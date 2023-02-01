Review: Town's The Play That Goes Wrong brings down the house... literally

It’s like finding a missing, vintage skit from The Carol Burnett Show.

The Play That Goes Wrong, running through Feb. 12 at Town Theatre, has been an enduring hit across the pond in London for the last decade. Written by its original U.K. cast members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the show is part satire, part farce and part live-action cartoon, as we encounter a bedraggled troupe of local actors whose ambitions vastly exceed their abilities.

A routine production of a stock drawing-room murder mystery — the type so often lampooned with broad physical comedy and self-aware nods to the audience on Burnett’s 1970s variety show — falls victim to Murphy’s Law, the timeless aphorism stating that anything that can go wrong, inevitably will do so.

While the humor is one extended joke reiterated in several hundred inventive variations for some two hours, and the material isn’t exactly Shakespeare, the genre of self-referential parody on stage does in fact go back at least as far as Shakespeare, who incorporated a remarkably similar group of amateur thespians into A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the climax of which depicted said actors butchering and bumbling their way through a retelling of the myth of Pyramus and Thisbe.

Chip Collins, a veteran portrayer of stolid, square-jawed heroes from an earlier era in such productions as Arsenic and Old Lace and The Game’s Afoot at Town, and Around the World in 80 Days at Workshop, is back in his element where he plays the director and lead actor of the play-within-the-play.

He strives mightily to maintain composure when lined are flubbed, cues are missed, props are lost and accidents begin to happen. Clearly, he’s drilled one imperative into his cast’s head: keep the dialogue going no matter what happens, and cover for any mistakes.

Katie Mixon, whom I’ve heralded before as Columbia’s Keira Knightley (most often found in a corset as a Renaissance or Victorian ingenue) clearly revels in the opportunity to spoof her customary roles, flamboyantly vamping her way through melodramatic dialogue until misadventure repeatedly smacks her in the face.

Bill Bentley, Nathan Dawson and Von Huben flawlessly embody the usual suspects within the fictive whodunnit — the jealous brother with a dark secret, the aristocratic corpse whose body is repeatedly manhandled and the upper-class cad who reappears with a fake beard and accent as a different character.

Additional hilarity is provided by David Fichter, who plays a distracted sound-and-lighting tech, and Michael Seezen, as a jittery rookie actor who garbles word pronunciation, much to his castmates’ dismay.

Particular recognition must be given to Zanna Mills, who has appeared on the Town stage in dozens of musicals over the last decade, working her way up from tween ensemble member to featured dancer. Building on her comic turn in 2022’s Bright Star, Mills continues to develop her skills as a gifted comedienne. In The Play That Goes Wrong, she plays a sullen stage manager pressed into service, script in hand, when the leading lady is knocked unconscious, but the show must go on.

That dictum drives most of the comedy, in fact, and thus requires a huge suspension of disbelief, given that any reputable theater would simply stop the show if the actors ever looked to be in any actual danger or if some impenetrable obstacle arose.

Yet so much of the humor derives from familiarity, as almost anyone experienced in theater as a practitioner, a teacher or an audience member will have seen or encountered one or more of the mishaps illustrated here. A door refuses to open for a crucial entry, a supporting structure collapses mid-scene, a character jumps three pages ahead into the script leaving everyone else stranded or the right effect happens at the wrong time.

In a pre-show address, Collins thanked the audience for enduring the group’s previous season and its shortage of performers, necessitating shows such as The Lion and the Wardrobe and most significantly, CAT (no s).

After intermission, he expressed surprise that so many audience members have returned. The improbable enormity of the mishaps, and the cast’s dogged determination to get through them no matter what, forms the play’s raison d'etre, and will surely inform each viewer’s enjoyment.

Veteran theater-goers will no doubt recall Noises Off, a popular 1980s play that covered similar thematic and structural ground (and indeed inspired a film adaptation featuring Carol Burnett). For me, this show surpassed Noises Off in every way, thanks in large part to director Jamie Harrington and scenic-and-lighting designer Corey Langley, as well as their technical staff, stage manager and running crew. Their collective precision and timing of some remarkably intricate and potentially dangerous stunts and practical effects is impeccable.

When I say that their work brings down the house, I mean it literally.

For ticket information, towntheatre.com/playthatgoeswrong.