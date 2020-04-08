To-Do List: Activities for Columbians in self-isolation (April 8-15)

Drink

Sit outside and sip coffee

The apartment I live in faces east. From my balcony, I can see the peaks of the Boston skyline — the Prudential Tower, the building formerly known as the John Hancock Tower — crest on the horizon. The Fitchburg Line of the MBTA Commuter Rail runs next to my building. In the mornings, trains used to rumble into the station every 15 minutes or so, brakes squealing and horns blaring and train gates clanging. Now, they roll maybe once an hour. Now, the predominant forenoon sounds are birdsong and the occasional idling bus. On especially quiet days, I swear I can hear the rush of the Charles River.

I don’t know how we’re all getting through this. It seems at times impossible. My sequestered days, I’d imagine, are like a lot of people’s: the daily grind of work brought home, the crushing isolation of social distancing, the massive psychic trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic making it impossible to focus on anything for more than, like, six minutes. But every morning, I take a cup of coffee out onto my balcony. I sit down, I drink it, and I look east — over Watertown, over Lower Allston, over Cambridgeport — toward the Back Bay and the city. I sit and I drink coffee and I wait for the train, a brief signal — a glimmer of hope — that the world as we know it is still there. That it will be, when this is over. PATRICK WALL

TV

Hate-Watch Cable News

Is there any other way to watch the news, really? Our 24/7 lurch through the news cycle is interminable on the best of days, let alone during the slow-motion car wreck of a global pandemic that is currently keeping many way too glued to CNN or MSNBC (or Fo ... never mind, I can’t). Whether it is sensational trash dressed up as important information or important information dressed us as sensational trash, just remember to leave your sanity at the door and recognize self-flagellation when you see it. KYLE PETERSEN

Civic Responsibility

Do the Census

As we’re getting a stark reminder of right now with our country’s inaccurate, ineffective efforts to test and catalog cases of coronavirus, accurate statistics are key to accomplishing many things in this world. So why not take some time while you’re stuck at home and complete the 2020 U.S. Census? As the Census website points out, “The results of this once-a-decade count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. They are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.” It’s important. Go to 2020census.gov between now and Aug. 14 and do it. JORDAN LAWRENCE

Game

Crossy Road

This endless, advanced version of Frogger from game designer Hipster Whale is just the kind of mindless entertainment one might need to pass the time at home. Apple TV owners can use their remote to guide a hapless chicken through an infinite cubism world, collecting coins throughout to redeem for alternate characters. CAM POWELL

Art

It’s Alive! Virtual TAP Tour

You cannot physically go to the Columbia Museum of Art right now. For one, there’s that whole citywide stay at home order. For two, the museum’s closed, so even if you could go to the museum, no one would be there to let you in. But you can still go to the Columbia Museum of Art, in the sense that you can take a guided tour of the It’s Alive! exhibition of classic horror and sci-fi art from the comfort of your own couch. The tour features insight from museum engagement and education director Jackie Adams, exhibition collection director Shelley Venemann and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett. Visit tours.columbiamuseum.org for more information. PATRICK WALL

TV

BoJack Horseman and Community

If you’re like me, you love television comedies about lovable losers — particularly when the plots and performances offer depth beyond the gags. Two particularly fine examples can be found on Netflix right now. BoJack Horseman recently wrapped its six-season run with a final spate of episodes that boldly #MeToo-s its protagonist. Another six-season show (with no movie — yet), Community recently landed in its entirety on Netflix, uniting the original five seasons from NBC with the final one that premiered via Yahoo. Its satirical college antics are a little less dark, if BoJack proves too much for you with everything else going on in the world. JORDAN LAWRENCE

Jazz

Miles Davis

Since you’ve got some time on your hands, why not check out the catalog of one of jazz music’s greatest giants, Miles Davis? His journey from 1960 to 1970 alone is astounding, and rivals the entire career of any musician in history. Davis rung in the decade with the gorgeous Sketches of Spain, his trumpet soaring over the beautiful arrangements of Gil Evans. In the mid-’60s, his quintet with Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock pushed the boundaries of bebop. And then Davis abandoned the mainstream entirely for jazz-rock fusion with the masterful In a Silent Way and the all-time classic Bitches Brew. Take some time while you’re stuck at home and visit (or re-visit) his work for yourself. VINCENT HARRIS

Film

Isle of Dogs

There’s never been a more appropriate time to view Wes Anderson’s second full-length stop-motion-animated film. Set on the fictional Japanese island of Megasaki, young protagonist Atari must grapple with pandemic fear to save the city’s dogs, who have been wrongly accused of spreading a deadly influenza by the city’s authoritarian mayor. The parallels to our situation today are uncomfortably many, yet the trademark acute wit and whimsy of an Anderson journey provides a much needed sense of hope. CAM POWELL

Theater

Watch Trustus at Home

Missing local theater? Well, I can’t help you with actually getting into a building and watching a live production. But I can point you toward an option for watching one from the comfort of your home. To stay connected with its audience, and to raise some money during this difficult time, Trustus Theatre, Columbia’s determinedly offbeat professional theater company, is partnering with the South Carolina Bar to stream videos of previous productions each Friday night. Keep your eyes peeled to Trustus’ Facebook page to find out details for this week’s offering. JORDAN LAWRENCE

TV

MasterClass

We lie to ourselves saying that we’re going to write that great American novel or that TV pilot that we wanna do (“I’ll get to it right after I’m done with this episode of Westworld”), but it never happens. Now that you’ve got time, check out the MasterClass episodes on YouTube. Specifically Steve Martin. He covers everything from ways to do comedy to how to write a script. You can check out the MasterClass episodes, too, from tons of writers and innovators. Working on your crossover for when the parks are open again? Steph Curry has one, too. PREACH JACOBS