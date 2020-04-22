To-Do List: Arts and entertainment picks for Columbians in self-isolation (April 22-29)

MUSIC

E.Z. Shakes, Sean Thomson

The COVID-19 slowdown is disrupting local musicians’ routines and ways of life, so a hearty cheers is in order to the ones making lemonade out of socially distanced lemons. Haunting and ethereal Columbia folk-rock band E.Z. Shakes released a collection called Lula Drake (proceeds benefit the staff at the Main Street wine parlor of the same name), taking the opportunity to offer some “pre-production demos, rehearsals, and random noise outbursts” that should help fans connect singer Zach Seibert’s crackly acoustic beginnings with the rich studio work of the band’s recent releases. Local guitarist Sean Thomson stitches some new melodic and textural ideas into a fun 15-minute instrumental mashup (and provides a 15-minute drum sample for you to do your own experimenting) on the amusing stopgap effort STAY HOME. Both are available via Bandcamp. JORDAN LAWRENCE

THEATER

Trustus Live: The Black Man…Complex

Professional theater lives in quarantine. Every Friday in April, Trustus Theater has been live-streaming videos of past productions, each a love letter to the local scene. A 2014 workshop presentation, The Black Man…Complex is choreographer and writer Terrence Henderson’s layered tapestry of dance, media and theater. A quest for identity that examines Henderson’s life as a black gay man in America, the show delves deeply into spirituality, sexuality and society. Go to trustus.org for more info on this week’s 7 p.m. presentation. Donations accepted. PAT MORAN

FOOD

Make cold brew at home

Many of us have picked up DIY practices over the past few weeks, so let me recommend the painfully simple process of making delicious cold brew coffee at home. You can scrounge up your own materials from around the house or buy a simple kit for less than 20 bucks, but after that it’s simply a process of grinding your own beans coarsely, pouring room-temperature water over it, and waiting overnight. The result is a smooth coffee concentrate for pennies on the dollar that can capture some of that coffee shop vibe you’re missing. And you can make it local: Drip Coffee, Curiosity Coffee Bar, Indah Coffee and Loveland Coffee are all offering beans you can take and use at home. KYLE PETERSEN

FILM

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

If one of your main methods of escapism is not-so-heady action movies, seek out 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, an all-time classic of the genre (fight me) and the new gold standard for the surprisingly long-lived Tom Cruise franchise. Seriously, the movie has it all — from a bonkers helicopter fight to a visceral rooftop chase that literally broke the star’s leg to a brutal, tile-smashing bathroom brawl that features a very un-Superman-ish Henry Cavill cocking his arms as if they were guns. If you’re an action junkie that needs to turn the brain off for a couple hours, there are few more finely tuned entertainments. The movie’s currently streaming on Amazon Prime. JORDAN LAWRENCE

GAMES

Out of the Park Baseball 21

The Major League Baseball season should be a month old by now. Spring has sprung, but the ballparks are silent. But with Out of the Park Baseball 21, a text-based baseball simulation, baseball lives. Out of the Park doesn’t offer animated action like, say, MLB The Show. In this simulation, the user isn’t a second baseman or a reliever; they’re the general manager. (Sorry, Chaim Bloom.) Instead of hitting or pitching, the player signs free agents, trades players, manages strategies — it’s an endlessly customizable universe that’s far truer to the intricacies of the game. The minutiae and the ephemera aren’t just the attraction — they’re the point.

In this alternate universe, my Red Sox are bad. They likely would have been in real life. But I find some strange comfort in having control over something I’d otherwise never have control of in a time where I don’t have control of things I’d usually have control over. PATRICK WALL

MUSIC

Live-stream a DJ set

Remember dancing? That was fun, right? While you can easily put on your favorite song to bust a move to at home, don’t forget that your favorite live DJs are going through hard times, too. Many are choosing to spin the COVID blues away, though, streaming their sets online for your head bobbing and rump-shaking pleasure. Local favorites include Preach Jacobs’ Saturday sets from Papa Jazz, Kevin Snow’s Facebook live sessions and Charlotte’s Probably Will’s Hazy Sunday stream on Twitch. CAM POWELL

FOOD

Cook a fun breakfast

If you don’t have to make a commute in the morning, why should you settle for the standard quickie breakfast you’d grab on your way out the door? To quote Parks and Recreation, “Treat yo’ self!” Try your hand at a simple two-egg omelette (my success rate on the flip has risen to about two out of three in isolation). Whip up some French toast (the Nature’s Own Thick Sliced Brioche does surprisingly good for grocery store sliced bread if you’re feeling lazy, or seek out finer, locally baked options from the likes of Crust Bakehouse or Keg Cowboy). Throw a runny egg (and maybe even some delicately dressed greens) onto that standard avocado toast. One actual benefit for some of us during these homebound days is that the morning is our oyster. Take advantage. JORDAN LAWRENCE

MUSIC

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts

While you should definitely check out the many local musicians doing live-streams during this period, there’s something comforting about returning to NPR’s massive Tiny Desk Concerts archive in the age of social distancing. It’s part recapturing the feeling of a live show, part replicating the (actual) living room intimacy of the moment and part (re)visiting with old friends at a time when we really, really need it. KYLE PETERSEN

GAMES

Play Scrabble

Originally developed 82 years ago, Scrabble is the quintessential stuck-inside-the-house board game. Wherever you find yourself sequestered, there’s a high probability you’ll find a Scrabble set buried in a closet somewhere. What better time to break it out and challenge your isolation mates to some competitive crossword action than when you can’t remember what day it is? Forgo any digital version for the real deal if you can — there’s a tactile satisfaction in clacking down those little tiles for a triple word score that can’t be replicated otherwise. CAM POWELL