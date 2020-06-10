To-Do List: Arts and entertainment picks for Columbians in self-isolation (June 10-17)

RAP

Run the Jewels’ RTJ4

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike is the man of the moment, from his impassioned speech to his hometown two weeks ago on the cusp of the nationwide protests inspired by the brutal police killing of George Floyd to his rap duo Run the Jewels delivering what could be a zeitgeist-defining album in RTJ4, a record brimming with all of the outsized emotions, bravado, indictments and vulnerability that man are feeling called to. It’s territory Mike and El-P, his running partner in Run the Jewels, have covered since the group’s inception, but they are delivering their best work right when we need it the most. KYLE PETERSEN

BE GOOD

Call your parents

If you can’t physically visit your parents right now, and you’re lucky enough to still have them, give them a call. They absolutely will want to hear from you, and let’s face it, most of us don’t reach out enough. It might not be at the top of your list of fun things to do, but with everything falling apart around us right now, a chat with Mom and Dad could be pretty comforting for everyone involved. VINCENT HARRIS

PERFORMANCE

IndigoSOUL

It’s really nice to live in a place with a library that embraces such a wide breadth of cultures and artistic disciplines in its programming as Richland Library does. And IndigoSOUL, which performs as part of the institution’s Evening Artists live-stream series on June 12 at 7 p.m., is an act that spans a similarly wide range of ideas in its work, colliding notions of pop, gospel and traditional African music with a theatrical sense of performance. Access the stream at facebook.com/RichlandLibrary. JORDAN LAWRENCE

BOOK

Abra Breens’ Ruffage

The best cookbooks are less about the recipes and more about the way they can change your relationship with food. Ruffage is one of those books. What is ostensibly a quite-literal “eat your vegetables” concept is more about finding the beauty and joy in having a relationship with your ingredients that’s more zen than dogmatic, if that makes any sense. Plus, like any cookbook worth its salt, it’s pretty. KYLE PETERSEN

INDIE ROCK

Ohmme’s Fantasize Your Ghost

Often, you can tell an act is becoming truly comfortable with its sound when it’s willing to rough it up. Such is wonderfully the case with Fantasize Your Ghost, the second helping from the Chicago duo Ohmme. On it, the trio builds on 2018’s splendid Parts by blowing it up, dragging that album’s crisply angled guitars, jazz-ish rhythmic complexities and intensely beautiful pocketed vocals into a funhouse of bendy slacker-rock distortion and wild-eyed experimental noise. The result is a tug of war between precision and anarchy that is as addictive as it is distinct. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM

Do the Right Thing

Columnist Preach Jacob’s recent invocation of the final scene in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing gave me the urge to revisit the 1989 film, given how relevant its exploration of race relations and police brutality in a community feels at this moment. It’s worth watching together with family or friends (with appropriate social distancing, of course), and talking about that final scene. There’s a lot of Mookies on the streets right now, and they could use our empathy, at a minimum. KYLE PETERSEN

MUSIC

Pickathon – A Concert A Day

To make up for its cancellation due to COVID-19, Pickathon, a three-day festival held outside Portland, Oregon, is offering a free online concert a day. True to the festival’s spirit of discovery and independence — Pickathon boasts zero corporate sponsorships — featured artists include a mix of indie names and off-the-beaten track up-and-comers. June 10 features Lake Street Dive, June 11has Ora Cogen, June 12 offers Wolf Parade, June 13 brings CAAMP, and there’s much more where that came from. Concerts run through June 30 and start at 10 a.m. Find them at pickathon.com. PAT MORAN

FILM

COVIDeos

Finding inspiration in the Depression-era WPA programs that hired writers, artists and photographers to document a tumultuous time in history, the Emmy Award-winning Filmsight Productions launched COVIDeos. In this series of innovative short films, storytellers spanning the globe tell us how the pandemic has changed their world. From Andy Jordan’s meditative Beauty From the Void to Autumn Payne’s heartwarming Sunflowers, these tales of hope, fear and kindness catapult beyond the personal to the universal. They’re available for free at filmsight.com/covideos. PAT MORAN

VISUAL ART

Walworth Wednesday

Columbia Museum of Art curator Catherine Walworth is an art sleuth and explorer. Since starting her tenure, she’s gone spelunking into the museum’s vault, finding works of that have been unjustly languishing in storage, and promptly falling in love with each wayward piece. From a forgotten artist’s portrait of an equally anonymous Dutch mystery man to the smoky crystal of a 1950s Danish Modern glassware set, each week brings a startling discovery. She offers a new free finding online each Wednesday. Find them at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

FILM

Back to the Future trilogy

In the film Back to the Future Part II, the skateboarder/rocker Marty McFly and his old, white-haired inventor friend Doc Brown travel from 1985 to 2015, where people have flying cars, real-deal hoverboards, rehydrated pizza and clothes that self-dry and self-fit. Five years after that time in real life, we have none of those things, and a ton of problems to solve. Which makes it a great time to take a break from your worries and get lost in the Back to the Future trilogy, a lovable embrace of decade-based cliches wrapped in an exhilarating action-adventure package that feels like the product of a different world — which, at this point, it kind of is. All three films are currently streaming on Netflix. JORDAN LAWRENCE