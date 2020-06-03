To-Do List: Arts and entertainment picks for Columbians in self-isolation (June 3-10)

FILM

Nickelodeon Virtual Screening Room: The Juniper Tree

A malevolent magic imbues the scarred Icelandic countryside in Björk’s 1986 film debut The Juniper Tree. Björk is the mystic Margit, the younger of two sisters seeking a new family after their mother has been executed for witchcraft. The stark black-and-white photography brings a dreamlike and alien beauty to this hyper-violent fairytale, which suggests the unholy union of Ingmar Bergman’s The Virgin Spring and David Lynch’s Eraserhead. The film screens as part of Nickelodeon’s ongoing live-stream efforts on June 3 and 4, with details about access available at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

BOOK

Ezra Klein’s Why We’re Polarized

If you find yourself utterly baffled by how completely removed from reality liberal and conservative Americans have become, Why We’re Polarized is an excellent read. Drawing from both the historical explanations of how our political system gradually become more ideologically bifurcated as well as from some smart bits of psychology and sociology, it teases out the nuances and forces behind how we’ve arrived at where we are, even if it’s not particularly optimistic about fixing it. KYLE PETERSEN

ROCK

Stageit: Michael Borja

Filipino-American multi-instrumentalist Borja is co-founder and bassist of the alt-rock outfit Louden Swain, a band beloved for its nerdcore eclecticism. (Can you think of any other group that toured with a convention devoted to the CW show Supernatural?) Borja will share stories and play a mix of original tunes and covers in a lives-tram solo show that allows fans to chat with each other and interact with the performer. Pay what you can for the June 6 presentation, which starts 2:15 p.m. at stageit.com. PAT MORAN

LIVE READING

Bedtime Stories

Florence resident, Daniel Scott McWilliams has found a good way to stay connected during social distancing. No stranger to live-streams, McWilliams performs what he calls Bedroom Stories via Facebook. I have friends with anxiety and trouble sleeping who found he helped them relax and feel engaged with another person. In choosing whimsical, light-hearted books, he allows parents to bring their kids in on the experience, giving them a break from having the kids at home all day. Find Daniel at facebook.com/dsmcwilliams. HALLIE HAYES

R&B

Moses Sumney’s grae

Sometimes it helps to wrap yourself up in a whole musical world, and R&B singer and Asheville native Moses Sumney’s new album grae is definitely that. Traversing through unsettled musical and personal identities with voluminous soul and a flare for jazz, electronica, psychedelia and more, Sumney’s achingly powerful vocals carry you through landscapes both familiar and new, even if the songs don’t have the kind of anchors you are used to. KYLE PETERSEN

DISTRACTION

Dog Watching

Back in 2004, The Onion published an article with the headline “Dog Experiences Best Day Of His Life For 400th Consecutive Day.” It was a reminder that as much crap as we humans are going through right now, there are very good dogs all around us who simply want to run, play and otherwise live in the moment. Why not sit on your porch or patio or steps or head out to a park to look for some of those furry mood-lifters on their walks? VINCENT HARRIS

RAP

Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther the Album

I’m not inclined to make some big argument about why it fits this moment, nor do I think I’m the person to do that. But I will tell you this: I’m very glad I listened to Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther the Album on Sunday. It was great to get swept up once more in the record’s confident, globe-trotting, Afro-centric beats, overwhelming all-star cast, and Kendrick’s distinctly poetic and jazz-like flow, the gravity that holds this massive undertaking together. And it was wonderful to revel a bit in the memory of that time back in 2018 when music fans of various stripes were held in awe that such an ambitious and uncompromising album could accompany a Marvel Studios blockbuster. JORDAN LAWRENCE

TV

Rust Valley Restorers

One of my guilty viewing pleasures has always been home fixer-upper shows. And now I’ve discovered my latest obsession within this obsession: Car renovations shows. I came across Rust Valley Restorers on Netflix, and I’m hooked. It’s led by Mike Hall, a white-dreadlocked guy with 400 cars in a junkyard. He needs to renovate and sell these things before he goes belly up. The show also takes place in Canada, and hearing these ultra polite people talk “aboot” cars is fascinating. PREACH JACOBS

FOOD

Air fry some stuff

I visited my brother, who decided to grill for me. Our plan was to have a cookout with social distancing. But when it rained, it forced everything inside, and it got entertaining. Let’s just say we almost burned the house down, and the next day I got an air fryer. I’ve put everything in that thing. From chicken to shrimp to steaks. Hell, throw me a koala bear, and I’ll hook it up, too. PREACH JACOBS

BOOK

Chuck Klosterman’s Killing Yourself to Live

Yeah, maybe this is a weird moment to pull out a frayed paperback copy of Klosterman’s road-trip saga to visit spots across the country that were host to famous musical deaths. But falling once more into the famed music and culture writer’s fun little arguments — definitely dig deep into the pages about Radiohead’s Kid A as a pre-vision of 9/11 — and astute observations about how our popular culture’s fascination with artists’ deaths has a lot to say about the way we live our lives offer ample rewards. This 2005 book remains an essential memoir, and a nice time capsule for those who might enjoy an escape to the recent past. JORDAN LAWRENCE