To-Do List: Arts and entertainment picks for Columbians in self-isolation (April 29-May 6)

POETRY

Museum at Home: Ray McManus

“There are more than enough dirt roads in the South to bury a body deeper than the one before.” So begins “Calculus for a Disappearing South,” one of three new poems Columbia Museum of Art writer-in-residence Ray McManus reads for the institution’s Museum at Home series. The South Carolina native’s muscular work winds a serpentine through mortality, rebellion and genetic memories that are ingrained in a hardscrabble landscape. The video is up through April 30. Find it at columbiamuseum.org/museum-home. PAT MORAN

FILM

Indie Grits live-stream

To salvage some part of its scheduled festivities, Columbia’s Indie Grits, the annual March festival celebrating Southern art across multiple disciplines, decided to live-stream its competition films with virtual talkbacks with the filmmakers. Apparently, the model worked pretty well, as this weekend, Indie Grits does it again, with festival alumni Stacey Davis and Jen West curating a shorts block featuring Southern Women Storytellers. The free offering kicks off at 8 p.m. on May 2 at indiegrits.org/festival/livestream, with a virtual Q&A with the filmmakers to follow at 8:30 p.m. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FOOD

Learn about what you’re drinking

Deprived of our favorite bars, social distancing for many has meant a much higher alcohol intake at home. But removing the social aspect of drinking doesn’t mean it needs to become some utilitarian ritual for catching a coping buzz. There are a wealth of books, apps and video series available to help you gain knowledge on your booze of choice through publications like Wine Enthusiast and Beer Advocate. Cocktail lovers can even learn the secret to some of their favorite local concoctions, with Bourbon and The War Mouth posting step-by-step videos via Facebook showing you how to make signature sips. CAM POWELL

MUSIC

CARB 2020 Livestream Benefit

Time is hard to keep track of during these socially distant days. But yes, it is unusual for long-time local music critic (and Free Times contributor) Kevin Oliver’s Christmas at Red Bank series to be hosting an event in May — in this case, a live-stream benefit concert on May 3 to support the food pantry at Mission Lexington. As is typically the case with the annual December holiday celebration, the lineup of local artists leans toward Americana and is stacked with talent, featuring the likes of Todd Mathis, Jeff Gregory, Zach Seibert, Kenley Young, Bentz Kirby, Kelley McLachlan, Admiral Radio, Kenny George, and Brian Conner. The 6:30 p.m. concert is accessible via facebook.com/ChristmasAtRedBank. JORDAN LAWRENCE

PODCAST

Men in Blazers

Hosts Michael Davies and Roger Bennett typically dissect the action and drama of English soccer’s Premier League throughout its nine-month season. Now, bereft of their beloved football, the two British ex-pats residing in the U.S. have turned their pod into a sounding board for fans making the best of isolation with their “Chat S#!t, Get Answered” call line. While the show’s theme still largely centers on “SAHKAH,” as they jest in their feigned American accents, the pair’s dry wit and odd couple energy are life affirming in these strange times. CAM POWELL

MUSIC

nyctaper

Of all the things that have been canceled to deter close social contact, I miss live music the most. (Friendly reminder that the best way to support your favorite musicians during this time is, of course, to buy things from them. Directly from them, if you can.) The next best thing to being there might be listening to something recorded by someone who was. The live music archive nyctaper (nyctaper.com) is an excellent live tape outpost, especially for arty indie rock and Dead-leaning stuff, mostly from New York City but occasionally from beyond. Me? I’ve been revisiting blistering outre chestnuts from past editions of Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival. The recording of Ryley Walker’s set from last year’s festival is especially choice: Come for the jams, stay for the banter. PATRICK WALL

TV

The Last Dance

Sports fans rejoice! No longer do we have to watch footage of the 2013 Masters or NBA players play horse at their respective homes to get our fix. The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary miniseries following Michael Jordan’s Bulls squad on the way to what would be their last championship. Jordan even claimed the doc would make us think he’s a horrible person. When the subject feels that way, a documentary destined to be great. Also: We already know Jordan is a horrible person, we just don’t care. The fifth episode premieres on May 3 via ESPN (at 9 p.m.) and espn.com. PREACH JACOBS

FOOD

Grill something

Time to evict any spiders that have taken up residence in your charcoal kettle or the top of your propane canister since your last use — it’s officially grill season. There’s no better way to take advantage of the beautiful weather of late than to sear something over a hot flame and eat it outside with an ice-cold beer. Marinate a hunk of meat, season up some veggies or at least open up a pack of hot dogs, then carefully monitor that satisfying sizzle as you cook them to smoky, savory perfection. CAM POWELL

MUSIC

Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters

It was nice on April 17 to feel like you were part of a shared cultural event, even if it was mostly mediated on the internet and taking place between your headphones. Fiona Apple’s new album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, was released that day. It’s full of a kind of stir-crazy DIY percussion that feels very of the moment, but it’s the powerfully introspective songwriting that becomes fully immersive and what makes the record a true triumph. Recommended for either long walks or enjoyed with an evening cocktail when you can give it your full and undivided attention. KYLE PETERSEN

TV

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

It’s been a little more than 40 years since the first child went missing in Atlanta’s infamous string of child murders. The number ballooned to 28 before they arrested Wayne Williams, a wannabe talent scout and photographer, in 1981. He was only charged with two murders, neither of which were children. The HBO documentary event Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children is a difficult but necessary watch. After Williams’ arrest, the investigation stopped, with 26 deaths basically getting a shoulder shrug by the FBI and local authorities. This five-part series offers a look at race, poverty and the understanding that not all children’s lives are treated equally. Warning: It gets pretty intense. The final episode premieres at 7:45 p.m. on May 3 on HBO. Previous episodes are available to stream via HBO platforms. PREACH JACOBS