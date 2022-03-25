Review: 'Bright Star' treads a familiar trail, but it's well worth the trek

"Bright star, keep shining for me/ Shine on and see me through/ Bright star, keep shining for me/ And one day I’ll shine for you."

Those lyrics, from the title song of the musical "Bright Star," running through Sunday, April 3 at Town Theatre, seem hauntingly familiar, as if perhaps coming from some forgotten folk song from childhood.

Indeed, the entire score of the production channels archetypal melodies and orchestrations from the canon of bluegrass and Appalachian folk music, while the story incorporates timeless — and therefore awfully familiar — themes of love, loss and redemption. While there's a pervasive sense that we've seen and heard all of this before, the vocal and musical prowess of both cast and accompanying band ultimately make for a down-home, toe-tappin' good time.

Set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the story unfolds in two timelines: aspiring author Billy (David LaTorre) tries to break into writing, while jaded, tough-as-nails magazine editor Alice (Sheldon Paschal) reflects on both happier and sadder times in her youth.

Because of some very traditional — a cynic might say stereotypical — plot developments and predictable tropes, it's hard to go into more detail about the plot, without giving away crucial twists and turns that you'll see coming a mile away.

To the cast's credit, and that of director Mary Beth Berry, I nevertheless felt engaged and indeed emotionally invested in the central characters' respective journeys. Specifically, after what I felt was a most beautiful and touching number, "What Could Be Better?," a change of scenery in shadowy half-light clued me in to an upcoming, inevitable result.

I found myself thinking — and even writing in notes I was taking in the dark — "No no no no NO," because I wanted, no yearned, for a better outcome for the characters.

LaTorre brings a nice, sincere and occasionally goofy naiveté to the role of Billy. Jane Cato is similarly sweet and down to earth as his winsome childhood pal Margo, a role she alternates in with Kristy O'Keefe.

One might think that their will-they-or-won't-they flirtation is the play's main storyline, until the character of Alice is introduced, assertively taking charge, and making clear that her flashbacks provide the foundation for the rest of the storyline — past and present.

As Alice, Paschal, who alternates in the role with Shannon Scruggs, gives a strong, confident performance, exploring rich depths of emotion and vocal range. Heather Hinson, who alternates with Chelsea Rudisill as the younger Alice, really does resemble a younger version of Paschal, and is a vivacious delight on stage.

Alex Cowsert plays love interest Billy Ray in both timelines convincingly, capturing youthful exuberance as well as reflective maturity. Nathan Dawson, always enjoyable in character roles, and Zanna Mills, who has evolved in recent years from talented dancer in ensemble numbers to gifted comedienne, are amusing as Alice's wisecracking employees.

As Alice's parents, Town Theatre mainstays Bill DeWitt and Kathy Hartzog once again play cantankerous, small town Southerners — roles they have embodied many times previously.

The duo are able to use their acting chops to flesh out roles that could have been caricatures. Clayton King, as the local mayor who commits an indescribably despicable act, admirably conveys the character's flawed humanity and misguided motivations.

While the musical score includes plenty of festive square dances and party scenes, along with solos where the singer connects with the audience, its triumph is in moments where actual dialogue, including important plot points and exposition, are sung rather than spoken, just as seen in so-called "serious" musicals like "Les Miserables." Just with bluegrass music.

Both script and score are by the unlikely duo of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Yes, the prolific "wild and crazy guy" comedian, and the mellow former lead singer of the New Bohemians.

The key is that Martin has incorporated his banjo playing into his comedy for decades, and has won three Grammy Awards for work on bluegrass albums; a number of this show's songs originally appeared on bluegrass collaborations with Brickell.

Danny Harrington's scenic design includes a beautifully rendered depiction of rolling mountains, foothills and forests (Corey Langley is credited as scenic artist.) Most of the action plays out in front of this, with 3D elements (trees, bushes, a quaint little bridge) blending seamlessly with the 2D painting.

Effective choreography by Christy Shealy Mills includes some regional clogging and square dancing, but is more often just moving the characters stylishly around a sometimes cramped stage in time to the music.

The ensemble suffers from having more members than needed, and not enough of them male. It creates a crowded stage and an unrealistic picture of the makeup of the play’s community.

Musical director Michael Simmons capably leads a live 6-piece band that includes fiddle and banjo, and is particularly proficient at lowering background accompaniment so that every word is easily understood.

Overall, "Bright Star" offers pretty music and singing, performed by an appealing cast. While the territory may be familiar, this is a worthy hike down the Appalachian Trail.