'Lying to your mother never goes out of style.' Workshop Theatre to premiere 'Glass Menagerie'

Call it Tennessee Williams for a new generation.

With most local theaters beginning their 2023-24 seasons with name-brand musicals or family friendly classics, Workshop Theatre is indulging in some counter-programming, starting with “The Glass Menagerie,” a nearly 80-year-old intimate portrait of a fractured family from the 20th century’s great chronicler of dysfunction and suppressed emotion, Tennessee Williams.

“Menagerie” focuses on the Wingfields, a struggling family led by overbearing matriarch Amanda (Katie Mixon), but supported financially by frustrated son Tom (Lamont Gleaton). Still reveling in tales of her youthful heyday as a Southern debutante, Amanda imagines a similar destiny for her fragile daughter Laura (Carly Siegel), and goes into overdrive at the prospect of a “gentleman caller” (Marshall Spann), a co-worker from Tom’s warehouse job.

Workshop — which has delved extensively into themes of race, class, sexuality and gender identity with recent productions — has assembled a diverse production team for what has traditionally been a story of the fading dreams of white Southerners. Siegel, who plays Laura, described herself as biracial, while Gleaton played Lola, a Black drag performer in Workshop’s 2022 production of “Kinky Boots.”

Director Bakari Lebby’s previous work as director and actor has often explored the African-American experience. The Columbia native finished up a Master’s of Fine Arts degree in directing at New York City’s New School in 2022. The director, who uses they/them pronouns, discovered this work in high school, where it was the only play in a year-long curriculum of American literature. Immediately, they wondered “Why?” and began to explore the reasons for its inclusion.

The play’s themes hit home for Lebby.

“I know what it’s like to feel caged,” they said, referring to a central dilemma for the character of Tom, often thought to be an analogue for the author, whose real first name was Thomas. “You forget — I was a teen during the Emo movement,” Lebby added with a wink.

“But it seems so cyclical,” they continued, noting the post-Covid phenomenon of young adults returning to the nest, much like the play’s original Depression-era setting. “This is very reminiscent of now. Lying to your mother never goes out of style. People working jobs they don’t want to do, people overqualified for the jobs they have — we’re seeing that again. (Amanda’s) American dream is falling apart, and Tom still hasn’t found it yet.”

Mixon, a graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, sees this as new territory, her first experience portraying a character old enough to have adult children. The actor shared that even though “she’s Tom’s memory, she’s the most real 20th century, mature woman I’ve ever played.”

She described Lebby’s directorial approach as “Let’s dig into this American piece.”

The result has been respect for the text, with the addition of “multimedia projections, videos, stills, photos and title cards," Mixon said. "We’re not trying to hide behind the fourth wall — we’re actors, and we’re going to tell you a story.”

Yet at the same time, Mixon said the visual statement of a racially mixed cast adds a new dimension that is still in keeping with the script.

Siegel, who plays her daughter, agreed. “I think the use of a White mom and Black father, and children that are spitting images of their parents, definitely adds another layer to the play, especially with the time that it's set in, and Bakari's directorial approach.”

Lebby expressed a preference “to let an audience use their own interpretation when possible. Class, race, the future, our future, what's going to happen, where is America going?”

In “Menagerie,” scholars often suggest that Tom’s spiritual and emotional malaise might serve as a metaphor for the author’s own struggle with his sexual identity in an era of closeted repression.

“I feel that Tom’s character does struggle a little with his sexuality, and how to handle it,” said Gleaton, who plays Tom. "And once he is out of the house and away from mom, he could explore a little more.”

A veteran performer at clubs, cabarets and in musical ensembles, Gleaton has recently moved into leading roles and serious dramas in an effort to step outside of his comfort zone.

“Tom is a typical young man that is thrown into being the head of the house, who has to take care of his mother and sister, and who seems to want to have his own space to create,” the actor said. “I definitely think that this family has their fair share of conflicts, especially between Tom and his mother. There’s a lot of animosity.”

“I’ve been trying to figure out her journey,” Mixon said of the mother, Amanda. “She has such strong ideas and words — to her there is no other way, no compromise. She’s a paradox: she’s raised a family on her own, she goes out and works for money, she gets down on her knees to make her daughter’s dress and she strives to make her daughter’s life better. Yet she wishes for this loungey, feathered lifestyle.”

Carly Siegel said that she’s playing “a rather introverted and shy woman that is lost in her own world at times,” the polar opposite of her own personality. “But …I have been able to find moments to show that Laura can be brave when she needs to be.”

Drucilla Brookshire played Laura at Workshop in the 1970’s, and had this advice for anyone tackling the role: “When we believe we're different, for whatever reason, we become vulnerable by exposing our insecurities, or else we hide our true identity and recede into ourselves and our fantasies. Who hasn’t identified as a 'Laura' at some time in their lives? …. it is your job as Laura to remind the audience what this fragility feels like and what it takes to get through those feelings.”

Siegel also referenced the universality of the script. “Humans have always struggled to accept themselves, the world around them, and their situation. They constantly strive for better things and want to follow their passions ... they may have regrets after making their decision, but that is the course of life. Regardless of what a person identifies as, or their sexual orientation, in the end, we're all humans trying to make the best of the life we've been given. “

Lebby suggested that this production can be enjoyed by anyone looking for “an interpretation that's not the same thing. Anybody willing to be a little bit challenged, or engaged with the story should enjoy this. It’s a pretty cool theatrical experience.”