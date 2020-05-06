To-Do List: Arts and entertainment picks for Columbians in self-isolation (May 6-13)

THEATER

Columbia Children’s Theatre online

Like other local arts organizations, Columbia Children’s Theatre has turned to the web to keep connected with its audience during COVID-19. Via its Facebook page, it’s offering such entertainment options as Not So Live Improv, featuring company members interacting via Zoom, and theater personnel and others doing a daily video reading of a children’s book, dubbed Bedtime Stories. To access upcoming and past offerings, and keep up with new updates, head to facebook.com/ColumbiaChildrensTheatre. JORDAN LAWRENCE

PODCAST

Vox’s The Weeds

Yes, it’s a politics podcast at heart, but Vox’s The Weeds also features super-accessible deep dives into policy that actually provides context to the whiplash of the regular news cycle. Alternating between roundtable discussions and lengthier interviews with subject experts, there’s a nice balance between providing context for the news of the day and shining light on important but underserved topics like housing affordability and nuclear energy. The recent discussions on the coronavirus, from the challenges of modeling and testing to the long-term economic and public health impacts, also genuinely give some depth and measure to your understanding of this slow-motion disaster as it unfolds. KYLE PETERSEN

MUSIC

Outkast’s Stankonia

Big Boi and André 3000’s last true duo release celebrates its 20th anniversary later this year, and it remains a certified classic. Stankonia‘s evergreen bangers “Ms. Jackson” and “So Fresh, So Clean” still take the party up to 11 as soon as the first notes hit, yet, it’s the album’s underlying existential crises that make it extra spin-worthy now. The fiery, guitar-driven “Gasoline Dreams” and the schizophrenic urgency of “B.O.B.”’s future-funk bounce showcase the emcees’ uncertainty sitting on the doorstep of a new millennium. Two decades later, we can all certainly still relate. CAM POWELL

TV

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

From the beginning, the computer-animated series The Clone Wars had to make up for other disappointments. At the outset, it was the largely derided prequel trilogy (and the subsequent 2008 theatrical film that started the series, saddled with a wretched Rotten Tomatoes rating of 18 percent, the worst of any Star Wars movie). Now, with its final season, it’s tasked with redeeming the franchise once more, seeking some universally good vibes after last year’s divisive (at best) Rise of Skywalker. And, as the show has for most of its run, the seventh and final season succeeds beyond expectations, with rich character work (particularly when it comes to the disenchanted Jedi Ahsoka Tano and some not-so-uniformly-designed clone troopers), thrilling action (including one of the best lightsaber duels in all of Star Wars) and elegant writing that improves the saga’s overall arc while working within it. The last episode premiered on May 4. All seasons are streaming on Disney Plus. JORDAN LAWRENCE

LITERATURE

Revisit a classic novel

Maybe it’s time to dig up that copy of The Sound and the Fury and try to figure out what the hell William Faulkner was talking about. Or perhaps picking up The Lord of the Flies one more time will remind you of an era where kids could actually run around together and socialize, even if those kids didn’t handle that privilege very well. Just saying, there are probably some long-forgotten classics on that bookshelf that you’d enjoy more now that you can use the Internet to help you figure out what they mean. Maybe get on it. VINCENT HARRIS

THEATER

The Oedipus Project

Sophocles’ Oedipus the King is a powerful drama was written and performed in 429 BC, while Athens was ravaged by a plague that wiped out a third of its population, but that’s not the only modern parallel found in this timeless tale of arrogant leadership and ignored warnings. New York City’s Theater of War Productions presents this live reading and subsequent talkback featuring Frances McDormand, Oscar Isaac, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, David Strathairn and many more. Access the free presentation on May 7 at 7 p.m. via Eventbrite. PAT MORAN

MUSIC

U2 (1991-2001)

Following U2 from 1991 into the new millennium is quite the roller-coaster ride. The Irish rockers began the decade with Achtung Baby, a creative rebirth that saw them folding dance music, irony and mischief into their previously straightforward approach. Emboldened by that album’s success, 1993’s Zooropa was even wilder, an experimental mish-mash that was darker and funnier than the band had ever been before. Seemingly on top of the world, U2 took it a step too far with 1997’s Pop, trying for glitzy trash and sounding tired and confused instead. On 2001’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind, the humbled superstars sounded like their old selves again with songs like “Beautiful Day” and “Walk On,” which thrilled some old-school fans, but felt a little like a frightened retreat. Relive the arc for yourself at home. VINCENT HARRIS

WHIMSY

Reorganize your baseball card collection

Wander, one Sunday afternoon, into your closet, and stub your toe on a flat plastic storage bin. When you’ve finished cursing, open it. Find, inside, a treasure trove: in four long cardboard boxes, your baseball card collection, mostly junk wax, which you’ve moved now god knows how many times. The collection is in no semblance of order. Decide that it needs to be dutifully sorted, into neat rows and sets by year and manufacturer. Ignore the puzzled stares your wife throws your way. Bring the boxes into your office. Clear your desk. Grab a fistful. Get to sorting. Flip through the cards as you sort them. Admire the vivid photography and slick card stock of the 1991 Topps Stadium Club set. Wonder how much unopened 1992 Upper Deck boxes are going for these days. (Surprisingly inexpensive.) Wonder if there are still baseball card shops. (There are.) Wonder what the name of that baseball card shop down the road from your Nana’s house was called. (It was Homeplate.) Remember the Cubs games you watched with your grandfather. Remember some names long forgotten: Gary Redus. Eddie Zosky. Andy Stankiewicz. Doug Dascenzo. Think about how this accumulation of bric-a-brac once had value. Realize it still does — if only to you. Grab another fistful from the pile. Let the memories flood back. Embrace them as a distraction from, well, everything. PATRICK WALL

MUSIC

Dig into Marc Rebillet on Instagram

If you scroll past a Marc Rebillet video with your phone on silent, you may initially be confused. Typically outfitted in a bathrobe or busily patterned kimono, the bespectacled and mustachioed singer and multi-instrumentalist often appears to be in his living room, holding a mic and crooning to no one in particular. Turn on the sound, though, and you’ll discover Rebillet’s incredibly soulful vocal range blended with an anything-goes sense of humor (for real, often NSFW) atop carefully built funky loops. CAM POWELL