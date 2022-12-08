Review: Trustus provides 'savvy' counter programming to the holidays with "Hurricane Diane"

Call it counter-programming.

With every stage in town filled with candy canes and holiday cheer, Trustus Theatre’s R-rated, darkly comic satire “Hurricane Diane” is at once a savvy marketing move, a bold and cheeky box office gamble and a refreshing dose of thought-provoking adult entertainment in a winter wasteland …. errrr I mean wonderland of seasonal, family-friendly fare.

Madeleine George’s grim, comedic fable is in many ways a modern retelling of an ancient Greek tragedy, The Bacchae, by Euripides. Bacchae, also known as maenads, were devotees of the god Dionysus who engaged in orgiastic revelry in praise of, and induced by, the god’s gifts of wine and fertility.

Here, the soon-to-be-maenads are rich New Jersey suburbanites, in search of landscaping services for lawns and gardens devastated by a recent natural disaster, but also all in need of some sort of spiritual awakening.

Thematic cousins of assorted desperate and “real” housewives from television, they seem unlikely friends, but each of these wine-drinking besties represents a certain “type.” Carol (Christine Helllman in obsessive, power-suit mode) is an uptight control-freak, determined to have a picture-perfect life right out of a home and garden magazine. Renee (Michelle Jacobs) is an editor for just such a magazine, but her interest in horticulture extends into environmental awareness. Beth (Brittany Hammock) is a recent divorcee with self-esteem issues, and Pam (Jessica Fichter) is a brassy, leopard-print-wearing Jersey gal.

Into their lives of quiet desperation comes Diane (Sheldon Paschal), a charismatic and unabashedly butch gardner who promotes permaculture, a system wherein naturally-occuring plants and vegetation gow unencumbered, nourishing the soil, the eco-system, and each other. In short, a metaphor for what’s missing in the development of the planet’s dominant living organism, the human race.

Who might see such a parallel? None other than the god Dionysus, the patron divinity of orchards, vegetation, and, conveniently, theater. Dionysus is the equivalent to Diane, who has been living off the grid in human form for the last few thousand years after mankind stopped believing.

In a brilliantly acted, eloquent opening monologue, the god explains how humanity has nearly destroyed the planet with pollution, over-development, and self-obsession, making the time ripe for a resurgence of the old ways. Mythological beings are shapeshifters anyway, but Paschal genuinely resembles the gender-neutral depictions of the deity by Renaissance artists such as Caravaggio, and she plays the character like an impish, overgrown 14-year-old boy, full of passion for the cause, and ready to party, dude.

At the same time, her role brings to mind a Trustus favorite tune from 2018’s “Fun Home”: "her swagger, and her bearing, and the just-right clothes she was wearing."

The playwright has done her homework, paying accurate, detailed attention to the traditions of mythology, as she draws a believable connection between a primordial nature deity associated with the harvest of grapes, and modern themes of gender fluidity, environmentalism, sexual liberation, and the values of contemporary society.

As each customer is seduced in turn by the disguised Dionysus, facets of 21st century life are lampooned. "Oh I'm looking for followers," quips the god, when expanded social media presence is suggested. Director Dewey Scott-Wiley capably keeps the pace going, and the endless discussion of curb appeal, pawpaw trees, and sustainable agriculture seems oddly riveting, thanks to the enthusiasm and commitment of the cast.

Costumes by Dell Goodrich, scenic design by Brandon McIver - which captures the cookie-cutter sameness of subdivision interiors - and some good hurricane effects from lighting designer Laura Anthony Robbie and sound designer Scott-Wiley all combine effectively in service to the story.

As the play's title implies, Paschal is a force of nature on stage, but the god is unexpectedly stymied by the resistance of humanity – embodied by Carol – to think outside the box, and grow. “I am 100% typical!” Carol declares, without a hint of irony.

As hopeful optimism for mankind's future hits an impenetrable barrier, we discover something mankind may venerate more than the planet, and more than the divine: itself. “There is no future unless I get exactly what I want,” one character exclaims, as the play turns unexpectedly tragic.

Any recommendation of “Hurricane Diane” must come with plenty of caveats and disclaimers for its risque edge, but, despite that, the seasonal connection is not as distant as one might think. Minus the nativity story that was inserted within the last couple of millenia, what is Christmas really but an age-old pagan solstice festival that hails life in the form of evergreen trees and plants, and is celebrated with drinking, dancing, and frenzied revelry at the start of the New Year?

There's no question that this provocative production does just that – it provokes thought, discussion, and an emotional reaction. Thankfully, the artistry, proficiency, and audacity of the entire creative team ensures for a high-quality production in all aspects.

Hurricane Diane

Through Dec. 17. $28. Trustus Theatre. 520 Lady St. trustus.org.