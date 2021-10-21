Review: University of South Carolina's production of "Rumors" delivers laughs as intended

Theater on campus is back.

A masked cast, and audience, of primarily undergraduate student actors brough Neil Simon’s farcical comedy “Rumors” to life on the stage of University of South Carolina’s Drayton Hall Theatre with solid results.

While one doesn't necessarily think of Simon, the author of community theater staples like "Barefoot in the Park" and "The Odd Couple," and academia as a natural pairing, one must remember that he won the Pulitzer, and still holds the record for most combined Oscar and Tony Award nominations.

And, perhaps more importantly, Simon’s “Rumors” is a good fit for both attendees’ entertainment and the actors to lean into their comedic chops.

Simon's title refers to the casual gossipy banter among four yuppie couples from the suburbs who convene at a dinner party gone wrong. An attorney, accountant, analyst, and political ally of New York's deputy mayor along with their wives comprise the lineup of guests at a party where the servants are missing, the hostess has disappeared, and the unseen host has a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the ear.

It wouldn't be the 1980's if a coverup didn't ensue, with predictable comedic results.

Director David Britt has distinguished himself previously at the helm of many of Simon's more serious works, and his guidance could be seen everywhere at the preview performance of “Rumors.” Timing, pacing, delivery, set-up, and all the accompanying tricks of the trade found in good comedy were first-rate, ensuring an enjoyable audience experience.

In keeping with the traditions of the genre of farce, Britt kept most of his actors in constant motion, with Pontelandolfo careening and flouncing about the stage, indicating the unraveling of her character's normally affected manner. Jesse Breazeale generated huge laughs with successive trips up and down a staircase, and inspired a hearty round of applause after a particularly extravagant string of lies delivered to investigating officers.

In an ensemble cast, standouts were Zoe Chan as a histrionic political spouse, Caroline McGee as a sardonic observer of human frailty, and Jordan Pontelandolfo as a flustered, fluttery socialite ill-prepared for subterfuge.

Department chair Jim Hunter's scenic design was appropriately posh and elegant, yet functional - the appearance was of a style in which someone might actually decorate a nice home in real life.

Costumes by MFA student Kyla Little were attractive and rich in detail. Much of the pre-show publicity, however, promised a visual homage to the 80's, that era of excess when the play was written. Accordingly, Breazeale wore a hot pink suit straight out of "Miami Vice." It was a cute joke, but it didn't fit the character or the formal nature of the party.

The women’s evening dresses were stunning, but seemed timeless in their design, and could be easily worn today, just as the other men's attire - a tux for the lawyer, a formal dark suit for the politician, and a regular suit for the therapist - seemed attractive but generic.

Although the script doesn't go into too much detail about respective ages, the youth of the cast was a problem, although a small one.

Overall, the women fared better, seeming to age up to perhaps their early 30's, where they could believably be seen among the country club set. A leap of faith was required, however, to accept the men as being old enough to have reached such a level of success.

That said, Brandon Badinski's slicked-back hair, deep voice and humorously ponderous delivery made him a dead ringer for someone who could easily pass as one of Donald Trump's sons. John Boulay, Billy Cheek, Koby Hall, Andie Lowe rounded out the cast, along with Isabella Stenz, the lone graduate student, and all had their moments.

After successful experimentation with outdoor performances, Zoom-style virtual plays and filmed performances, USC has committed to a season of shows done live on stage, and in doing so is affording its students a great opportunity for prime roles.

"Rumors" may be unlikely to change one's life with some new insight into the human condition, but it's an excellently crafted comic observation of that condition.