Review: Trustus' Little Shop of Horrors explores roots of poverty, plant anthropomorphism

Can there be social significance in a pop musical about a man-eating plant?

Little Shop of Horrors stems from a 1960 B-movie famous more for how quickly it was filmed on such a low budget than for any intrinsic artistic merit, and remembered now for its outrageous premise of a bloodthirsty flytrap and the poor schmuck who enables its brief reign of terror This 1982 musical adaptation by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman adds doo-wop melodies from the era and the inventive notion of allowing the plant to sing with the rich, soulful sound of a Motown baritone.

Trustus Theatre’s new production, running through July 8, seeks to delve below the surface plot and explore the…errr… roots of the poverty-stricken Skid Row setting, as well as pushing the limits of the plant’s anthropomorphism to where no vegetation has ventured previously.

The resulting vision of director Jessica Francis Fichter and scenic designer Jim Hunter is all about dirt, grime and hopelessness.

Much of that thematic shift is accomplished visually, with Janet Kile’s costumes for the chorus of Crystal (Kristin Claiborne), Ronette (Abby Smith) and Chiffon (Mel Driggers) suggesting not so much the harmonious girl-groups from which they take their names as the streetwise savvy of a later trio, such as Destiny’s Child.

This production concept extends to the dilapidated backdrop of Mushnik’s Florist Shop, and to costuming and acting choices for female lead Audrey (Brittany Hammock). Depicted in previous versions as a curvaceous airhead squeezed into tight, tacky dresses, Audrey as portrayed by Hammock sports the ripped jeans and non-descript top of her character from last summer’s First Date, with ostensibly nerdy glasses suggesting depth of character compromised by low self-esteem, and the performer eschews much of the high-pitched nasal Brooklyn accent usually associated with Audrey. While scenes of physical abuse are nevertheless still very hard to watch, Hammock imbues her character with as much pathos as possible, and her vocals are as powerful as ever.

Randy Moore’s musical direction emphasizes the inherent beauty of the melodies, and not the recreation of a specific era’s sound. He has a cast of terrific singers to work with, and allows their voices to soar at every opportunity, as they perform catchy bubblegum tunes with the emotional intensity of Rent, especially in songs of longing like “Skid Row/Downtown” and “Somewhere That’s Green,” which emphasize the desperation of the setting.

Chris Koverman on bass and Harry Milvid on guitar provide a rockin’ foundation on which Moore and second keyboardist Erin Bain build, adding delicate piano flourishes to moments of tenderness, and recreating the effect of clarinets and accordions to bring out subtle echoes of Yiddish folk music in “Mushnik and Son.”

Drummer Patty Boggs has provided the backbeat for probably half the musicals done in Columbia over the last decade, and is often heard with drum brushes, triangles, woodblocks, cymbals and other percussion implements; here she rocked out assertively like Charlie Watts, setting the dynamic tone for scenes with the plant, Audrey II (named for its human inspiration.)

Jonathan Monk as Audrey II’s caretaker and co-conspirator Seymour, and Hunter Boyle as his irascible employer Mr. Mushnik both have appealing singing voices, but interestingly half-spoke many of the lyrics in their numbers. My guess is that a fair amount of important plot exposition is not formally spoken but rather conveyed in song, and thus both ensured that every nuance of every word was clear and understandable.

Stann Gwynn as Audrey’s boyfriend successfully navigated the tricky path of convincingly depicting an abuser, while still needing to connect with the audience and get laughs on his solo number, in which humor derives from the idea that a sadist who tortures animals as a child will naturally grow up to be a dentist. But it works.

Yes, but what about the carnivorous plant? The original gimmick plays on the similarity of petals to human lips, and usually employs a hand puppet that is later replaced by giant marionette, voiced by an offstage singer. Therefore, it’s not too much of a stretch to have the hungry fronds look more like five fingers, and from there Audrey II grows into a statuesque, preening drag queen, clad in vibrant shades of shimmering green sequins and lamé.

This humanized realization of Audrey II allows actor/choreographer Terrance Henderson the opportunity to act with his entire body, slithering and sashaying to and fro, alternately intimidating Seymour and then rubbing against him enticingly, rather like a hungry cat, once aloof and now suddenly affectionate when looking for a meal. It’s a clever notion and a great chance for a star turn by Henderson, although we no longer get to see the broad physical comedy of victims being chomped by the plant. Random Skid Row graffiti on the theater walls, courtesy of visual artist Cedric Umoja, subtly reinforces a timely message that drag is not a crime.

While the catchy songs and performing chops of the cast are more than sufficient to ensure an enjoyable time for all, reimagining by Fichter, Henderson and co. allow for a new Little Shop, done Rocky Horror-style for veteran Trustus attendees looking for a little sexiness end edginess in their summer entertainment.