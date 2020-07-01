To-Do List: Arts and entertainment picks for Columbians in self-isolation (July 1-8)

FILM

The King of Staten Island

In The King of Staten Island, the protagonist’s father was a firefighter who died when he was seven, and it’s the young man’s grief, coupled with abandonment issues, that prevent him from forming deep attachments, which still plague him into his adulthood. Perhaps not so coincidentally, similar circumstances describe star Peter Davidson’s life. Davidson’s father, also a firefighter, died on 9/11 when Davidson, who co-wrote the screenplay, was seven, and he’s suffered from similar anxiety. The result of this lean into real life is a breakthrough vehicle for Davidson and one of director Judd Apatow’s best works. If you’re a fan of Apatow’s oeuvre, this is a must-see. The movie is available via video-on-demand. JAMES SCOTT

VISUAL ART

Virtual Family Fun Night: Magic Purple Circle Goes to the Museum

In its continuing trend of offering innovative social-distancing programming, the Columbia Museum of Art has teamed up with Darion McCloud and NiA Company for a family-oriented experience of the museum’s next exhibition Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite. Attendees journey with familiar Magic Purple Circle characters Purpley and Purplier as they take their first trip to an arts museum, learning about the art as well as museum employees. The online premiere is this Friday at 6 p.m. Stay tuned to the museum’s Facebook for additional details and materials. KYLE PETERSEN

FILM

Betty: They Say I’m Different

The story of Betty Davis is as fascinating as it is sad. Known for being the first wife of Miles Davis, she was responsible for his surge into the fashion of the ‘60s and his going electric. After three really great funk albums, she disappears. And she even was a no-show for her own documentary, as it never even shows her face and gives what are at best some really chopped up stories about her. Either way, as a Miles purist, it was worth checking out. The 2017 documentary is free to stream via Tubi. PREACH JACOBS

TV

Perry Mason

The period piece I didn’t think I needed is HBO’s latest limited series, Perry Mason. The lead is played by Matthew Rhys (it was originally going to be Robert Downey Jr., but somehow he passed on this and decided to go make Dolittle — go figure). The series gives the titular character is adult makeover he deserves, complete with many F-bombs and sex scenes. Plus, the score by Terence Blanchard is great. The third episode premieres on July 5, with the first two already available to stream. PREACH JACOBS

FILM

Mel Brooks binge

Mel Brooks is one of the greatest comedy filmmakers of all time. He’s also wildly uneven — his aesthetic is “throw everything at the wall and see what sticks,” and when it doesn’t work, it really doesn’t work. So rather than taking a chronological approach, you can cherry-pick the best movies of his career. Watch The Producers, then head to Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles, maybe throw in Silent Movie, and then wind it all up with Spaceballs and the better-than-you-remember Robin Hood: Men in Tights. VINCENT HARRIS

LITERATURE

Poem-a-Day Subscription

An email service provided by The Poetry Foundation, there’s something almost meditative about starting your day with a new (or old) poem in your inbox. Particularly when the news is a bit overwhelming, the act of self-control and focus required to slow down enough to spend time with language, craft and meaning feels almost radical, at least put up against your Twitter feed. It’s highly recommended. Sign up at poets.org/poem-a-day. KYLE PETERSEN

FILM

Bully. Coward. Victim.

If you’re looking for a good example to illustrate the term “fixer,” maybe the first one that existed was Roy Cohn. If you’ve heard of his name, you may recognize it as the character Al Pacino portrayed in Angels In America. A sleazy lawyer who had the reputation of being homophobic, but then died of AIDs at the end after hiding a closeted life, he was known for being the man that spearheaded the treason charges against the Rosenbergs in the 1950s. In this 2019 documentary available via HBO, you see his career explode — and the fingerprints it has left on politics to this day. PREACH JACOBS

DRINK

Vino Garage’s Corona Cases

The Vino Garage’s mystery Corona Case specials started shortly after the pandemic hit, but it’s not even the budget-friendly prices ($100 and $150 flat-fee options are available) that is the real selling point. Instead, it’s the fact that owner and proprietor Doug Aylard brings a genuine affection for the wide world of wine, and you get a taste of a variety of styles and grape varietals with some less-familiar labels, delivered with his unconventional and often colorful tasting notes to boot. KYLE PETERSEN