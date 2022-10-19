Review: Trustus' revival of re-imagined 'Rocky Horror Show' hits all the right notes

It's a visually different show from the start, but director/choreographer Terrance Henderson's modern take on "The Rocky Horror Show" touches all the bases, from saucy parodies of campy sci-fi and horror tropes to joyous tunes embracing self-expression and sexual liberation.
While the iconic image of disembodied red lips is seen before the show begins, Katrina Garvin delivers the opening song, "Science Fiction/Double Feature."
It comes not so much as an eerie litany of genre predecessors but rather with a jubilant fan girl's gleeful anticipation of an old favorite. A nifty montage of clips from relevant films plays as she sings, and I caught flashes of Fredric March as Dr. Jekyll, the titular menace from "Night Of the Demon," William Marshall as Blacula, and assorted breathless blondes from Hammer horror classics.
Running through the end of the month at Trustus Theatre, Richard O’Brien’s naughty 1973 rock musical "Rocky Horror Show" became an unlikely cult hit, playing for over seven years in London, and inspiring a 1975 film adaptation.
The movie — adding "picture" to its title — became a staple of raucous midnight showings at multiplexes worldwide. Fans dressed, often in drag, as their favorite characters, sang and danced along to the catchy score, and indulged in zany audience participation rituals, such as tossing rolls of Scott tissue at the mention of the character Dr. Scott.
This new production marks the seventh time Trustus has brought this twisted fable to life; what I wrote of the 2016 revival is still true: Walter Graham, who returns in the lead as hedonistic, self-described "sweet transvestite" Dr. Frank-N-Furter, "rocks that corset with his rich baritone, and captures the contradictory nature of a sexually omnivorous alpha male who is in touch with his feminine side. And just about everyone else's too."
While promoting this production, director Henderson shared with Free Times his conscious attempt to position the show as more diverse and Black-centric through casting people of color in principal roles. Further, he explores the script's implication that aliens have been among us for eons, perhaps influencing technological advances dating back to the pharaohs.
Dell Goodrich's costumes, especially for Graham, capture this African-Egyptian vibe, with some striking leopard-print attire, an Eartha Kitt-like gown, and a white-fringed white mini-dress that Tina Turner might have shimmered in back in the day.
Graham is gorgeous at all times, and a captivating and magnetic lead, giving a clear visual explanation as to why so many earthlings fall for his exotic allure, ending up somewhere between groupies and cult followers. The downside is that he's no longer scary, forsaking the vaguely vampiric Morticia/Elvira look associated with the role.
Garvin and Samuel McWhite flex their vocal and dramatic muscles in atypical roles as Frank's servants Magenta and Riff Raff, although they too are less horrific visually, instead going for a sultry sort of Prince and Vanity “1983”-esque look. Their "Time Warp," performed with Mel Driggers as a perky Columbia, is the delight that we all expect and need.
As Brad and Janet, the white-bread couple who stumble into Frank's den of depravity, Michael Hazin and Katie Leitner are squarely in their comfort zones as parodies of B-movie protagonists. Leitner's voice soars in "Toucha-Touch Me," while Hazin finds pathos in "Once in a While."
Handsome Kevin Bush plays against type as crusty old Dr. Scott, turning the throwaway song "Eddie's Teddy" into one of the show's livelier rockers, while ensemble member Abigail McNeely doubles as Frank's onetime plaything Eddie, delivering a rousing "Hot Patootie" in the manner of Dread Zeppelin singer Tortelvis.
Marilyn Matheus, a fishnet-clad veteran of the first two iterations of "Rocky" at Trustus, steps into the stodgy shoes of the Narrator, giving the character a more active and erotic role in the proceedings, while James Patrick Allen is appropriately naïve and muscular as Frank's creation Rocky.
The ensemble of five is packed with leads from other musicals, ensuring a rich sound, with Lanny Spires getting the most laughs with a priceless visual depiction of a doorbell that invites one to "pull here."
Scenic designer A$iahmae's threadbare set is functional, yet seems unfinished; some scenic elements, however, such as the Egyptian motifs, are visually appealing, giving the creation of the titular Rocky less of a Frankenstein ambiance and more of the sense of a reanimation of the Mummy.
Musical director Chris Cockrell returns in that role from the 2016 production (after several turns as Riff on stage before that) and leads a four-piece band on keyboards. I'm not sure if he experimented with arrangements, but the accompaniment sounded less guitar-centric this time around, allowing me to hear the rockabilly roots of "Time Warp," as composer O'Brien often performs the song live.
All in all, Henderson and his cast have delivered an appealing and entertaining call to all, urging us to "Don't dream it, be it."
"Rocky Horror Show"
Through Oct. 29. Trustus Theatre. 520 Lady St. $27-$35. trustus.org.