalism of Atlanta’s Rose Hotel and the veering grab bag of hometown guitar hero Marshall Brown. Inside the museum, mercurial folk adventurer THE Dubber performs and screens a new video (complementing free gallery access, including the centerpiece exhibition “The Ironic Curtain: Art from the Soviet Underground”). At Hotel Trundle (returning to First Thursday participation for the first time in a while), Mark Rapp uses traditional jazz as a jumping off point for invigorating experimentation. At Lula Drake Wine Parlour (which recently returned to business for the first time in a while), Les Flat Out Strangers keep their jazz more strictly in line with the jaunty proclivities of Django Reinhardt. Under the Mast General Store awning, rock scene stalwarts Dave Britt and Adam Gould offer a duo performance. The festivities are Aug. 5 and go from 6 to 10 p.m., during which you can carry your open beer or wine from venue to venue along Main Street. For more info, go to facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain. JORDAN LAWRENCE

JAZZ

Scotty Gordon and Wycliffe Gordon

Let's all go to the lobby, the Koger Center lobby, let's all go to the lobby and watch the latest installment of the ColaJazz Foundation’s Live from the Lobby series, which features jazz masters Scotty Gordon (a trumpeter who’s won two Grammys and is the director of the Count Basie Orchestra) and Wycliffe Gordon (a tromboner who’s topped the Downbeat critics poll for best trombone six times). The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. Tickets are $35. Masks are required. Visit colajazz.com for more information. PATRICK WALL

VISUAL ART

”People (UN)Seen"

As with many a perennial social issue, people often talk about giving homelessness a face. Columbia artist Siri Cortez looks to do just that with the works in her exhibition “People (UN)Seen” exhibition, which opens at Tapp’s Outpost with a reception on Aug. 4. “The pieces depict people experiencing homelessness who I came to know through various encounters,” she writes in her artist statement. “Their large scale and attention to detail aim to invoke a sense of intimacy between the subject and viewer.” Sounds like work readymade to keep viewers from avoiding a topic that their discomfort might often push them to steer clear. The exhibition remains on view through Aug. 27. The Aug. 4 reception goes from 6 to 8 p.m. More info is available at outpostartspace.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

INDIE ROCK

Stag’s Summer Dunk

Indie rock gets wet at Indah Coffee on Aug. 6, as some of the state’s best representatives of the fluidly changing genre take their chances in an actual, legit dunk tank. Columbia’s profound and progressively arranged Stagbriar, led by siblings Alex and Emily McCollum, headlines, with supporting propulsion from Charleston’s rawer Daddy’s Beemer. In between sets, take your shot at dowsing the musicians. Food will be provided by the Wurst Wagon, beer and wine by Indah. Admission is free. Find out more at facebook.com/stagbriar. HALLIE HAYES

FOOD/DRINK

Steel Hands Luau

Steel Hands Brewing is firing up the grill, breaking out the leis and filling its beer garden with some serious Hawaiian spirit tonight for a luau. The staff is cooking a whole dang hog on site, and there will be live music (unspecified) and a new beer release to boot. Needless to say, Hawaiian attire is strongly advised, so break out that ugly, ridiculously loud floral print shirt that we all know you have. The luau starts at noon on Aug. 7, and it’s free to attend. Visit steelhandsbrewing.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

METAL/PUNK

Parole Model, Ort

Columbia’s Parole Model produces a raw yet heavy grunge sound that’ll leave you reminiscing on all your teenage angst years. The punk band joins Ort on this bill at NoMa Warehouse, producing intense instrumentals that rivet with transitions from delicate to intense. Consider it an opportunity to sip beer, bang your head a little bit, and enjoy multiple live bands (including supporting acts Klept and Blew). You know, the essentials. All ages are welcome at the free show pm Aug. 7, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Head to facebook.com/nomawarehouse for more info. HALLIE HAYES

ELECTRONIC

Rave

While New Brookland Tavern is more punk rock dive than a throbbing nightclub, it can still provide all of the pounding bass and pulsating dancefloor vibes that an EDM-heavy lineup requires. This show, billed collectively as a “rave nite,” will more than deliver the goods. This all-EDM lineup features dubstep purveyors (Psyrensound, Bodysnatcherz) as well as dance-friendly hip-hop (Sara Tonin and trance-oriented DJ cel.cs) acts. Dancing shoes are a must, and LED flow toys are highly encouraged. Music starts at 8 p.m. on Aug. 7. Admission is $10 ($12 for those under 21). Find out more at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN

PUNK

Soda City Riot

Lace up the ol’ Chucks for a night of upbeat punk rock that promises plenty of push-pits and pogoing. Building upon the mix of buzzing power chords, shout-along choruses and sneering humor that defined punk at the turn of the millennium, Columbia’s Soda City Riot offers an energetic slate of songs that have all the anthemic heft of The Bouncing Souls or Pennywise, buoyed by sophomoric humor a la Guttermouth. Tonight they’ll top a bill that also includes Florida’s Never Ender and Charleston’s Scout’s Honor. The doors at Art Bar open at 8 p.m. on Aug. 7. Admission is $6. More info is available at artbarsc.com. BRYAN C. REED

FILM

“Sheep Without A Shepherd”

Chinese crime thriller "Sheep Without a Shepherd" is the sixth remake of "Drishyam," a 2013 Indian hit. It’s easy to see why this cat and mouse thriller has spawned so many iterations. Its serpentine plot, which pitches a morally conflicted family against a corrupt police chief, resonates with audiences increasingly aware of police malfeasance. As the iron-willed chief, Joan Chen radiates steely, sociopathic resolve. Watch it through Aug. 5 via the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room. Access costs $11. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

AMERICANA

Vilai Harrington & the Hamptones

The Greenville-based Harrington and his crack backing band can occasionally come across as Old Crow Medicine Show devotees thanks to a ramshackle jug-band quality to their sound and presentation. But they are closer to stone-cold cosmic Americana types, pulling from country-rock, bluegrass and soul without being particularly indebted to any of it. The quality of their songcraft and easygoing chops are a good fit for Newberry Opera House’s outdoor, lunchtime Park Jams series, providing a breath of fresh, easygoing music that blends naturally with the small town air. The free event starts at noon on Aug. 6. More info is available at newberryoperahouse.com. KYLE PETERSEN