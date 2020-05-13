To-Do List: Arts and entertainment picks for Columbians in self-isolation (May 13-20)

FILM

Sounds of Silence: Nosferatu

No film captures the vampire’s unearthly power like W. F. Murnau’s silent Nosferatu. A court ordered all prints destroyed, but this unauthorized adaptation of Dracula survived to creep us out with Max Shreck’s cadaverous Count Orlok, a shambling nightmare who dissolves at daylight like a bad dream. The Columbia Museum of Art partners with the Nickelodeon Theatre and Wired Music to screen this uncanny classic, boasting an original score by George Fetner. The free presentation streams at 4 p.m. on May 14 and can be found at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

MUSIC

New York Guitar Festival

Pivoting due to COVID-19, the revered guitar fest recruits its favorite musicians for Reverend Gary Davis: In Search of the Harlem Street Singer, a series of online performances celebrating the influential blind bluesman. On May 13, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams get together for Davis’ “Let Us Get Together,” while Larkin Poe says yes to the master musician’s “Say No to the Devil” on May 15. The free performances are at 4 p.m. and are accessible via youtube.com/guitarfestival. PAT MORAN

FOOD

Grill out — with vegetables

The weather is beautiful. The grill is calling. But maybe you’ve eaten too much meat of late. Or maybe you don’t eat it at all. Or maybe you’re looking to avoid it because of the workers put in the harm’s way of COVID-19 to produce it, or just don’t want to deal with paying inflated prices or hunting around due to the current shortages caused by the disease. Well, why don’t you take this as an opportunity to experiment with plant-based grilling? Perfect your own black bean or black eyed pea burger recipe. Figure out for yourself if portabella or cauliflower make a good substitute for the real thing — or if they’re something different that’s still delicious. JORDAN LAWRENCE

MUSIC

Live albums and concert films

If you’re like me, you’re hungry for the energy and excitement of a live concert. And while they’ll never quite replicate the rush of an in-person performance, I’ve found some solace in live albums and concert films. Craving some heavy riffage? Seek out Pelican’s gritty and gripping Live at the Grog Shop album. After some emotive and experimental pop music? Check out Sylvan Esso’s WITH, in album form or the concert film that’s free to stream on YouTube. In need of some sweeping American rock? Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars concert film is available via HBO’s platforms. I hope these help. And that we can watch actual live music together soon. JORDAN LAWRENCE

GAMES

Dungeons & Dragons

The long-enduring role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons has been many things: an escapist fantasy enjoyed on basement tables; a threatening gateway to the occult during the ‘80s Satanic Panic; and, more recently, a surprisingly hip adult pastime claimed by celebrities as disparate as Elon Musk and Andrew Yang, Terry Crews and Joe Manganiello. In an era of social distancing-bred creativity, D&D offers an alternative to drinking in front of a webcam or binging Netflix, as its endlessly adaptable, theater-of-the-mind gameplay is a natural fit for the turn-based collaboration of a web conference, as well as the need for a creative outlet and social connection we all face as we defer plans for in-person social gatherings. BRYAN C. REED

MUSIC

Rush

Rush’s 1974 self-titled debut album and the band’s final release, 2012’s Clockwork Angels, are somewhat similar: They both feature instrumentally complex and lyrically challenging heavy progressive rock. But in between, the Canadian trio of Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart tried just about everything, from multi-section, side-long suites (on 2112 and Hemispheres) to New Wave-inspired hard rock (on Permanent Waves and Moving Pictures) to ultra-clean ‘80s polish (Presto) and even rap (the title track to 1991’s Roll the Bones). In other words, there’s a lot to explore in the catalog, and besides, digging through it will give you another chance to perfect your air-drumming on “Tom Sawyer.” VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

Friday the 13th franchise

Friday, March 13, 2020 was, for many, the last “normal” day before coronavirus lockdowns started taking effect nationwide. For those looking for another taste of normalcy and nostalgia, the slasher favorite Friday the 13th film franchise offers a delightful descent into ridiculousness that more than merits a marathon. Last month, as the ’80s slasher classic Friday the 13th approached its 40th anniversary, the horror-centric streaming service Shudder added not only the original film, but seven of its sequels. Revisiting the series, from its standalone Halloween-meets-Psycho debut, through its development of iconic boogeyman Jason Voorhees across its second, third and fourth entries, and into the subsequent sequels’ absurdities — including impostors, telekinetics and a stroll through Times Square — the films still deliver escapist thrills that recall a time when the threat of an unstoppable boogeyman seemed much more tangible, and in these times, much less dreadful. BRYAN C. REED

MUSIC

DJ Battles

There’s an Indeep song titled “Last Night a DJ Saved My Life”. It’s a tune that reflects many of our feelings during times of the COVID stay at home orders. Instagram Live DJ sets have been life savers, along with the Verzus series of big producers playing their hits against each other. The spirit of those digital events hits Columbia with DJ Liv and DJ Big Worm’s ongoing DJ Battle series. This upcoming week, the battle will be A Tribe Called Quest vs. Outkast. Check it out on May 14 at 9 p.m. via Instagram Live. PREACH JACOBS

MUSIC

Lucinda Williams

The Americana icon Lucinda Williams dropped a new album back in April. Good Souls Better Angels features a lived-in garage rock vibe that is fun to crank up, but also inspires a revisiting of her uniformly excellent back catalog. She’s a one-of-a-kind singer with a distinctive, powerful and lyrical voice that carries across the decades, to the point where to recommend one Lucinda album is to recommend them all. Car Wheels on a Gravel Road is the seminal classic, but lately, it’s her 1988 self-titled effort, as polished as Good Souls is ragged, that’s been getting my spins. KYLE PETERSEN