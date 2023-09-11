Columbia's artistic entrepreneurs are expanding the stage for local theater artists

COLUMBIA — During the first performance of the local backyard play, “The End of The Line,” actor Jonathan Phillips looked into the wings from the stage. If you can call them wings — the stage was a makeshift platform in producer Quentin Wedderburn’s backyard, surrounded by a few wooden dividers and backed by a wooden panel painted to look like the inside of a subway car.

On this night, when Phillips looked to the wings, one of the set pieces was threatening to disassemble and blow away in the wind. What he saw was his backstage team springing to action, all grappling to hold the set together. Many theater artists may be horrified in this moment, to see their set falling apart on opening night. Phillips was proud.

“I felt so amazed by the dedication and passion of these people,” Phillips said. “I think ‘proud' is a good word. And I think 'community' is the other word. When we set out to do this, that’s what we wanted — to build community.”

As “End of the Line’s” writer, director and actor, Phillips (referred to on set as “Johnny P”) and producer Quentin Wedderburn came up with the idea of putting on a backyard play in August of 2022. The idea became Eastmont Theater. From the outset, they understood that this was not going to be a conventional theater piece — they cast the show only a month shy of the mid-August 2023 performance date — but they found the process of creating the work to be just as valuable, if not more valuable, than the final product.

“We really focused on building the community of the team. We wanted that experience in and of itself — that is kind of our white whale,” Phillips said.

“We emphasized to anybody who got involved: you will very much be creating this piece with us as we go,” Wedderburn added. “At auditions, we fell in love with some of the actors so much that we rewrote the script to involve them. We just knew we wanted them as part of this family.”

To these two creators, beyond and before the aim of producing a play, they aimed to cultivate an environment of collaboration and co-creation. They both highly value the intimacies, spontaneities and synchronicities to be found there. They are two among a few local creatives who are forging an expanded acting culture in the city.

Another local artistic entrepreneur is Dustin Whitehead, a Chicago-bred actor and filmmaker who is leading the charge toward a more accessible Southeastern film culture. In concurrence with his work as an acting professor at the University of South Carolina, Whitehead runs Local Cinema Studios, a nonprofit production company oriented towards bridging the gap from academia to industry for students interested in filmmaking.

“I was brought here to teach acting for the camera, specifically, and to create opportunities to act on camera and get on set, so it is aligned with my research at the university,” Whitehead said.

Yearly, LCS picks a new script to produce as a feature-length film, and draws on both local and student talent to produce it in the summer. Similar to the Eastmont Theater effort, Whitehead wants to spearhead environments that involve actors not only in performance, but also in the writing and molding of the stories they’ll tell.

“What I’m mainly interested in as an actor-filmmaker is bringing the ensemble mindset that we have in theater to a film set, with a focus on the art-making side,” he explained. “At what point does the actor influence the story, and to what extent is an actor looking to come and be part of a story? What’s exciting to me is merging that and bringing the actor into the writing room.”

These new efforts, however, are not the only prominent local efforts to widen Columbia’s theatrical scope. Twenty-five years ago, Darion McCloud was part of an African-American acting workshop at Trustus Theater. From that workshop, the NiA company was born, with McCloud as its founder and creative director. (NiA is a Swahili word for the fifth day of Kwanzaa, meaning “purpose.”) He described the group as a “multi-everything nomadic theatre company with a human soul that speaks with a Black voice. We like to say we are ‘the little theatre company that kicks ass!’” Over the years, NiA has taken on many shapes in various locations, reimagining what a theater company can be and how its stories are told.

The thread between each of these theater artists is to encourage wider involvement and representation in Columbia’s theater and film arts. To Phillips and Wedderburn, they wanted to produce a play, they wanted to foster and know the experience, but they did not have the time to dedicate to a traditional, rigorous production schedule. So they brought in others who felt drawn to acting, lighting, producing and offered them a flexible, build-it-yourself schedule. They brought people backstage who might have otherwise not been able to access the work.

To Whitehead, an anchor of Local Cinema Studio’s mission is to bring legitimate film acting and production work to students. Local Cinema Studios measures success by “the experience and what opportunities students get next—with a mission to help them develop employable skills, forward careers, and grow creativity,” according to its website. Local Cinema Studios aids in a common issue plaguing art students — finding legitimate, applicable opportunities to work in their field outside of their University departments.

To McCloud, NiA puts heart before talent.

“It is a place where creatives, regardless of experience or the lack of, regardless of talent, can perhaps find a home,” McCloud explained. “The determinants are commitment, generosity and how cool you are towards others. Community is important because we consider the work as an important way to serve. Providing opportunities for people on stage, backstage and in audiences that they may not get otherwise.”

McCloud aims to foster a space in Columbia for Black voices and Black stories through theater, and finds that in doing so, a spirit of inclusivity and generosity is imperative.

“Process is extremely important for us, but so is product,” McCloud affirmed. “We make no excuses. When you see a NiA show you will see a good and sometimes great show.”

The Eastmont Theater faced doubts and rudeness from Columbia theater fans for its’ amateur nature, the founders'’ said.

"We advertised our show on a couple different Facebook theater groups, and people drove by and posted on the group saying — this is not a theater, this is a residential address with cardboard signs,” Wedderburn explained.

"We responded respectfully, and we still invited them to come out and spend some time with us,” Phillips said. “I honestly wish they had. We experienced some magic out there. The whole point is bringing people together and telling a story.”

A facet of the story told, beyond what is just put on stage, is the greater story of the work at large: what resources the group had access to, what resources they did not, time constraints, the background of the players, the revelations and relationships forged in the fire of the work. During an experience at the Eastmont Theater, an audience member could feel the joy radiating off of the cast, the sense of purpose and gratification emanating from the crew. In a pre-show speech on night one, Phillips stood before the crowd and poured awe for the opportunity to have built something much bigger than he or Wedderburn ever thought possible.

In that backyard, with the angry summer heat and the liberal wind, there was a felt sense of novelty; the unfolding story being still told from within the context of a passionate, budding community. If this is not at the heart of theater arts, it is difficult to discern what is.