Review: The Mad Ones at Trustus Theatre

Truth be told, there’s really nothing new about a young adult in search of self — yet, in the The Mad Ones, a musical running at Trustus Theatre through March 18, stock characters and familiar tropes are given new life.

With intriguing twists and star turns by the cast of four resulting in a jubilant celebration of youth and self-expression, directed by Katie Leitner and Robin Gottlieb, this musical isn't your typical coming-of-age story.

The title comes from a line in On the Road, a 1957 novel of nomadic adventure by Jack Kerouac. As does much of the malaise affecting protagonist Samantha (played by Lily Smith). Ostensibly a shy intellectual and Ivy League-bound valedictorian, Sam dreams of forsaking college and hitting the highway of self-discovery accompanied by uninhibited gal-pal Kelly (played by Elise Heffner).

Told in flashback vignettes covering senior year, Sam’s inner turmoil plays out as an extended debate among the competing voices in her head, manifesting as memories of madcap road trips with Kelly, awkward interactions with dominant yet never domineering mom Beverly (played by Jessica Roth) and quiet moments of tenderness with boyfriend Adam (Charlie Grant).

The set-up may be familiar — with Kelly functioning as the quirky, rebellious friend who serves to break the brooding lead from out of her emotional shell — but that formula became new and unpredictable with Sam as the lead.

In an interview before the musical debuted, co-director Gottlieb observed that instead of a boy-meets-girl love story, Mad Ones offers a boy as the story’s ingenue, one of many variations on the expected. On opening weekend, Grant and Smith displayed believable chemistry — vaguely reminiscent of Juno and Paulie, an assertive intellectual and her milder-mannered adorable boyfriend, from the film Juno.

Grant’s delivery of “Run Away With Me” was an audience favorite, but I was fascinated by the authors’ reversal of gender stereotypes. Would we cheer on a male protagonist so quickly as he contemplated leaving a supportive and compatible girlfriend simply because she’s not as adventurous?

Similarly, Beverly is no overbearing authority figure but rather a progressive feminist academic and voluntarily single parent whose hope is that her daughter will follow in her trailblazing footsteps. Roth played the character with just the right mix of rigidity and somewhat misdirected smothering love.

In yet another irony, both she and free-spirited Kelly dismiss Kerouac’s book as a story about boys that ultimately supports the patriarchy.

Songs from composer Bree Lowdermilk were upbeat, contemporary Broadway pop. There was a recurring piano motif that recalled Marc Cohn’s Walking in Memphis — I won’t say it's repetitive, but if you liked the piano intro to that song, then you’ll love the Mad Ones score.

Musical director Chris Cockrell on keyboards was backed by four other musicians, and at times the instruments seemed to become characters of their own, with rich, deep notes from a violin signifying conflict with the ethereal tinkling of piano keys as the title song “Mad Ones” became a climactic argument.

Much of the dialogue is sung through with a lively and nearly constant underscore; on several occasions, I found my foot tapping along to the simple rhythm of percussion or keyboard as the story progressed. Cockrell was blessed with four strong voices in his cast, with everyone’s enunciation and projection in terrific form.

Jim Hunter’s scenic design was minimalist, yet quite expressionistic. Several platforms and some scrim-covered sliding panels vaguely suggested different interiors. Action played out in front of these, with virtually no props and no miming apart from the frequent steering, sharp turns and abrupt stops of the story’s frequent road trips and joy(ous) rides.

Circular imagery adorned the panels, with projections of turn arrows pointing every which way, and multi-colored polka dots that might be anything from oncoming headlights to stars in the sky, re-affirming Sam’s stated belief that the radiant Kelly was a supernova around which she was in orbit. Lighting by Lorna Young was subtle and intricate, with the blues and reds and purples of highways, dawns and sunsets in constant transition, unobtrusively illuminating characters’ faces at key moments in the script.

I was quite pleasantly surprised to see a significant number of teens and tweens in the opening weekend audience, and of course the play’s themes will naturally appeal to them. Yet the script’s incisive, perceptive insight into the dreams and aspirations of young adults caused me to think this should be required viewing for parents as well.