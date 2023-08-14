'Down in the Holler' at Trustus an original, gutsy exploration of 'class and queerness'

A cultural highlight of summers in the Midlands since 1988 has been the annual Trustus Playwrights’ Festival. Established as a means to showcase new stage works by up-and-coming authors, the festival receives submissions from across the country. The winning script is given a staged reading, followed by a full-scale live production at the end of the following season at Trustus Theatre.

The 2020 winner, "Down in the Holler" by Val Dunn, was chosen from 187 submissions, the largest number in recent memory, according to Trustus Artistic Director Dewey Scott-Wiley.

Scott-Wiley and four other current or former Trustus Company members served on the selection committee and chose the winner. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a virtual reading that year, which Scott-Wiley directed. She will direct the live version, as well, and is joined by members of the virtual performance for this long-awaited live premiere; Christine Hellman and Tashera Pravato. Elizabeth Houck-Zozaya and Kathleen Pennyway round out the ensemble of four.

Set in the Shenandoah Valley, a rural section of western Virginia nestled against the Blue Ridge Mountains, the play is described as “a collision of class and queerness, ultimately asking how we reconcile who we were and who we thought we would become.”

“Holler” is traditional Appalachian slang for a hollow or cove; a small and remote creek valley.

Dunn’s script focuses on Juniper (played by Hellman), an ostensibly happy and settled denizen of a holler whose domestic bliss is challenged by the appearance of a beguiling figure who conjures memories and passions of a former life.

Val Dunn, the author, has a website that indicates her “work possesses a strong sense of place and tackles issues of class and dykehood while pushing against the limitations of form.”

Scott-Wiley noted that, “Trustus has always embraced LGBTQ+ voices and stories, and for that I am extremely grateful.”

Reached by e-mail in the mountains of England’s northwest Lake District where she now resides, Dunn wrote “nothing bores me more than plays about rich, straight, white people in New York City. I think we've learned all there is to learn about those people. It's time for everyone else to have a turn to speak. For my part, I'm trying to give voice to rural queers.”

The 2015 graduate of Maryland’s Washington College said she grew up on a farm. "So rurality is a key influence on my work," Dunn wrote. "I set this play in the Shenandoah Valley because it's somewhere I camped a lot as a kid, and the woods there have a palpable sense of magic.”

Currently an Eccles Centre Fellow at the British Library where she is researching the mythos of the American farmer, Dunn described the mechanics of being a working author.

“Often, it feels like 'being a playwright' is 50 percent writing plays and 50 percent applying to opportunities — contests, residencies, grants, etc.," Dunn explained. "In 2022, for instance, I submitted to 69 different opportunities. I think I got three yeses out of that? The news that Trustus wanted to produce my play was very, very welcome, particularly in the late-spring of 2020 when I wasn't even sure theater would ever happen again.”

Nevertheless, her bio indicates productions of six other works and multiple awards and fellowships in the last decade, many in and around Philadelphia.

“Most of that comes down to stubbornness — my own — and generosity (other people's). I was very lucky that, upon graduating college and moving to Philly, I quickly found an artistic community," Dunn recalled. "I had mentors who helped me make connections, writers groups that offered accountability and friends who were always willing to commiserate over margaritas. And when I couldn't land productions fast enough, I self-produced my plays.”

Describing her work, the author said "I hope to convey the commingled agony and joy that is being alive. I hope that articulating the expansiveness of human emotion will engender empathy. I just want us to be better at taking care of each other.”

The joy of playing pretend as a child led to aspirations of a career in acting, but “in college I realized I was gay, and it became increasingly uncomfortable to inhabit straight roles,” Dunn said.

Finding nuanced parts that addressed issues she cared about became a struggle. “So I decided to write the plays I needed but couldn't find. Such plays are now more visible, though the great work continues," Dunn said. "What keeps me coming back to the form is an interest in creating all-encompassing worlds and capturing idiosyncratic communication.”

Scott-Wiley observed that the production features an all-female cast and design team.

“The play is set in 2010, when gay marriage was only legal in a few states and DC. I am struck by how differently the play hits in 2023, just three years after we did the first reading,” Scott-Wiley said. “Gay marriage felt like an absolute right three years ago. There is a tenuousness about it today, which makes the exploration of the work even more fulfilling. It is thrilling to be part of this young playwright's journey bringing 'Down in the Holler' to the stage.”

"Down in the Holler" runs from Aug. 18 to 26 at Trustus Theatre. More information at trustus.org